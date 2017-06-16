Athletics

A's lineup: Vogt behind the dish to catch Manaea

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 16, 2017 3:46 PM

As the A's look to take down the Yankees again Friday night in Oakland, Sean Manaea and Stephen Vogt will pair up as battery mates.

New York Yankees (38-26)

1. Rob Refsnyder (R) LF
2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
3. Matt Holliday (R) DH
4. Starlin Castro (R) 2B
5. Chris Carter (R) 1B
6. Chase Headley (S) 3B
7. Austin Romine (R) C
8. Ronald Torreyes (R) SS
9. Mason Williams (L) CF
Luis Severino -- RHP

Oakland A's (28-38)

1. Matt Joyce (L) RF
2. Chad Pinder (R) SS
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Stephen Vogt (L) C
8. Matt Chapman (R) 3B
9. Jaycob Brugman (L) CF
Sean Manaea -- LHP

By Joe Stiglich June 16, 2017 1:00 AM
A's win thriller, set course for future with arrival of Matt Chapman

OAKLAND — At the end of an extremely long day, the A’s were rewarded with their fifth walk-off victory of the season.

Moving forward, Thursday’s events will be remembered much more for what happened before the A’s even took the field against the New York Yankees, and how those decisions could help shape their future.

Longtime pitching coach Curt Young, a part of the organization for 33 years as a player and coach, was shown the exit, replaced by bullpen coach Scott Emerson. Veteran third baseman Trevor Plouffe was designated for assignment, ending his short tenure in an A’s uniform and making way for highly regarded prospect Matt Chapman to assume the everyday third base job.

What a contrast of emotions heading into Thursday night’s game: It was an ending of sorts, with the departure of two very popular clubhouse presences in Young and Plouffe. But it was also a new beginning, with Chapman soaking up the atmosphere of his major league debut and very much expected to be a part of the A’s long-term future.

General manager David Forst acknowledged the A’s youth movement that has gradually been set in motion.

“You look out on the field, it’s obvious what’s going on,” he said before the A’s 8-7 victory over New York in 10 innings. “Jaycob (Brugman) came up over the weekend. Daniel (Gossett) came up to pitch. Matt’s here now. It’s time for us to see some of these guys. I don’t have a timeframe for anyone (to be promoted) beyond Matthew.

"But it’s clear, starting frankly, with Ryon (Healy) last year at the All-Star break, and Chad (Pinder) earlier this season, that we have some opportunity for these guys and it’s up to them to see what they can do. … We’re not bringing them up to sit.”

It was an emotional start to A’s manager Bob Melvin’s day. Breaking the news to Young, who’s been Oakland’s pitching coach for all but one season since 2004, was not easy. Melvin called Young “maybe my closest confidant” on the job. Melvin added that a key with his roster now is finding the right mix of youth and veterans that can contribute to keeping the A’s (28-38) a competitive bunch with 3 1/2 months of season left.

But the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline likely will alter the roster even more, with second baseman Jed Lowrie, first baseman Yonder Alonso and perhaps starter Sonny Gray among those who could be dealt.

Melvin was asked about the shift toward promoting younger players that will continue, with middle infielder Franklin Barreto and first baseman Matt Olson among those that figure to eventually join the big league club.

“That’s the direction,” Melvin said, “and this is a group of guys we kind of identified a couple of years ago, a core group of guys we feel like we can build around into the future.”

The A’s turned in one of their strangest games of the season Thursday, letting four different leads slip away, then eventually walking off in the 10th on Khris Davis’ two-out two-run bloop single that glanced off the glove of Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro. Gray, who gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings, said players couldn’t afford to be distracted by the personnel and coaching staff shakeup.

“There were definitely a lot of things going on around here,” Gray said. “But at the same time, when it gets to 7 o’clock, we kind of have to focus on the task at hand.”

Chapman went 0-for-3 with two walks, scoring the first run of his career but striking out against Yankees closer Dellin Betances with the bases loaded and the game tied in the ninth. He also showed off his terrific throwing arm, rifling a throw across the diamond to retire Aaron Judge in the seventh.

Before the game, the 24-year-old Chapman described the excitement of his first big league call-up.

“I don’t know if it all really hit me until I got to the field today, showing up and seeing your jersey in the locker,” he said. “It’s a great feeling. definitely a dream come true.”

Forst said he’s hopeful Chapman, a first-round pick in 2014, can provide the stellar defense he’s been known for throughout his minor league career, adding that the A’s will be patient with any growing pains in the batter’s box.

“We’ve said all along that we wanted to give him time to develop so when he came here, he was more than ready,” Forst said. “Whether or not that’s the case, he’s here now. It’s his time to play.”

By Joe Stiglich June 15, 2017 11:25 PM
BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — After the news they were processing as they took the field Thursday night, maybe A’s players had this one coming to them.

Khris Davis’ bloop two-run single dropped in center field to score two runs and lift the A’s to a walk-off 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees.

The A’s let four different leads slip away in a game that went nearly four-and-a-half hours. They eventually won it by using the reverse formula — fall behind and then rally for a comeback to snap a three-game losing streak.

The A’s were down to their last out when Rajai Davis singled. Chad Pinder doubled and Jed Lowrie was intentionally walked. That brought up Davis, who hit a blooper into shallow center fielder. Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro almost pulled it in but the ball glanced off his glove and Davis and Pinder scored the tying and winning runs.

On Thursday afternoon, longtime A’s pitching coach Curt Young was let go in a surprise move and veteran third baseman Trevor Plouffe — a popular clubhouse presence — was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for young third baseman Matt Chapman.

Oakland jumped out to a 3-0 lead. The Yankees came back to tie it.

The A’s went back up 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. New York answered in the top of the seventh. Chad Pinder’s RBI single made it 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh. You can guess by now what happened in the top of the eighth.

Then Matt Joyce beat out a fielder’s choice grounder with the bases loaded with Yankees closer Dellin Betances on the mound in the bottom of the eighth, only to have Gary Sanchez knot the game once gain with a tying single off Santiago Casilla.

Here’s five things you need to know from Thursday’s game:

Chapman’s debut is a mixed bag: The A’s are ready to give their No. 3 prospect a chance to establish himself as their starting third baseman. He batted seventh in his major league debut and drew two walks as part of an 0-for-3 night. He drew a free pass in his first plate appearance and came around to score his first run on Adam Rosales’ two-run double. There was little action that came his way in the field. He fielded Aaron Judge’s grounder and whipped a strong throw across the diamond to retire him in the seventh . Chapman made a cameo on the mound while playing for Team USA in his college days and hit the high 90’s with his fastball. The rookie had a chance to be a hero in the ninth, batting with the bases loaded and two outs, but he went down on three pitches against Dellin Betances, and the game went to extras.

Judge has a quiet night: In his first game at the Coliseum, Northern California native (and Triple Crown contender) Aaron Judge struck out three times against Oakland as part of his 1-for-4 game. The Yankees right fielder drew quite a cheering section for batting practice, and he parked at least two tape-measure drives into the second deck in left, over a row of luxury suites.

Getting it right vs. lefties: Yonder Alonso’s 17th homer came on a 2-0 pitch from Jordan Montgomery in the sixth. Alonso is just 8-for-35(.229) against lefties this season, but six of those eight are for extra-base hits, including four homers.

Big inning bites Sonny again: When trouble hits for Sonny Gray, it tends to strike quickly. He blanked the Yankees over the first five innings before New York scored three and chased him in the sixth to tie it 3-3. It was the third start in a row in which Gray has allowed three runs in the sixth. Before that, Cleveland got to him for four in the fourth and three in the third back on May 30. The right-hander went 5 1/3 innings Thursday and gave up three runs on eight hits, walking three and running his pitch count to 100 by the time he exited in the sixth.

A’s stung by an old nemesis: Remember Chris Carter? The former Athletic always seems to hurt his old team. He homered off John Axford to tie it 5-5. The slugger has 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 58 career games against Oakland.

