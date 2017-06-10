Athletics

Manaea wins fifth in a row, restores order to A's rotation

By Joe Stiglich June 10, 2017 8:16 PM

Stability has been in short supply for the A’s starting rotation this season.

There have been injuries, inconsistent stretches and necessary trips to the minor leagues.

Sean Manaea used to qualify as one of the question marks on Oakland’s staff. Lately he’s the answer.

After a tough walk-off loss in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, the A’s came through with a crisply played 7-2 victory in the nightcap to earn a split at Tropicana Field. Manaea poured the foundation for the victory with seven strong innings, holding the Rays to two runs on six hits and winning his fifth start in a row.

Over those past five outings, the lefty is 5-0 with a 1.97 ERA and a .193 opponents’ batting average. Manaea (6-3) lowered his overall ERA to 3.67.

A’s manager Bob Melvin in particular liked the way his second-year starter navigated his way through traffic in the seventh inning, with his pitch count approaching 100. Manaea’s first two batters reached on a walk and single, but Manaea then coaxed a 4-6-3 double play from Jesus Sucre and ended the inning by getting leadoff man Steven Souza on a groundout.

“Everybody knows he has this in him,” Melvin told reporters after the game. “It’s just about getting on a roll. And I’ve said this before. I think what impressed me most about him is he’ll have a tough first inning and then recover. Then in the seventh (Saturday), when we needed him to go a little bit deeper, he puts the first guy on and then gets a double-play ball. So that’s just a sign of maturity that he doesn’t let things snowball on him like we saw last year at times maybe.”

On Saturday, Andrew Triggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hip. Triggs had been the only one of the A’s five season-opening starters to remain in the rotation uninterrupted since Opening Night. Sonny Gray, who began the year on the D.L., came back at the start of May, then the A’s lost Kendall Graveman to the D.L. at the end of May for the second time this season.

There’s a need for stability from someone. Right now Manaea is that guy.

With a 7-for-10 performance in the doubleheader, first baseman Yonder Alonso raised his average from .299 to .314 in a single day. With 32 hits as a team, the A’s set an Oakland record for most hits in a doubleheader.

Triggs would miss two turns through the rotation before he’s eligible to come off the D.L. on June 20. His next turn comes Wednesday at Miami. It’s worth noting that right-hander Daniel Gossett was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday for Triple-A Nashville, raising the possibility of Gossett being recalled for his major league debut in the coming days to fill Triggs’ rotation spot.

A's earn split of double header with Game 2 win, set club record in process

By Associated Press June 10, 2017 6:45 PM

Manaea wins fifth in a row, restores order to A's rotation

BOX SCORE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics had two of their best offensive games this season. Still, they might have lost both without another strong start by Sean Manaea.

Manaea won his fifth consecutive start to help the Athletics split a rare scheduled doubleheader with a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

"Going on a streak like this is nice, and I've just got to keep it going and try to be consistent with how I go about my routine," Manaea said.

Tampa Bay won the opener 6-5 on Evan Longoria's RBI single in the 10th inning that completed a 3-hour, 56-minute game. Game 2 took 3:06.

"It's a long day," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Sweeping a doubleheader in this league is really difficult to do."

The split came in the majors' first scheduled doubleheader since 2011.

After getting a season-high 16 hits in the opener, Oakland got 16 again during Game 2.

Manaea (6-3) allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings. He was supported by home runs from Josh Phegley, Ryon Healy and Chad Pinder.

Longoria got his eighth career game-ending hit, but his first since a two-run homer against San Diego on May 11, 2013.

"We didn't need more extra innings in a game like that today," Longoria said. "It's been quite a while since I've gotten a walk-off hit. It felt good."

Longoria had two RBIs in the second game, coming on a first-inning RBI single and his 250th career homer in the sixth.

"Evan's not anywhere close to stopping," Cash said.

Yonder Alonso had four hits for Oakland in the nightcap and seven over the doubleheader.

"That's a month's worth of hits for some people," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

Austin Pruitt (5-1) won in relief and Liam Hendriks (2-1) took the loss in the opener.

Oakland Game 1 starter Sonny Gray struck out 10 while giving up five runs, only two of them earned, in six innings.

Rays Game 2 starter Matt Andriese lasted one inning before departing with a groin strain, the same injury that put him on the 10-day disabled list May 31.

Andriese will have an MRI on Sunday and expects to go back on the DL.

"Very frustrating," he said.

Chih-Wei Hu (0-1) replaced Andriese and gave up one run — Phegley's shot in the second — over four innings.

Healy had a solo drive and Pinder hit a two-run shot off Ryne Stanek that made it 6-2 in the seventh.

DOUBLE DIP

The last regularly scheduled doubleheader in the majors was on July 11, 2011, when the A's hosted the Angels. This was the second doubleheader at Tropicana Field — the other was Sept. 30, 2004, when two games against the Detroit Tigers had to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Frances.

OLD DAYS

The Rays wore 1970s style uniforms in Game 1 as part of a "Turn Back the Clock" promotion. 1973 AL All-Star Bill "Spaceman" Lee threw the ceremonial first pitch while in full uniform, and an on-field banner parade took place between games. There was a video tribute to Adam West, TV's Batman, who died Friday night at 88.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle returned from a left shoulder strain and had a perfect eighth in Game 2. ... RHP Andrew Triggs was put on the disabled list with a strained left hip after giving up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings Friday night.

Rays: C Wilson Ramos (torn ACL) may soon have his rehab upgraded from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

RHP Jesse Hahn (2-4) will pitch the series finale for Oakland on Sunday against Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer (4-4).

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's Game 1 loss to Rays

By Joe Stiglich June 10, 2017 3:04 PM

BOX SCORE

The A’s comeback rally in the top of the ninth Saturday afternoon only set up their disappointment an inning later.

Evan Longoria doubled home Peter Bourjos in the bottom of the 10th and the Tampa Bay Rays rang up a 6-5 victory in the opener of a doubleheader at Tropicana Field.

Oakland trailed 5-4 entering the ninth but tied the game on back-to-back doubles from Yonder Alonso and Ryon Healy. But in the 10th, Peter Bourjos singled and went to second on a wild pitch from Liam Hendriks. Then Longoria drilled the game-winner to the corner in left field.

Despite the late-game drama, this one played out like too many before it for the A’s. They racked up 16 hits but left too many opportunities on the bases. They made a couple sterling defensive plays, yet also turned in a couple of costly errors. In the end they did just enough wrong, and Tampa Bay has claimed the first two of this four-game series. The second game of Saturday’s twin bill was scheduled to begin about 40 minutes after the first, with Sean Manaea taking the hill for Oakland.

Early offense, but not enough: The A’s racked up 16 hits and jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but left 13 men on base. Those missed chances wound up costing them.

Another untimely error does damage: After the Rays took a 4-3 lead in the sixth, they stole another run on a play where the A’s should have had the third out. Michael Martinez reached on an infield single and Tim Beckham tried to score all the way from second. Yonder Alonso’s throw home was to the wrong side of the plate but arrived in plenty of time to get Beckham, but Josh Phegley couldn’t handle the throw and Tampa Bay had another run. Tampa Bay’s two-run rally in the fourth also began with a throwing error from A’s starter Sonny Gray.

A big opportunity goes to waste: Leading 3-0, the A’s had a chance to extend that lead in the fourth when they loaded the bases with no outs, but they came up empty. Matt Joyce bounced into a home-to-first double play and Chad Pinder flied out. With that, the A’s missed a chance to possibly get into the Rays bullpen early and make things more difficult for the home team during a long day of baseball.

A memorable moment for the rookie: The good, the bad for Sonny: Gray went six innings and notched his fourth career 10-strikeout game. But Tampa Bay got to him for five runs, just two of which were earned. Given a 3-0 lead, Gray gave up Steven Souza Jr.’s two-out, two-run single to make it a one-run game but struck out Tim Beckham to strand a runner at third. But Beckham would get Gray in the sixth, delivering a two-run go-ahead double, another rally that unfolded with two outs. The E-2 play at the plat with Phegley would follow to make it 5-3.

