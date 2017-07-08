A's option Barreto to Triple-A, Lowrie trade coming?

Athletics

By Joe Stiglich July 08, 2017 12:26 PM

SEATTLE — The A’s sent top prospect Franklin Barreto back to the minors Saturday as part of a series of roster transactions.

The move was not a surprise as indications from within the organization were that Barreto would be going back to Triple-A at some point for what is likely a short spell.

With Marcus Semien back from the disabled list and handling shortstop, and veteran Jed Lowrie still manning second base, there is no regular playing time for Barreto at the moment. But Lowrie, a switch hitter who can play all over the infield and is in the final year of his contract, is viewed as a prime trade candidate. The likely scenario is for Lowrie to be dealt before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and Barreto to be brought back with a chance to play second base.

Barreto, still just 21, hit .190 with two home runs and four RBI in 11 games. After a hot start following his June 24 promotion, he cooled off at the plate, though he did win a game Tuesday with a walk-off homer.

The A’s needed to clear a roster spot for right-hander Chris Smith, who will make his first major league start tonight against Seattle. They also reinstated Josh Phegley from the paternity list and designated catcher Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. That last transaction was needed to make room on the 40-man roster for Smith.

By Joe Stiglich July 08, 2017 9:17 AM

SEATTLE — The smile never left Chris Smith’s face as he talked about the opportunity that awaits Saturday.

The right-hander joined the A’s at Safeco Field on Friday, in advance of his first career major league start. At age 36, he will become the oldest pitcher in A’s history to make his first big league start.

He appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen for Oakland last season, ending a six-year absence from the major leagues. From 2011-2015, he kicked around the minors with Seattle and San Diego, took the mound for two different independent league teams and even returned to school at UC Riverside, taking sociology courses and serving as an undergraduate pitching coach for the baseball team.

“Two tours of winter ball and two tours of independent ball. I’m in Safeco Field now,” Smith said. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s just part of the ride, I guess.”

Smith’s unique story includes the fact that he’s lived in a 33-foot camper trailer in Nashville for the past two seasons while playing with the A’s Triple-A club. His wife, Lisa, is a teacher. She and their three daughters join him during the summer.

Smith got the call-up from Nashville to fill in Saturday for Jharel Cotton, who required a trip to the 10-day disabled list for blister issues. The A’s are hopeful of getting Cotton back for his first turn after the All-Star break, so this could be a cameo in the rotation for Smith.

But that’s missing the point.

When manager Bob Melvin addressed the team upon the start of spring training in February, he referred to Smith as the example of why every player in the farm system should keep working hard, never knowing when a call from the bigs might come.

“We’re excited about (Saturday),” Melvin said. “This guy made a big impression on us last year, what he’s been through.”

After getting released in 2011 while pitching in Seattle’s system, Smith decided to go back to school at UC Riverside. He assumed at that point his playing career had ended and a coaching career might be starting. But he got the itch to give it one more try. He wasn’t going to pursue an opportunity in independent ball until he got the blessing of his wife.

“When it came time, I said if that’s what he wanted to do, I supported him,” Lisa Smith said in a phone interview. “It’s what we knew, and we missed it. It’s what I knew. I missed watching baseball.”

Independent ball led to a minor league deal with the Padres in June 2014. Then the A’s signed him to a minor league deal before the 2016 season. This year he’s gone 4-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 15 games (12 starts) for Nashville.

As for their in-season home on wheels, the Smiths own a 33-foot Forest River EVO.

“It’s so much fun,” Lisa said. “We go find campgrounds. We meet people. We meet our neighbors.”

She’ll be in the stands Saturday night. It will mark Smith’s 64th career major league appearance, but his first start in a career that began way back in 2008 with the Red Sox.

All the dues he’s paid make him appreciate these late-career opportunities even more.

“Competing with younger kids,” he said, “and competing with those prospects like I was at one time, then to get that phone call (for a promotion), it’s a nice little soft pat on the butt.”

 

By Joe Stiglich July 07, 2017 11:38 PM

SEATTLE — It figures that Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman eventually will start to jell on the left side of the infield, their offensive production jointly providing the A’s a welcome boost.

Right now, they’re at different stages coming back from their separate layoffs. Semien, who has played two games at shortstop since returning from wrist surgery that cost him nearly three months, drove in the A’s only two runs Friday night with a double in a 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

He also drove a ball to the wall in left-center that fell just a few feet short of being a game-tying homer in the eighth. The indications are he could be up to speed quickly after a lengthy rehab assignment in the minors.

Chapman, the rookie third baseman, is mired in a 1-for-18 funk with nine strikeouts since returning from a 13-game absence that included a hospital stay for an infection in his left knee. He went down swinging in all three of his at-bats Friday on a night the A’s had no answer for Seattle lefty James Paxton.

“It’s not an easy thing to do, sit for a while like that and a couple days later you’re in the big leagues,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Once he gets a couple hits he’ll be fine. But his timing might be off a little bit.”

The A’s in general seemed off Friday. They scraped together just three hits, and center fielder Rajai Davis admitted to a mental gaffe when he lost track of the number of outs in the third inning. That led to Robinson Cano scoring on a sacrifice fly as Davis began trotting in after catching Kyle Seager’s fly ball.

“It was a brain fart,” said Davis, who has lost playing time recently to rookie Jaycob Brugman in center.

With the A’s at 38-49 and buried in the American League West, their season is becoming more about the development of individuals and different segments of the team, and less about what happens on the scoreboard. That’s where it will be interesting to watch what kind of chemistry Semien and Chapman develop on the left side of the infield.

Semien says there’s already a familiarity based on having played with Chapman for the past two springs.

“I know he’s a great athlete, I know he has great range,” Semien said. “That makes it easier for a shortstop if a third baseman has great range. And he’s got a great arm. He’s got all the tools. We communicated well together, played together plenty in the spring. Plus, he’s a great kid.”

Chapman is showing his arm strength at third and is particularly adept at charging balls and throwing to first on the run. But there’s no doubt he’s knocking off rust at the plate after playing just two rehab games in the minors following his time off. At their best, he and Semien will both add power wherever they hit in the A’s lineup.

As for Semien’s own offensive game, he says it’s coming around. He’s 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts since coming back.

“I just want to continue to work hard, put work in the cage and watch video,” he said. “I feel healthy now. It’s just a matter of finding my rhythm.”

