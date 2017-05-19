Athletics

A's lineup: Phegley batting ninth, catching Graveman against Red Sox

A's lineup: Phegley batting ninth, catching Graveman against Red Sox

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 19, 2017 4:03 PM

The A's look to keep their bats hot as they face Red Sox ace Chris Sale. And Bob Melvin is making a change behind the dish.

Boston Red Sox (21-19)

1. Mookie Betts (R) RF
2. Dustin Pedroia (R) 2B
3. Xander Bogaerts (R) SS
4. Andrew Benintendi (L) LF
5. Hanley Ramirez (R) DH
6. Mitch Moreland (L) 1B
7. Jackie Bradley Jr. (L) CF
8. Sandy Leon (S) C
9. Deven Marrero (R) 3B
Chris Sale -- LHP

Oakland A's (18-23)

1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Adam Rosales (R) SS
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
6. Ryon Healy (R) 1B
7. Mark Canha (R) RF
8. Chad Pinder (R) DH
9. Josh Phegley (R) C
Kendall Graveman -- RHP

A's receive good news about Alonso's knee; Plouffe honors Cornell

A's receive good news about Alonso's knee; Plouffe honors Cornell

By Joe Stiglich May 19, 2017 8:18 AM

OAKLAND — The A’s received encouraging news Thursday night after MRI results showed no structural damage on first baseman Yonder Alonso’s left knee.

Alonso left Wednesday’s game at Seattle after twisting his knee on a check swing. Manager Bob Melvin said after Thursday’s 8-3 win over Boston that Alonso wouldn’t be in Friday’s lineup but could return Saturday or Sunday.

Before Thursday’s game, Alonso said treatment and therapy had the knee feeling better, but that extra rest was probably a good idea.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Alonso said. “One or two more days, depending on what they want to do. We’ll see how it goes, how I react to treatment. I think we’re headed in the right direction to do this stuff for a day or two, then I’ll be ready.”

Ryon Healy started at first Thursday and will likely do so again Friday against Sox lefty Chris Sale.

**

Third baseman Trevor Plouffe was among the multitude of rock fans devastated by the death of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell on Wednesday night. As a tribute, Plouffe changed his walk-up music to Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” He said before the game he might keep the Soundgarden theme for a while, and given Plouffe had a three-hit night against Boston, why mess with what’s working?

Actually, Plouffe’s swing has shown gradual signs of coming around. He’s riding a nine-game hitting streak, during which he’s hitting .424. That’s lifted his overall average to .252.

Said Melvin: “Typically when we've been good this year it's been the (Jed) Lowrie, (Khris) Davis, Alonso (combo), and when they're not swinging at times, and that's going to happen, you need some depth in the lineup. Trevor's got a history of hitting. He's swinging the bat now as well as he has all year.”

Before the game, Plouffe made sure to have music from the Seattle grunge era playing over the clubhouse speakers in tribute to Cornell. Plouffe also is a huge fan of Pearl Jam, which helped spawn the grunge movement along with bands like Soundgarden, and said he’s met Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder on multiple occasions.

**

Reliever Sean Doolittle has been playing catch to test his strained shoulder, and he’s scheduled to throw a flat-ground session Sunday. If that goes well, he’ll likely throw off the mound toward the middle of next week.

**

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4 and now has a 21-game hitting streak against the A’s. The only Boston player with a longer hitting streak against them since the franchise moved to Oakland is Jim Rice, with a 22-gamer from 1979-81. Peoria also owns the majors’ longest active hitting streak against the A’s.

Gray finds groove, pitches A's to his first victory of the 2017 season

Gray finds groove, pitches A's to his first victory of the 2017 season

By Joe Stiglich May 18, 2017 11:58 PM

The A's Insider Podcast: Bullpen coach Scott Emerson

A's receive good news about Alonso's knee; Plouffe honors Cornell

sonny-ap.jpg

Gray finds groove, pitches A's to his first victory of the 2017 season

joyce-ap.jpg

The road gets no easier for A's as they wobble home from 1-5 trip

as-ir-ap.jpg

Instant Replay: A's only manage two hits, drop series to Mariners

OAKLAND — All seems right in the A’s world when Sonny Gray is dealing as he did Thursday night.

After a rough first, the right-hander found a groove and held the Boston Red Sox to just one hit over his final five innings as the A’s rang up an 8-3 victory to start a six-game homestand on a high note.

Plagued by injuries and inconsistency since the start of last season, Gray found the win column for the first time since July 26, 2016. More importantly from the team perspective, the 2015 All-Star showed continued signs of rounding into form in his fourth start since coming off the disabled list.

“Sonny was absolutely outstanding,” catcher Stephen Vogt said. “The first inning, they jumped on him a little bit. But he looked as good as I’ve seen him in a very long time. He felt good. He had all four pitches working, and he really put the ball where he wanted to.”

Gray struck out eight in the 100th start of his career. That’s the most he’s punched out since that start last summer at Texas when he’d pocketed his last win. The tone of his postgame media session Thursday was proof that he’s feeling better on the mound these days.

He’s spent so many past postgame interviews searching for ways to explain what went wrong during a particular outing. On Thursday night, Gray got the chance to expand on all that went right. Most importantly, after getting ahead in the count, he found a way to put guys away with a slider that had Sox hitters chasing all night.

“After my last start, I really struggled putting guys away, and that’s something that’s kind of been a focus for a while now,” Gray said. “I feel like my stuff is getting better, and now just putting together a whole start is something I’m going to have to do. But I feel like my stuff is the best it’s been in I can’t remember when.”

That last statement is huge from the standpoint that Gray is pitching back-to-back in the rotation with Kendall Graveman. When both are dealing, the A’s have to like their chances of having a chance to win on two consecutive days.

And Thursday’s victory was big because it helped the A’s wash out the taste of a 1-5 road trip. The Red Sox, who arrived at their hotel at 4 a.m. Thursday morning after playing 13 innings in St. Louis, had won nine of their previous 10 against the A’s.

They scored twice off Gray in the first. But Oakland answered right back with three in the bottom half when Jed Lowrie drilled a two-run homer to center and Khris Davis followed with his 12th homer, a drive to right-center off Hector Velazquez, who was touched for six runs in his major league debut.

The A’s got a two-run homer from Chad Pinder in their three-run fourth when they broke a 3-3 tie and took the lead for good.

Gray said he threw his changeup a bit more than usual. Combining his fastball, slider and curve, it gave him a complete mix to throw at Boston. In light of Gray going 5-11 last season with a 5.69 ERA, manager Bob Melvin was asked after the game if he felt confident to declare Gray was on his way back to the form that made him a Cy Young finalist in 2015.

“I never think that he's not,” Melvin said in backing his pitcher. “Even when he had a tough year last year — everybody's going to have a tough year. There were injuries involved in it. But the stuff is always there, and he's quite the competitor. One year is not going to get me off who I think he is.” 

Load more