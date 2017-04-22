Rosales, Healy homer, A's hold off Mariners for fifth straight win

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND -- Adam Rosales got counsel on leading off from Chris Young when they were Oakland teammates in 2013.

"He's like, just keep it the same, if not be more aggressive because it's either the first or second pitch of the ballgame is the best pitch you'll see that day," Rosales said. "Be ready."

When Ariel Miranda served up a splitter down the middle, Rosales pounced on the 1-1 pitch.

Rosales and Ryon Healy each homered in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitched six innings of two-run ball and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

The A's two hottest hitters quickly got to Miranda (1-2). Rosales hit his first leadoff homer since May 3, 2013, then made his usual sprint around the bases.

"He brings a lot of energy to the table," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

The A's fed off that energy, and two batters later, Healy hit a two-run shot, his third this season and first since April 6.

Cotton (2-2) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and hit a batter.

"I was talking to myself on the mound, saying `attack, attack, attack, stay convicted, no matter what,'" Cotton said.

Ryan Madson got four outs for his first save.

Miranda allowed four runs and seven hits in three-plus inning in his worst start of the season, failing to pitch at least five innings for the first time in three starts.

Rosales is 6 for 17 with two homers and a double during the A's win streak, and Healy is 9 for 17 over his last five games after going 6 for 40 in his previous 10.

The Mariners fell to 1-9 on the road. Their sputtering offense had nine hits Saturday, offering some encouragement to a team that's hitting .195 away from home.

"Sometimes you're good at home, sometimes you're bad on the road and sometimes you're good on the road and sometimes you're bad at home" said Robinson Cano, who hit his third homer. "It was the same way last year. We just have to keep fighting."

Seattle cut it to 4-3 on Kyle Seager's pinch-hit, RBI triple in the eighth. Seager, mired in a slump all month, came into the game batting .233 with no home runs in 60 at-bats and was 3 for 16 over his last five games.

Madson struck out Mitch Haniger swinging to end the game after Jarrod Dyson singled and stole second with two outs in the ninth.

SPLASH HITS

The A's wore Golden State Warriors jerseys during batting practice on Saturday for a second straight day. The A's announced on Twitter that they plan to auction the jerseys with the proceeds going to charity.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Steve Cishek, who had offseason hip surgery, hasn't been sharp in two rehab appearances. "He's kind going through his spring training right now," manager Scott Servais said.

Athletics: CF Rajai Davis was out of the lineup for a second straight day with a hamstring injury. Manager Bob Melvin said he expects the speedster to be on the field soon and doesn't anticipate him going on the disabled list.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Yovani Gallardo is winless through his first three starts. He's 0-5 with a 5.29 ERA in seven career starts against Oakland. ... RHP Andrew Triggs (3-0) is yet to allow an earned run through a team-record 17 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs and six hits in his only appearance against Seattle, a two-inning relief stint last year.