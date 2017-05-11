Athletics

A's send Cotton to Triple-A Nashville

By Joe Stiglich May 11, 2017 12:00 PM

The A’s optioned starting pitcher Jharel Cotton to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

It’s a sign that Sean Manaea is ready to come off the disabled list and rejoin the rotation, but also an acknowledgement of Cotton’s bumpy start to his season. The rookie is 3-4 with a 5.68 ERA over seven starts, allowing a .282 opponents’ batting average that includes a .364 clip with runners in scoring position.

He’s alternated between good and bad outings and most recently gave up a career-high seven runs, including three homers, Tuesday night against the Angels.

Manaea, who’s been sidelined since leaving an April 26 start with shoulder tightness, made a rehab start for Nashville on Tuesday night, throwing four innings and allowing one earned run.

Jesse Hahn, Sonny Gray and Kendall Graveman are listed as the A’s starters for a three-game series that begins Friday at Texas. If that holds, Manaea would likely slot in Monday at Seattle, which would be Cotton’s turn.

Advice from A's division rival helping Healy adjust to DH role

By Joe Stiglich May 11, 2017 9:51 AM

The A's Insider Podcast

OAKLAND — The process is ongoing for Ryon Healy as he searches for his comfort zone as a designated hitter.

After playing third base regularly last season in his major league debut, he’s seeing the majority of his playing time this year at DH.

He’s picked the brain of A’s teammate Stephen Vogt in seeking out the best way to prepare himself for his at-bats when not playing in the field. But Healy also has sought advice outside of the A’s clubhouse.

In the latest edition of The A’s Insider Podcast, Healy revealed that veterans such as Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz have provided some wisdom for preparing as a designated hitter. Cruz, the Seattle Mariners’ DH, is one player that Healy has found particularly helpful.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit,” Healy said. “Just kind of quick questions, ‘What do you do during the game?’ He kind of just told me ‘Stay on your feet, don’t get too relaxed.’ Just little things like that.”

The assumption through much of the offseason was that Healy would open 2017 as Oakland’s everyday third baseman after he hit .305 with 13 homers in 72 games last season as a rookie. But when the A’s signed Trevor Plouffe to a one-year deal in January, it meant Healy’s at-bats would have to come at a different spot.

And as the DH, the extra time on the bench between at-bats has provided some challenges for the second-year player.

“I found myself over-analyzing my at-bats, so I really had to stop doing that,” he said. “Everyone tells me in the clubhouse, your numbers are measured over the course of a season, not over the measure of a game or a series or a week.

“I was over-analyzing every single pitch I was getting and every single swing I was taking. It was unhealthy. I was training my mind to think negatively. (The key) was more just to focus on the positive, learning what I did right or wrong and just move on. Finding a good routine that helps me go at-bat to at-bat instead of carrying a bunch of at-bats with me up to the plate and trying to fix everything with one swing.”

The A’s and Mariners played each other in three different series last year after Healy was called up at the All-Star break, and that gave the corner infielder a chance to chat up Cruz when Cruz was on base and Healy was in the field.

"He’s a very approachable guy, but you have to choose your moments,” Healy said. “I knew he had that kind of personality, so I wasn’t afraid to ask a question if the situation in the game was appropriate. Say there was a pitching change going on or something, I’d make an effort to go ask just because I was curious to learn from that much experience, that much big league time. With how much success he’s had, there has to be some knowledge to be gained.”

Durant: Meeting Rickey Henderson took love of baseball 'to another level'

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 10, 2017 7:02 PM

A day after the Warriors finished off a sweep of the Jazz in Utah, Kevin Durant was back in Oakland on Tuesday and spent his day off taking in the A's-Angels game with his agent Rich Kleiman.

The two sat behind home plate. But midway through the game, Durant and Kleiman ducked into the A's clubhouse to meet a special guest.

Durant talked about the experience in his latest YouTube livestream on Wednesday afternoon.

"I saw [Angels 1B/DH Albert] Pujols hit a home run. That was on the bucket list. That was amazing. But probably in the fifth inning, we went into the clubhouse and sat in the back and talked to Rickey Henderson until the game was over. Seemed like forever, but was probably an hour, hour and a half. And his insight and stories and everything he told us was legendary and definitely an experience I'll remember for the rest of the my life. I've fallen in love with the game of baseball and that took it to another level being able to meet a legend," Durant said.

Kleiman took a photo of the two together.

On April 27, Durant attended the Giants-Dodgers game in San Francisco.

Last September, a few months after Durant signed with the Warriors, he threw out the first pitch prior to a Giants-Cardinals game at AT&T Park.

 

