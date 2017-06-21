Athletics

Sonny Gray looking for ways to avoid his big-inning troubles

baseball-generic.jpg

By Joe Stiglich June 21, 2017 12:02 AM

OAKLAND — There are some starts where Sonny Gray would take a bad first inning and chalk it up as a mulligan, content to move on with the belief that things will be better next time out.

After Tuesday night’s outing, he wasn’t letting himself off the hook so easily. Fielding questions from reporters about a five-run first that doomed the A’s in an 8-4 loss to Houston, Gray clearly was bothered by his inability to shut off the Astros’ rally at just one run after he coaxed a double play from Carlos Correa. Brian McCann, Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman followed with run-scoring hits as Gray allowed the most runs by an Oakland pitcher in the first inning this season.

“I don’t know, I just kind of got away from the game plan a little bit and started to lose some balls over the middle a little bit more,” Gray said. “After that, I was able to battle through a couple innings and get through five, but I really dug us a hole there in the first. And against a team like that and an offense like that, to give them a five-spot in the first, it’s tough on the rest of the guys.”

Gray held the Astros off the board over his final four innings, so there was that silver lining in regard to his start. But the tone of Gray’s comments after the game brought some flashbacks to 2016, when the right-hander spent the season searching for answers to his struggles on the mound.

He’s made some mechanical adjustments over last year. Overall his stuff is better. Gray feels it is, and it’s clear to those who have watched him. But the big inning still haunts him, and once things start sliding backwards in an inning, he has trouble putting the brakes on.

“For numerous starts, I’ve been good for four or five innings and then have one inning where everything’s kind of escalated,” Gray said. “Going forward, I’m going to have to figure this out, whether it’s getting off the mound and slowing myself down … And a lot of times it’s been with two outs, so I’ve gotta find a way to shut the inning down when I get to two outs.”

“Obviously he just was not making the pitches he wanted to,” catcher Stephen Vogt added. “For the most part, they weren’t bad pitches. They were just up and they jumped on him pretty good.”

Since returning from a season-opening stint on the disabled list for a strained lat muscle, Gray’s ERA is 4.84 over 10 starts. He’s racked up impressive strikeout numbers, which has put him near the top of the list of starting pitchers mentioned in the trade rumor mill. But contending teams who are scouting Gray, and you can very much count the Astros among the teams that could make a play for him, will want to see better results than Tuesday’s if they’re to part with the kind of return package the A’s will want for the 2015 All-Star.

That’s the subplot each time Gray takes the mound between now and the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

“My stuff is there,” Gray said. “Moving forward it’s gonna be a mentality thing. I’ve got to figure it out.”

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's 8-4 loss to Astros

By Joe Stiglich June 20, 2017 10:34 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — The margin for error is small when you’re forced to play catch-up before the first inning even ends.

A’s starter Sonny Gray spotted the Houston Astros five runs in the top of the first, and that was a hole that Oakland couldn’t climb out of in an 8-4 loss before 15,362 fans at the Coliseum.

The A’s gradually chipped away, putting up single runs in the first, third, fourth and seventh to pull within 5-4. But Houston plated a couple big insurance runs in the eighth on Carlos Correa’s two-out two-run single off Liam Hendriks.

On the heels of sweeping four from the Yankees, the A’s have dropped the first two of this four-game series against the Astros, who improved to a major league-best 48-24.

Stormy times, then Sonny-er times: The Astros batted around against Gray in the top of the first, a 38-pitch odyssey that included five runs, five hits, two walks and a Ryon Healy throwing error that kept the right-hander on the mound even longer. Houston didn’t get to him for anything more until the left after the fifth, but the start continued a trend that has seen one big inning bite Gray in every start. He’d allowed three runs in the sixth over each of his previous three starts. This outing was different in that Gray is usually tough in the early going before teams get to him later. Coming into Tuesday, he’d allowed just two earned runs combined in the first and second inning.

Pinder power: Chad Pinder lit into a 1-1 pitch from Francis Martes in the third and drove a 448-foot home run to left-center. It didn’t quite match his homer that reached the second deck, over the luxury suites, against Boston, but Tuesday’s blast was one of the most impressive drives by an A’s hitter this season. Of Pinder’s 31 hits this season, 18 are for extra bases.

Joyce sits with back issue: It took an injury to get hot-hitting Matt Joyce out of the lineup. The right fielder was bothered by back tightness, though the hope is that he can return to the leadoff spot Wednesday night. Joyce is 11-for-20 (.550) over a seven-game hitting streak. Jaycob Brugman started in center and batted leadoff, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

Brady makes his debut: Michael Brady, a 30-year-old infielder-turned-pitcher who attended Cal, took the mound for his major league debut in the top of the ninth. It was memorable, just not in the manner he wished. Nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran hit a towering homer to right to extend Houston’s lead to four. Still, it was the culmination of quite the journey for Brady, who converted from shortstop to pitcher in 2010 while in the Marlins’ farm system.

A glimpse of the future: The A’s welcomed outfielder Austin Beck into the fold, signing their 18-year-old first-round draft pick for a bonus of $5,303,000, exactly what the slot value was for the No. 6 pick in the draft. Accompanied by his family, Beck slipped on an A’s uniform while dressing at a locker usually received for Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson when he’s around. Beck then took batting practice and showed some of the great bat speed that had him rated as one of the draft’s top talents. He’ll report to the A’s Phoenix-based Rookie League team Wednesday.

Kaval: A's working 'as quickly as we can' to announce a ballpark site

By Joe Stiglich June 20, 2017 6:53 PM

OAKLAND — A’s president Dave Kaval maintained Tuesday that the team will announce its location to build a new Oakland ballpark within this calendar year.

Whenever that does happen, whether it’s during the baseball season or as the holidays approach, the A’s want the full plan to be in place — start of construction, length of time to build and an opening date — so fans know exactly what kind of timeframe can be expected.

“Obviously we’re working as quickly as we can to make the announcement as soon as possible,” Kaval said during a news conference Tuesday. “At that time, we’ll not only let folks know what the final location is, but also the timeline to actually develop the ballpark, all the different approval processes and also the groundbreaking and the opening date. That will all be included in that announcement.”

Just how much approval is needed at the legislative level, local and statewide, depends on which of three locations the A’s ultimately decide on — a waterfront venue at Howard Terminal, near Jack London Square; a neighborhood ballpark next to Laney College; or a 21st century jewel built right on the site of their current home at the Coliseum.

Kaval maintains that the Coliseum is still getting equal consideration to the other two. But his comments about the A’s wanting a “ballpark village” environment, with surrounding bars, restaurants and retail, certainly suggests the closer-to-downtown sites at Howard Terminal and Laney are more likely.

“I’ve met with hundreds of people, and they’ve all given me their point of view on the ballpark,” Kaval said, “and probably four out of five say a ballpark village that has a vibrancy, people walking around it, jobs around it, bars, restaurants, just a nightlife excitement — a reason to be there — is something that people talk a lot about. …

“That’s not to say it couldn’t happen here at the Coliseum if it was planned right. But that is something that is an important criteria for us as we evaluate the sites.”

The A’s released an economic impact study Tuesday, authored by Jeff Bellisario of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, that claims a new ballpark will pour $3.05 billion into Oakland’s economy over a 10-year period.

But there are different concerns about Laney and Howard Terminal, making the timeline for the A’s to get a stadium completed at either site a moving target at this point.

Kaval was asked about merchants and private citizens around Laney who might be concerned about being pushed out if a ballpark is built. Howard Terminal has challenges that include a lack of public transit in the area, environmental clean-up that must take place and government regulations that make it difficult to build a venue so close to the water.

The A’s continue to have dialogue with all parties that would be affected by a ballpark at any location, Kaval said, stressing that the A’s want all voices who have a stake in the project to be heard.

Tuesday’s report mentions a ballpark construction time of two years, but that doesn’t mean the A’s will be playing in a brand new palace two years from the time they announce a location. It all depends on which site the A’s choose, and how much government approval is needed at various levels.

“(Two years is) kind of an off-the-shelf number,” Kaval said. “As you look at different sites and understand the different challenges or opportunities, you might be able to shave time or it might be longer. And part of the process of getting to that announcement is working through those parameters and communicate out to our fans and community what a realistic timeline is.”

