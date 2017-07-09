Athletics

Second half for A's: Out with the old, in with the new

By Joe Stiglich July 09, 2017 6:28 PM

SEATTLE — When the A’s return from the four-day All-Star break, it’s anyone’s guess as to how long their roster will remain intact.

The July 31 trade deadline is just over three weeks away, and it’s a given that some veterans will be exiting Oakland. But the second-half storyline will revolve around the development of the many young players that will continue to command playing time.

“I like where we’re trending,” manager Bob Melvin said before a 4-0 loss to the Mariners closed out the first half. “I like the fact that a lot of the guys that we’ve been looking forward to getting at some point are here now, and are performing well. … I think there’s a certain energy to having these guys here.”

A couple of those young players factored into the storyline Sunday, as the A’s settled for a four-game split with Seattle. Right-hander Daniel Gossett was steamed at himself for lasting just 4 1/3 innings and leaving so much work for his bullpen. His challenge is keeping the ball in the ballpark, having given up eight homers over his first six starts. Nelson Cruz got to him for a two-run shot in the fourth.

“Just overall frustrating,” said Gossett, 24. “It’s the same thing — giving up the homer and throwing the pitch I can’t throw. I had one job with the curve ball, and it was not leaving it up.”

Fellow rookie Matt Chapman is having big-time difficulties at the plate, off to a 5-for-38 start (.132) with 20 strikeouts in 11 games. But the third baseman made one of the best plays by an A’s infielder this season, going into foul territory to backhand Cruz’s grounder and making a terrific off-balance throw across the diamond to easily retire him.

“It’s fun to watch, I’ll tell you that much,” second baseman Jed Lowrie said. “To make a throw like that, as strong as he made it running away from the base and putting it right on the money, it’s pretty impressive.”

Lowrie is one of those veterans who isn’t likely to wear green and gold much longer. He’d have value for a contending team as a switch hitter with defensive versatility, and the A’s need to open up second base for top prospect Franklin Barreto.

“It’s a part of the game,” Lowrie said. “I’m certainly aware of what’s being said. I just try to take advantage of the opportunity that I’m given here and see where that takes me.”

Four young players — none of them with more than a year-and-a-half of big league experience — are playing regularly for Oakland right now: Chapman, catcher Bruce Maxwell, designated hitter Ryon Healy and center fielder Jaycob Brugman. Barreto will join them soon, and utility man Chad Pinder is expected back from a hamstring injury in the next few weeks. Matt Olson, a first baseman/outfield at Triple-A, also factors into the mix.

It was interesting to hear Melvin say Pinder might be a consideration for center field duty in the second half. That suggests that perhaps Rajai Davis might not be long for the A’s either.

Veteran reliever Sean Doolittle, a potential trade chip as well, knows it’s the reality when a team is stuck in last place and has a history of being a seller.

“It’d be naive to say it’s not something guys are aware of, but you try not to think about it,” Doolittle said. “There’s a good group in here, man, and you try to enjoy coming to the field every day. Everybody that puts this uniform on knows what could potentially happen.”

 

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways as A's take loss heading into All-Star break

By Joe Stiglich July 09, 2017 3:17 PM

Second half for A's: Out with the old, in with the new

BOX SCORE

SEATTLE — It wasn’t Turn Back The Clock Day at Safeco Field, but the A’s saw a rather vintage version of Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez.

The former Cy Young winner, who hasn’t been particularly sharp so far in an injury-marred season, held the A’s to two hits over six innings as Oakland lost 4-0 on Sunday. With that, they settled for a four-game split with the Mariners heading into the All-Star break.

The A’s are 39-50 at the intermission, their ninth worst record at the All-Star break in their Oakland history. It hasn’t been any one thing that’s landed them in last place in the AL West, but rather a collection of breakdowns that have surfaced at any given time. On Sunday, they couldn’t anything going offensively, advancing just one runner as far as third base and only one other as far as second.

Here’s five things you need to know from this one before the A’s head their separate ways for the four-day All-Star break:

Gossett’s day: Rookie right-hander Daniel Gossett has surrendered eight home runs in his first six big league starts. That’s a switch from the pitcher who gave up just four long balls in 60 2/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville before being promoted, but obviously the task is much different facing major league hitters. Nelson Cruz got to him for a two-run shot in the fourth. Gossett lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his final start of the first half and gave up three runs on five hits. Keeping the ball in the yard will have to be an emphasis coming out of the All-Star break.

Impressing with the glove: There’s no doubt third baseman Matt Chapman is struggling at the plate, but it sure hasn’t affected his defense. The rookie turned in his finest play yet in the field since being called up to the majors. In the second inning, Cruz hit a ball down the line. Chapman backhanded it and quickly unloaded an off-balance sidearm throw from foul territory that was a strike all the way across the diamond to get Cruz by several steps. It generated quite a reaction from the Mariners crowd. On the downside, Chapman went 0-for-3 with two more strikeouts, leaving him 2 for his past 24 with 13 strikeouts.

Cruz strikes again: Traditionally an A’s, killer, Cruz once again did damage with his two-run shot that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead. He also homered in Thursday’s series opener, which was the 300th homer of his career.

Bullpen shuffle: Sean Doolittle was called upon in a somewhat uncharacteristic scenario, with the A’s trailing 3-0. Doolittle handled the sixth and registered a 1-2-3 inning. With the All-Star break coming up, manager Bob Melvin probably didn’t mind going to his lefty on back-to-back days, even with the A’s trailing.

Rotation update: Melvin announced that Sonny Gray, Paul Blackburn and Sean Manaea will start the first three games out of the break against Cleveland.

Alonso's All-Star Game goal: Avoid trade chatter, gain knowledge from Votto

By Joe Stiglich July 09, 2017 12:26 PM

SEATTLE — Yonder Alonso plans to take full advantage of his All-Star Game experience, regardless of whether his name even appears in the box score.

It’s a homecoming for the Miami resident, who estimates he’ll have about 50 tickets lined up for every day of festivities at Marlins Park, beginning with Monday’s Home Run Derby.

There’s also another payoff for the A’s first baseman — the opportunity to soak up knowledge from the best baseball players on the planet during the one time of the year they all gather in the same place.

“My brain’s gonna be turned on completely,” Alonso said.

The eight-year veteran is an All-Star for the first time, and his storybook season continued Saturday night when he connected for his 20th homer in the A’s 4-3 win over the Mariners. He has more than doubled his previous career high of nine coming into this season.

On Sunday night, Alonso and his family will share a chartered plane with Mariners outfielder (and fellow All-Star) Nelson Cruz for the long flight from Seattle to Miami. Once there, Alonso has a list of players he wants to chat with.

One is Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who was busy putting together an N.L. MVP season in 2010 when Alonso made his major league debut that year with Cincinnati. The Reds would trade Alonso to the Padres before the 2012 season.

“I just understood the work ethic that he brought every single day, the focus he brought every day,” Alonso said of Votto. “I just wanna talk to him and see how he’s handling different things.”

Specifically, Alonso wants to compare notes with left-handed hitters like himself. He plans to link up with Toronto’s Justin Smoak and the Mariners’ Robinson Cano, a division opponent that Alonso doesn’t get to fraternize with much during the regular season.

“He’s one of my favorite hitters of all time,” Alonso said of Cano. “He has a knowledge for hitting, for approaches, and he’s a really smart player. he knows how to make adjustments.”

But the week will be about more than baseball for Alonso, whose compelling family story is well-documented. When he was a young boy, his family defected from Cuba and settled in the Miami area. His parents, Luis and Damarys, held down multiple jobs to support Yonder and his younger sister, and Alonso himself would work alongside his father even after he began playing baseball collegiately for the University of Miami.

Now Alonso looks forward to reuniting with family and friends, and relishes the chance to share the All-Star experience with his father.

One thing Alonso won’t spend the All-Star break pondering are the trade rumors that surround him. Considering his big numbers this year and the fact he’s due to become a free agent after this season, Alonso is a logical trade candidate as the last-place A’s will be sellers at the July 31 trade deadline. The Yankees are one team that’s been linked to Alonso.

“I really don’t even process it to be honest with you,” he said. “I’ve seen guys stress about it for two or three weeks, then nothing happens. And I’ve seen guys not really care about it and go about their business and play the game. That’s the approach that I wanna take. Obviously I’m aware of what’s happening. But I understand I have a job to do, and that’s play baseball every single day an the rest is out of my control.”

