Athletics

A's lineup: Melvin makes no changes after win vs Indians

khris-yonder-us.jpg
USATSI

A's lineup: Melvin makes no changes after win vs Indians

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 15, 2017 3:03 PM

Don't fix what's not broke. After the A's opened up the second half with a win over the Indians, Bob Melvin stayed with the same guys.

Cleveland Indians (47-41)

1. Bradley Zimmer (L) CF
2. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) DH
5. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
6. Carlos Santana (S) 1B
7. Yan Gomes (R) C
8. Tyler Naquin (L) RF
9. Erik Gonzalez (R) 2B
Corey Kluber -- RHP

Oakland A's (40-50)

1. Matt Joyce (L) RF
2. Marcus Semien (R) SS
3. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
8. Matt Chapman (R) 3B
9. Rajai Davis (R) CF
Paul Blackburn -- RHP

Report: Indians among teams evaluating A's starter Sonny Gray

Report: Indians among teams evaluating A's starter Sonny Gray

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 15, 2017 1:05 PM

Sonny Gray is wanted man, and the team he dominated on Friday night is interested in his services.

The Cleveland Indians are among the teams evaluating Gray, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Cleveland got a first-hand look at Gray on Friday when the A's starter shut them out for six innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out five.

As the July 31 trade deadline draws near, Gray is putting his best foot forward. Over his last four starts, he's posted a 1.33 ERA in 27 innings. During that span, he's yielded just 11 hits and struck out 21 batters.

Gray faced Cleveland Friday despite a false report stating that he had been scratched from the from the outing on his mind. The story prompted speculation that Gray had been traded. The A's quickly shot down the report, but not before friends and family saw the story. They lit up Gray's phone prior to his outing.

After the game, Gray addressed the erronious rumor and the difficulty of pitching with his name buzzing in trade rumors.

“It’s hard. You get 50 text messages 45 minutes before the game, and that’s when you just try to put your phone away and go to a place where you can block everything out and get ready for the game. So that’s kind of what I tried to do,” Gray told reporters.

https://twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/status/886314845024505856

Sonny Gray brushes off false trade rumor as A's blank Indians

Sonny Gray brushes off false trade rumor as A's blank Indians

By Joe Stiglich July 14, 2017 11:46 PM
sonny-ap.jpg

Sonny Gray brushes off false trade rumor as A's blank Indians

as-recap-ap.jpg

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's starting second half with wi...

Five second-half predictions for the A's

Top 5 potential trade partners for A's

Second half for A's: Out with the old, in with the new

OAKLAND — A cell phone can be the worst enemy for a ballplayer trying to get in the competitive frame of mind before first pitch.

Sonny Gray had his next to him leading up to Friday night’s start.

He probably wishes he hadn’t.

Less than an hour before game time at the Coliseum, Gray’s phone lit up with text messages from friends and loved ones who saw a false tweet coming out of Chicago that the A’s right-hander had been scratched against the Cleveland Indians, leading to all kinds of speculation that a trade was in the works.

“It’s hard,” Gray said. “You get 50 text messages 45 minutes before the game, and that’s when you just try to put your phone away and go to a place where you can block everything out and get ready for the game. So that’s kind of what I tried to do.”

About the only place he’ll be able to escape those rumors is when he walks to the mound. Gray set the distractions aside Friday and provided yet another stellar effort, bottling up the Cleveland Indians over six innings in Oakland’s 5-0 victory coming out of the All-Star break.

Over the past four starts, Gray is 3-1 and has surrendered just four earned runs in 27 innings for a 1.33 ERA. If you throw out an abbreviated one-inning outing in Anaheim in September of last season, Friday marked Gray’s first scoreless start since Sept. 8, 2015 against Houston. But it’s merely an extension of the excellent form he’s shown lately.

The downside of that success — no starter in the majors has more speculation swirling around him as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

Gray has downplayed things after some previous starts when the trade topic has come up. On Friday night, he didn’t hide the fact that the bogus pregame report bothered him a bit.

But he says it never got to the point where he went and asked anyone A’s-affiliated if he indeed he had been scratched and didn’t know it.

“I mean, it would be nice to have (some clarity), I guess, but that’s not how it works,” Gray said.

He wasn’t the only Athletic trade target who stood out Friday. Yonder Alonso crushed his 21st home run. Relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson both continued to exhibit their sharp form.

Shopping season has begun for contending teams, and the A’s “For Sale” sign is up. But it will take a boatload in return for a team to land Gray. The A’s have some leverage — a starter who is still young (27) and under team control for two more seasons after this. And with the Cubs coughing up two prime-time prospects to the White Sox in a package to get Jose Quintana — a starter with similar value as Gray — the A’s asking price gets steeper.

Whether a team ponies up to meet their high demand is the key to whether the A’s pull the trigger. After stocking up on young pitchers over the past couple of years, indications are the A’s would now like to get their hands on young, impact position players.

And it makes sense they would want prospects who are major league ready now, or very close to it. The outfield remains an area that needs upgrading.

Until then, Gray will do his best to keep his cell phone out of sight and ignore the rumors. “It’s just one of those things that you have to deal with sometimes,” he said. “Whatever happens is gonna happen, and that’s out of my control.”

Load more