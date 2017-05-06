A's lineup: Healy back hitting fifth, Alonso in clean-up spot

OAKLAND — The A’s are trying hard to throw a party right now.

They’ve rolled in food trucks for fans to enjoy outside the Coliseum and revamped their West Side Club into the brand-new Shibe Park Tavern. The latest addition came Friday when they honored the late broadcaster Bill King with a “Holy Toledo” sign in center field that will light up every time the A’s make a highlight play.

The only thing that’s missing right now is the on-field product. The A’s just aren’t able to get things right on the scoreboard. Their 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers was their ninth in their past 11 games, and it illustrated all that’s been bogging them down in 2017.

Their offense failed to cash in when it had a chance to do damage against Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer. A bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the third went by the wayside, and the A’s were held to two runs or less for the seventh time in the past 11 games.

“There’s no excuse, we didn’t play our best baseball,” first baseman Yonder Alonso said. “They obviously did. They outplayed us in every aspect of the game. We just gotta turn this one around, turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

Alonso is one hitter consistently producing for the A’s. He went 2-for-4 with both of Oakland’s RBI on Friday, singling home a run in the sixth and doubling home Jed Lowrie in the eighth. Alonso lifted his average to .305, and over his last 15 games he’s hitting .348 (16-for-46) with 12 RBI.

“He’s made some adjustments this year,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He works hard at it every day to stay in that routine. He’s driving balls more, he’s using the whole field. He’s off to a good start a month-plus into the season and continues to feed off that.”

But Alonso needs help. The A’s are in a stretch where it seems every mistake is costing them. And every deficit that would seem to leave them within reach in a game now feels a bit more insurmountable. Friday’s defeat left Oakland 5-11 in games in which the opponent scores first.

Starter Andrew Triggs pitched well through five innings, navigating through some trouble and doing well to keep it a 2-0 game. But in the sixth, a double, an infield single and a walk loaded the bases. Triggs had struck out Jim Adduci in the fourth on a slider. He went back to that pitch with the count 2-2 in the sixth, but Adduci ripped a triple down the right-field line that cleared the bases and made it a 5-0 game.

“I was talking to (catcher) Bruce (Maxwell) about it afterwards,” Triggs said. “I think it was a good pitch but he did a nice job of keeping his hands in, shortening up. Hat’s off to him.”

That damaging blow, coupled with two A’s errors that led to three unearned runs, was enough to tell the story in this one.

“This year we’ve had quite a few (errors) that have cost us,” Melvin said.