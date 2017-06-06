Athletics

A's lineup: Pinder patrolling right, Canha in left vs Toronto

A's lineup: Pinder patrolling right, Canha in left vs Toronto

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 06, 2017 3:33 PM

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Blue Jays-A's coverage begins at 6pm with Pregame Live on NBC Sports California and streaming right here.

Chad Pinder, Mark Canha, Khris Davis and Ryon Healy are in the lineup once again Tuesday, but they are all at different positions from yesterday.

Toronto Blue Jays:
1. Kevin Pillar (R) CF
2. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
3. Jose Bautista (R) RF
4. Kendrys Morales (S) DH
5. Justin Smoak (S) 1B
6. Troy Tulowitzki (R) SS
7. Ezequiel Carrera (L) LF
8. Ryan Goins (L) 2B
9. Luke Maile (R) C
Marco Estrada -- RHP

Oakland A's:
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Chad Pinder (R) RF
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) DH
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) 3B
7. Stephen Vogt (L) C
8. Mark Canha (R) LF
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Jesse Hahn -- RHP

Pinder: Stacked A's system in 2014 helped development more than anything

Pinder: Stacked A's system in 2014 helped development more than anything

By Joe Stiglich June 06, 2017 3:44 PM

The A's Insider Podcast

Chad Pinder is making a strong impression with the A’s right now, but then again his road to the big leagues trained him to make the most of whatever opportunity comes his way.

When Pinder was drafted by the A’s in 2013 as a shortstop out of Virginia Tech, they were loaded at that position with highly touted prospects such as Addison Russell and Daniel Robertson. But it was that infield depth that opened the door to Pinder gaining the versatility that’s served him so well this season in Oakland.

In 2014, Robertson was entrenched at shortstop for Single-A Stockton and the A’s shifted Pinder over to second base. Hardly viewing it as a setback of any kind, Pinder instead embraced that switch.

“Honestly, with those two guys in the organization, it opened up an opportunity for me to get a ton of reps at second base, which helped with my development more than anything,” Pinder said on the latest edition of the A’s Insider Podcast.

And how things change.

In July 2014, Russell was traded to the Cubs in a deal that brought starters Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland. Russell became a core piece to the Chicago team that won the World Series last season. The A’s then dealt Robertson as part of a package to the Tampa Bay Rays after the 2014 season, getting Ben Zobrist as the main piece back. That eased the logjam at shortstop, and though the A’s would add another stud shortstop prospect to the mix in Franklin Barreto that same winter, the shortstop position was back in play for Pinder.

But looking back, he sees it as a good thing that there was so much competition at shortstop while he was fighting to the climb the ladder of the farm system.

“I actually learned a ton from Daniel Robertson, just about how to go about getting ready for a game. And it’s funny to say that because he’s younger than I am,” Pinder said. “I think having those guys (Russell and Robertson) was very beneficial to me, and over the past coupe years with trades or whatever it may be, my opportunity switched over to shortstop.”

Also in the podcast, Pinder shares how he juggled schoolwork with baseball over the past four years to complete his degree from Virginia Tech in communications. He graduated in December.

Pinder recalls playing games in the Arizona Fall League after the 2015 season, then heading over to the Mesa Public Library to finish homework. He crammed most of his classes into the baseball offseason, but he was pulling double duty during the 2016 season, even studying during road trips with the A’s after getting his first call-up in August.

He looks forward to possibly putting his communications degree to good use someday, though that likely won’t be any time soon. Pinder, 25, is looking like a potential piece of the A’s future moving forward. He’s assumed everyday shortstop duties as the A’s await Marcus Semien’s return from a fractured wrist, and Pinder’s .896 on base-plus-slugging percentage is second only to Yonder Alonso on the team.

“I really feel like I want to stay in baseball as long as I possibly can,” Pinder said. “Obviously you want to play as long as you can, but whether it be scouting, coaching — college or professional — or even getting into the sports broadcasting stuff, I feel like there’s a lot of ways I can go after my playing career is over.”

Red-hot Healy finding best way to put the DH talk to rest

Red-hot Healy finding best way to put the DH talk to rest

By Joe Stiglich June 05, 2017 11:57 PM

OAKLAND — Ryon Healy is over the whole “designated hitter” storyline.

He enjoys talking about it like someone would enjoy settling into a dentist’s chair for a root canal. Whether he realizes it or not, however, Healy is finding the best way to put the whole topic to rest.

If he keeps hitting the way he did Monday night — while serving as the A’s DH against Toronto — there will be no need to ask about adjustments, difficulties or challenges of not playing a defensive position.

For the second time in three days, Healy blasted two homers in a game. He also drove in all five of Oakland’s runs in a 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays. The only relevant storyline at this point seems to be that Healy can hit, regardless of whether he’s playing third base, first base or serving as DH, which has been his primary job in his first full major league season.

“You guys like to talk about it, everybody likes to talk about it,” Healy said. “I don’t really care what the role is. I need to be physically and mentally prepared so I can have success whatever the situation may be.”

He rattles off the right kind of responses like a veteran, stressing preparation and a willingness to do whatever the team needs. Those around Healy know the truth though. He does desire to grab his glove every day and have a reason to use it.

“He can hit,” manager Bob Melvin said, “and he’s semi-acclimating to the DH role now, which he doesn't want to admit to because he wants to be in the field, obviously.”

Melvin joked that he was thinking of having someone hit ground balls to Healy in the clubhouse during his down time, just to keep him from wrapping his mind too tightly around each and every at-bat.

Healy broke into a laugh when he heard that.

“He jokes about that,” Healy said. “But I was seriously playing ‘Wall Ball’ with myself in Houston. I had to go down the tunnel and I was throwing the ball against the wall. I felt like a 5-year-old kid that was in a timeout.”

That’s as much as he’ll dive into detail about his adjustments. Before the game, Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar, one of Healy’s closest friends in the majors and a workout partner in offseasons past, talked about the communication the two maintain even as they’re playing on opposite sides of the country.

“Just little texts back and forth,” Pillar said. “I think I know his swing. He knows mine. … He’s had to deal with some adversity this year to adjust to that DH role.”

But now Healy seems to be settling in. Twenty-eight of his 54 starts have come as the DH this season. Over his past 29 games, he’s hitting .333 (38-for-114) with 10 homers. For the season, Healy is batting .284 with 13 home runs and 33 RBI.

First baseman Yonder Alonso notices a hitter whose confidence and comfort level continue to grow.

“The best thing about him is he’s able to turn the page, whether a good day or a bad day, and he comes prepared every day,” Alonso said. “He’s always asking questions, trying to learn and get better.”

**

Left fielder Khris Davis left the game in the eighth inning with calf tightness. Melvin said Davis would be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Load more