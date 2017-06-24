A's lineup: Lowrie scratched, Barreto to make MLB debut vs White Sox

PROGRAMMING NOTE: A's-White Sox coverage begins at 10:30am with Pregame Live on NBC Sports California and streaming right here.
Top prospect Franklin Barreto wasn't in the original lineup Saturday, but he was inserted to replace a scratched Jed Lowrie.
Oakland A's:
1. Matt Joyce (L) DH
2. Matt Olson (L) RF
3. Ryon Healy (R) 3B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
7. Franklin Barreto (R) 2B
8. Jaycob Brugman (L) CF
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Daniel Gossett
Chicago White Sox:
1. Alen Hanson (S) CF
2. Melky Cabrera (S) LF
3. Jose Abreu (R) 1B
4. Avisail Garcia (R) RF
5. Todd Frazier (R) 3B
6. Matt Davidson (R) DH
7. Tim Anderson (R) SS
8. Kevan Smith (R) C
9. Yolmer Sanchez (S) 2B
James Shields -- RHP
Friday night was a bad night for a couple of former A's players.
After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Rangers, first baseman Chris Carter was designated for assignment by the Yankees.
New York called up first base prospect Tyler Austin.
In 57 games with the Yankees, Carter his eight homers and drove in 23 runs, but he his just .204 with 70 strikeouts.
Derek Norris, an All-Star with the A's in 2014, was designated for assignment by the Rays after they activated offseason acquisition Wilson Ramos from the 60-day DL.
Norris clubbed nine homers and drove in 24 runs, but hit .201 in 53 games with the Tampa Bay.
https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball/status/878452105228537862
The A's called up top prospect Franklin Barreto on Saturday morning, giving the middle infielder his first major league call-up with Chad Pinder hitting the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.
In the span of just over a week, the A's have promoted both of their highest rated position player prospects in Barreto and third baseman Matt Chapman, though Chapman himself is on the DL with a knee infection.
Barreto, 21, is hitting .281 with eight home runs and 32 RBI for Triple-A Nashville. He ascended to the top of Oakland's prospect rankings shortly after being acquired from Toronto in the Josh Donaldson trade of November 2014. His bat is the strength of his game, and the A's believe he has the potential to be an excellent hitter near the top of the batting order.
Pinder injured his hamstring in the A's 3-0 win over the White Sox on Friday night.