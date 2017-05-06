Athletics

A's lineup: Healy back hitting fifth, Alonso in clean-up spot

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 06, 2017 3:01 PM
Manager Bob Melvin has issued his lineup for Game 2 of the Athletics' series against the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers:
1. Andrew Romine (S) 2B
2. Nicholas Castellanos (R) 3B
3. Miguel Cabrera (R) 1B
4. Victor Martinez (S) DH
5. Justin Upton (R) LF
6. Alex Avila (L) C
7. Tyler Collins (L) CF
8. Jim Adduci (L) RF
9. Jose Iglesias (R) SS
Jordan Zimmerman -- RHP

Oakland A's:
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
3. Khris Davis (R) DH
4. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
5. Ryon Healy (R) 3B
6. Stephen Vogt (L) C
7. Matt Joyce (L) RF
8. Adam Rosales (R) SS
9. Jaff Decker (L) LF
Jesse Hahn -- RHP

 

By Joe Stiglich May 06, 2017 12:05 AM

OAKLAND — The A’s are trying hard to throw a party right now.

They’ve rolled in food trucks for fans to enjoy outside the Coliseum and revamped their West Side Club into the brand-new Shibe Park Tavern. The latest addition came Friday when they honored the late broadcaster Bill King with a “Holy Toledo” sign in center field that will light up every time the A’s make a highlight play.

The only thing that’s missing right now is the on-field product. The A’s just aren’t able to get things right on the scoreboard. Their 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers was their ninth in their past 11 games, and it illustrated all that’s been bogging them down in 2017.

Their offense failed to cash in when it had a chance to do damage against Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer. A bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the third went by the wayside, and the A’s were held to two runs or less for the seventh time in the past 11 games.

“There’s no excuse, we didn’t play our best baseball,” first baseman Yonder Alonso said. “They obviously did. They outplayed us in every aspect of the game. We just gotta turn this one around, turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

Alonso is one hitter consistently producing for the A’s. He went 2-for-4 with both of Oakland’s RBI on Friday, singling home a run in the sixth and doubling home Jed Lowrie in the eighth. Alonso lifted his average to .305, and over his last 15 games he’s hitting .348 (16-for-46) with 12 RBI.

“He’s made some adjustments this year,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He works hard at it every day to stay in that routine. He’s driving balls more, he’s using the whole field. He’s off to a good start a month-plus into the season and continues to feed off that.”

But Alonso needs help. The A’s are in a stretch where it seems every mistake is costing them. And every deficit that would seem to leave them within reach in a game now feels a bit more insurmountable. Friday’s defeat left Oakland 5-11 in games in which the opponent scores first.

Starter Andrew Triggs pitched well through five innings, navigating through some trouble and doing well to keep it a 2-0 game. But in the sixth, a double, an infield single and a walk loaded the bases. Triggs had struck out Jim Adduci in the fourth on a slider. He went back to that pitch with the count 2-2 in the sixth, but Adduci ripped a triple down the right-field line that cleared the bases and made it a 5-0 game.

“I was talking to (catcher) Bruce (Maxwell) about it afterwards,” Triggs said. “I think it was a good pitch but he did a nice job of keeping his hands in, shortening up. Hat’s off to him.”

That damaging blow, coupled with two A’s errors that led to three unearned runs, was enough to tell the story in this one.

“This year we’ve had quite a few (errors) that have cost us,” Melvin said.

By Joe Stiglich May 05, 2017 9:59 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — The A’s installed a “Holy Toledo” sign beyond the center field wall at the Coliseum that’s meant to light up after a great play.

All they did Friday was save on the electric bill.

Highlights were few and far between in a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers that opened a six-game homestand. Rather than build on a morale-boosting win in Minnesota the day before, the A’s reverted to old habits Friday.

Squandered scoring opportunities and defensive miscues marked their ninth loss in the past 11 games. Oakland went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, failing to break through against 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer (3-1). The Tigers right-hander went eight innings and struck out nine to get the win.

Jim Adduci’s three-run triple in the sixth was the most damaging blow, turning a 2-0 Detroit lead into 5-0. The A’s committed two errors, both leading to Tigers runs, and a crowd that hoped the A’s might build on the momentum of Thursday’s 8-5 win over the Twins wound up going home disappointed.

The A’s installed the “Holy Toledo” sign in tribute to former broadcaster Bill King, who will enter the Hall of Fame this summer. But the sign, which debuted Friday, was never activated as a game-turning play from the home team never materialized.

Starting pitching report:
Andrew Triggs (4-2) was shown the exit in the sixth after giving up Adduci’s three-run triple down the right-field line that put Detroit up 5-0. Until then, the right-hander couldn’t be faulted for much. He pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first by coaxing Justin Upton into a 6-4-3 double play. The Tigers’ two-run rally in the third started with Adam Rosales’ fielding error, then the most damaging hit of the inning wound up being Victor Martinez’s grounder that found a hole for a two-run single.

But trouble hit in the sixth, when Martinez got things going with a one-out double. Upton hit a comebacker that ricocheted off Triggs for a hit that put runners on the corners. Triggs fanned the flames by walking Tyler Collins to load the bases, and Adduci followed with his triple that landed just inside the right field line, clearing the bases and turning a 2-0 game into 5-0.

Bullpen report:
Rookie relievers Josh Smith and Bobby Wahl got some work after the A’s fell behind. Smith, in his A’s debut, gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings. Wahl struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

At the plate:
The A’s loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Matt Joyce struck out and Jed Lowrie grounded out. Joyce came up again with a runner in scoring position and struck out on an indecisive wave at the third strike. Yonder Alonso had both RBI for the A’s, and Rajai Davis collected career hit No. 1,000 in the ninth.

In the field:
The A’s committed two more errors Friday, giving them nine in their past nine games. Rosales mishandled Jose Iglesias’ slow bouncer in the third, kickstarting Detroit’s first rally. Then third baseman Trevor Plouffe had Andrew Romine’s grounder deflect off him in the eighth, which aided another rally. Ugliness ….

Attendance:
A crowd of 17,529 was on hand.

Up next:
Jesse Hahn (1-2, 2.53) should bring some good vibes into Saturday night’s start. He’s 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three career appearances against Detroit, including a shutout which came on Memorial Day 2015 at the Coliseum. Hahn will be opposed by Jordan Zimmerman (3-1, 6.18) in the 6:05 p.m. game.

