A's place Sean Doolittle on disabled list

A's place Sean Doolittle on disabled list

May 03, 2017 12:35 PM

The A's placed left-handed pitcher Sean Doolittle on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, retroactive to April 30, and designated right-handed pitcher César Valdez for assignment, the club announced today. To replace them on the roster, right-handed pitcher Bobby Wahl was recalled and right-handed pitcher Josh Smith was selected from Triple-A Nashville.

Doolittle has notched one save over nine games for the A’s this season, allowing three runs in 7.2 innings for a 3.52 ERA. Left-handed hitters are 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts against him, and he has posted an 11-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Doolittle missed 59 games last season with a similar injury and 121 games in 2015 with two different shoulder injuries.

Valdez had appeared in four games (one start) over two stints in his first big league action since 2010. He allowed three earned runs over his first 5.1 innings pitched but seven earned runs—and four home runs—in his last four innings.

Wahl’s first appearance with the A’s will be his Major League debut. A fifth-round draft pick of the A’s in 2013 out of Ole Miss, Wahl is 0-1 with three saves and a 1.93 ERA in eight games with Nashville this season. He has 27 career saves in four-plus minor league seasons. Last season, he combined to go 1-1 with 14 saves and a 2.65 ERA across three levels (Stockton, Midland, Nashville).

Smith was a non-roster invitee to Major League camp this spring, and appeared in five games for the A’s during spring training. He went 1-0 with a save, allowing five runs over five outings. However, in four of his five appearances he allowed no runs and no hits. This year with Nashville, he is 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA, but has not allowed a run over his last seven outings and 11.0 innings pitched. He is holding opponents to a .146 batting average.

A's lineup: Plouffe moves up to hit second, Phegley starts behind dish

A's lineup: Plouffe moves up to hit second, Phegley starts behind dish

May 03, 2017 2:43 PM
PROGRAMMING ALERT: A's-Twins coverage begins at 4pm with Pregame Live on NBC Sports California and streaming right here.

The A's look to snap out of an offensive funk in Game 3 of their series against the Twins. Bob Melvin has issued his lineup:

Oakland A's:
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
3. Ryon Healy (R) DH
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Josh Phegley (R) C
6. Adam Rosales (R) SS
7. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
8. Chad Pinder (R) 2B
9. Matt Joyce (L) RF
Kendall Graveman -- RHP

Minnesota Twins:
1. Brian Dozier (R) 2B
2. Max Kepler (L) RF
3. Miguel Sano (R) 3B
4. Joe Mauer (L) 1B
5. Kennys Vargas (S) DH
6. Jason Castro (L) C
7. Eduardo Escobar (S) SS
8. Eddie Rosario (L) LF
9. Byron Buxton (R) CF
Hector Santiago -- LHP
 

May 02, 2017 7:14 PM
BOX SCORE

Sonny Gray got a rude welcome back from the Minnesota Twins, but they didn’t stop with him.

In his first start of the season since returning from injury, Gray was tagged for three home runs in a six-batter span as the A’s lost 9-1 Tuesday at Target Field.

The Twins later went deep three more times, all in the seventh inning, off Cesar Valdez. Six homers in one game, an astonishing display from a team that entered the night with just eight homers all season at Target Field.

The hope was that Gray’s return and center fielder Rajai Davis’ return from the disabled list would spark the A’s. It didn’t happen Tuesday, as Oakland fell to 1-6 on this road trip.

Gray, who missed the first four weeks with a strained lat muscle in his right side, looked sharp over the first two innings. His curve had bite and his location was spot-on as he allowed just a walk over his first two frames. But in the third, Brian Dozier hit a hanging curve over the wall in left, the first of Dozier’s two homers on the night. After Gray walked Max Kepler, Miguel Sano jumped on a first-pitch fastball and crushed it 444 feet to straightaway center for a two-run shot.

In the fourth, Gray piped an 89 mile-per-hour fastball to Jason Castro that went for a solo shot to center and a 4-0 Minnesota lead.

Meanwhile, the A’s couldn’t solve a familiar nemesis, as Twins right-hander Ervin Santana (5-0) held them to three hits over six innings. He improved to 17-7 for his career against the A’s.

Starting pitching report

Gray gave up only five hits over his six innings, the problem was three of them went over the fence. He was charged with four runs, walked two and struck out four over 88 pitches (56 strikes). If there was a bright side in his 2017 debut, Gray did get through six innings on what was expected to be a 90- pitch limit. And all of his damage was relegated to a six-batter span between the third and the fourth.

Bullpen report

The A’s middle relief is not showing the ability to keep the team close after it falls behind. On Sunday, Frankie Montas gave up three runs in the eighth to Houston as a 4-1 deficit became 7-1. On Tuesday, Valdez got shelled in the seventh, as Dozier, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer all homered to turn a 4-0 game into 8-0. Entering Tuesday, the Twins’ 20 homers were the third-fewest in the majors.

At the plate

After the A’s struck out 221 times in April, an Oakland record for the month, they whiffed 11 more times Tuesday and mustered just six hits total. Davis returned to center field and the leadoff spot, but went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He went after the first pitch in two of his at-bats and popped up and flied out in those two plate appearances. Yonder Alonso’s home run to lead off the ninth helped the A’s avoid a shutout.

In the field

Neither team committed an error.

Attendance

Reported attendance was 18,930. 

Up next

Kendall Graveman (2-1, 2.25) and lefty Hector Santiago (2-1, 2.43) square off in Wednesday’s 5:10 p.m. game.

