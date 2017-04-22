Athletics

Rosales, Healy homer, A's hold off Mariners for fifth straight win

By Associated Press April 22, 2017 4:11 PM

OAKLAND -- Adam Rosales got counsel on leading off from Chris Young when they were Oakland teammates in 2013.

"He's like, just keep it the same, if not be more aggressive because it's either the first or second pitch of the ballgame is the best pitch you'll see that day," Rosales said. "Be ready."

When Ariel Miranda served up a splitter down the middle, Rosales pounced on the 1-1 pitch.

Rosales and Ryon Healy each homered in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitched six innings of two-run ball and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

The A's two hottest hitters quickly got to Miranda (1-2). Rosales hit his first leadoff homer since May 3, 2013, then made his usual sprint around the bases.

"He brings a lot of energy to the table," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

The A's fed off that energy, and two batters later, Healy hit a two-run shot, his third this season and first since April 6.

Cotton (2-2) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and hit a batter.

"I was talking to myself on the mound, saying `attack, attack, attack, stay convicted, no matter what,'" Cotton said.

Ryan Madson got four outs for his first save.

Miranda allowed four runs and seven hits in three-plus inning in his worst start of the season, failing to pitch at least five innings for the first time in three starts.

Rosales is 6 for 17 with two homers and a double during the A's win streak, and Healy is 9 for 17 over his last five games after going 6 for 40 in his previous 10.

The Mariners fell to 1-9 on the road. Their sputtering offense had nine hits Saturday, offering some encouragement to a team that's hitting .195 away from home.

"Sometimes you're good at home, sometimes you're bad on the road and sometimes you're good on the road and sometimes you're bad at home" said Robinson Cano, who hit his third homer. "It was the same way last year. We just have to keep fighting."

Seattle cut it to 4-3 on Kyle Seager's pinch-hit, RBI triple in the eighth. Seager, mired in a slump all month, came into the game batting .233 with no home runs in 60 at-bats and was 3 for 16 over his last five games.

Madson struck out Mitch Haniger swinging to end the game after Jarrod Dyson singled and stole second with two outs in the ninth.

SPLASH HITS

The A's wore Golden State Warriors jerseys during batting practice on Saturday for a second straight day. The A's announced on Twitter that they plan to auction the jerseys with the proceeds going to charity.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Steve Cishek, who had offseason hip surgery, hasn't been sharp in two rehab appearances. "He's kind going through his spring training right now," manager Scott Servais said.

Athletics: CF Rajai Davis was out of the lineup for a second straight day with a hamstring injury. Manager Bob Melvin said he expects the speedster to be on the field soon and doesn't anticipate him going on the disabled list.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Yovani Gallardo is winless through his first three starts. He's 0-5 with a 5.29 ERA in seven career starts against Oakland. ... RHP Andrew Triggs (3-0) is yet to allow an earned run through a team-record 17 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs and six hits in his only appearance against Seattle, a two-inning relief stint last year.

A's lineup: Rosales leading off, Phegley catching Cotton vs Mariners

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 22, 2017 10:11 AM

Looking for their third straight win against the Mariners, the A's will have Adam Rosales and Jed Lowrie at the top of the lineup Saturday.

Seattle Mariners:
1. Jarrod Dyson (L) CF
2. Mitch Haniger (R) RF
3. Robinson Cano (L) 2B
4. Nelson Cruz (R) DH
5. Taylor Motter (R) SS
6. Danny Valencia (R) 1B
7. Guillermo Heredia (R) LF
8. Mike Freeman (L) 3B
9. Mike Zunino (R) C
Ariel Miranda -- LHP

Oakland A's:
1. Adam Rosales (R) SS
2. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
3. Ryon Healy (R) 1B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
6. Josh Phegley (R) C
7. Matt Joyce (L) RF
8. Chad Pinder (R) DH
9. Jaff Decker (L) CF
Jharel Cotton -- RHP

Plouffe, A's showing some power potential in the early going

By Joe Stiglich April 21, 2017 11:52 PM
OAKLAND — The individual honor belonged to Trevor Plouffe on Friday night, and he had the keepsake to prove it.

The ball he hit for career homer No. 100 was safely in his possession following the A’s 3-1 victory over Seattle that extended their winning streak to four.

However, what the A’s are doing as a team in the power department is the big-picture takeaway, after a game in which Oakland mustered just six hits but had Plouffe and Yonder Alonso clear the fence to help provide Sean Manaea his first win of the season.

“I really don’t take a whole lot of stock in personal stats, especially during the year,” Plouffe said. “But 100 is cool. It was nice that it helped us win this game.”

Last year, Khris Davis hit 42 homers and Marcus Semien 27 to lead the A’s. But the team finished 12th in the American League with 169 long balls on the season. That contributed to the A’s finishing dead last in the league in runs, as did a dreadful showing in on-base percentage.

It’s dangerous to put too much trust in April numbers. But their 22 home runs are currently tied for third in the AL, and that’s important for a team that has just one player, Davis, who can be classified as a pure slugger.

“We’ve talked about, when we’re good, and what we feel is good offensively for us, is the length of the lineup,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Multiple guys can hit homers.”

Granted, this doesn’t look like a lineup that will light up the scoreboard. The A’s are going to win more games by 3-2 scores than 9-8. But so far they’ve shown themselves to be a team that can get contributions up and down the order.

One of those players lately is Plouffe, who has homered four times in his past seven games. In his first year with the A’s after signing a one-year deal this winter, Plouffe has had a rough go of it outside of his recent power surge. He’s hitting .222 and has struck out 22 times in 16 games. That includes a three-strikeout game Thursday, though he capped that night with a three-run homer in the A’s 9-6 win.

“I’m definitely not where I want it to be,” he said. “I’m still swinging and missing too much. I’ve been able to put some good swings on the ball. I’m happy I stuck with it. I’ve had some 3 strikeout (games but) gotten some late hits. I’m happy with that because I’m not packing it in and calling it a day. When you’re struggling, it can be easy to give away at-bats.”

Consider Plouffe a key man for the A’s, especially with Semien expected to miss two-plus months with a fractured wrist. The A’s need a group effort in the power department to support Davis, who is tied for the league lead with seven homers. Plouffe, 30, is an eight-year veteran with two 20-plus homer season under his belt. That track record suggests he can be counted on for power — if he stays healthy. He played in just 84 games last year due to injuries to his ribs, oblique and hamstring.

Looking to avoid the disabled list, he put an emphasis on flexibility last winter.

“That was a major part of my offseason, was making sure I corrected a lot of things that plagued me last year,” Plouffe said.

On Friday night, he got to celebrate the A’s fourth straight victory as well as his own milestone homer.

“It’s a nice round number,” Plouffe said. “Ninety-nine looks cool, but 100 looks better.”

