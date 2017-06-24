A's lineup: Lowrie scratched, Barreto to make MLB debut vs White Sox

Friday night was a bad night for a couple of former A's players.

After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Rangers, first baseman Chris Carter was designated for assignment by the Yankees.

New York called up first base prospect Tyler Austin.

In 57 games with the Yankees, Carter his eight homers and drove in 23 runs, but he his just .204 with 70 strikeouts.

Derek Norris, an All-Star with the A's in 2014, was designated for assignment by the Rays after they activated offseason acquisition Wilson Ramos from the 60-day DL.

Norris clubbed nine homers and drove in 24 runs, but hit .201 in 53 games with the Tampa Bay.

Roster Moves: Following Friday's game, 1B Chris Carter was DFAed. INF Tyler Austin (#26) will be recalled from @swbrailriders. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 24, 2017

