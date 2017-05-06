Giants

Blach bludgeoned by Reds, Giants blown out again

By Associated Press May 06, 2017 6:55 PM

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds haven't enjoyed an outburst like this in seven years.

Adam DuvallPatrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo homer in the first three innings, and Cincinnati set a season high in runs for the second consecutive game with a 14-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Nine players had at least one RBI for the Reds, who got 18 hits and matched a season best with their fourth straight victory. They have scored 27 runs in a two-game span for the first time since May 2010 against Houston.

Nine of Cincinnati's hits went for extra bases. Kivlehan led the way with his career-high four hits in his fourth start of the season. All of them came after he dropped a routine fly ball in right field before starting an inning-ending double play moments later.

"It was the worst way to start the game," he said. "I got that first hit and it took the stress off. A mistake like that lingers with you a little bit. Anyone who says it doesn't isn't telling the truth. It's tough to lock back in. I tried to relax as best I could."

Reds manager Bryan Price was happy to see Kivlehan quickly regroup.

"Bench players live for an opportunity to start," Price said. "When a guy like Kivlehan comes in and gets four hits, it is a big boost."

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run third inning that made it 10-2. Seven had hits, including Suarez's RBI double and Kivlehan's first homer of the season.

"The great thing about baseball is all the anomalies," Price said. "You enjoy it while it lasts, but it is more likely you'll go through stretches where you don't score a lot of runs."

Billy Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle while scoring two runs and driving in two - in the first three innings.

"It was pretty much the same story as (Friday) night," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "Balls that weren't hit hard were going through. That team we're playing is doing good things. Scoring two or three runs is the thing. We've got to be better. Getting beat like this two games in a row shouldn't happen."

Reds rookie left-hander Amir Garrett turned in his fifth start of six or more innings in six appearances. Garrett (3-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with four walks and two strikeouts - called third strikes on the first two batters of the game.

Robert Stephenson pitched three hitless innings for his first major league save.

The Reds have won six of seven. They improved to 5-1 on their nine-game homestand after going 3-7 on their previous one.

Left-hander Ty Blach became the first Giants pitcher to allow 10 runs in one game since San Diego scored 10 in 5 1/3 innings against Jamey Wright during a 10-4 win at San Francisco on May 1, 2006. Eight of the runs given up by Blach (0-2) in his three innings were earned, and he was roughed up for 11 hits.

Blach threw 75 pitches, 49 for strikes. His ERA leaped from 2.55 to 5.66.

"I just left a lot of balls over the middle of the plate," he said. "When I got behind, I wasn't able to execute the pitches I needed to get out of it. It was just one of those days. When I made quality pitches, they found holes. That's the way it goes sometimes."

WHY WAIT?
The Giants promoted outfielder Justin Ruggiano from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and immediately inserted him into the starting lineup in left field. The 35-year-old Ruggiano went 0 for 3 with a walk.

FIND HIM A SPOT:
Reds utilityman Arismendy Alcantara's seventh-inning RBI double gave him a hit in his last six plate appearances, seven of the past eight and eight of his last 11.

OH, THE IRONY:
On a night when the Reds set a season high for hits, Jose Peraza went 0 for 5 to see his hitting streak snapped at a career-high nine games.

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was "ramping up" his baseball activities as he worked to come back from his right groin strain, Bochy said, adding that Crawford could be ready to play a game somewhere by Monday. Crawford has been out since April 26.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey increased his pitch count from 23 on Tuesday to 30 on Friday in his second bullpen session. He's scheduled for a third session Monday while coming back from surgery in February to remove bone spurs from his elbow.

UP NEXT:
Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (4-1) starts the finale of the three-game series Sunday against his former team.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (1-3) makes his team-leading seventh start of the season. Feldman hasn't won in four starts since April 9.

Giants team bus breaks down on way to airport after being swept by Reds

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 07, 2017 5:30 PM

The Giants couldn't leave Cincinnati soon enough on Sunday after the Reds swept them in dominant fashion at Great American Ball Park. 

To make matters worse, they couldn't even do that. On the way to the airport, the players' bus broke down and another Giants bus had to pick them up on the side of the road, broadcaster Dave Flemming tweeted. 

San Francisco was outscored 31-5 in three games against Cincinnati. On the other side of the ball, the team's starting pitchers combined for a 12.83 ERA. 

The Giants are now 11-21 on the season, good for nine games back of the first-place Rockies in the National League West. They begin a three-game series with the Mets in New York starting Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Freefalling Giants shut out by Reds' Feldman, swept in Cincinnati

By Associated Press May 07, 2017 3:36 PM

CINCINNATI -- Scott Feldman used every bit of his diplomatic and lobbying skills to earn a chance for those last three outs.

The right-hander talked his way into pitching one more inning despite a high pitch count. He made quick work of the San Francisco Giants in the ninth, finishing off a four-hitter for a 4-0 victory on Sunday that gave the Cincinnati Reds a series sweep.

When he reached the dugout after the eighth inning, Feldman (2-3) went to work on manager Bryan Price and asked for one more inning even though he'd already thrown more than 100 pitches.

"I asked if it was negotiable," Feldman said. "It usually isn't. I could see the finish line was so close. The adrenaline was pumping."

Feldman retired the side in order in the ninth for his third career shutout and his first since 2014 with Houston. It was Cincinnati's first complete game of the season.

"I was pumped to see him go out for the ninth," shortstop Zack Cozart said. "You rarely get a chance to see a complete-game shutout anymore."

The Giants have seen a lot of that already. They were shut out for the fourth time, tied with the White Sox for most in the majors. They were outscored 31-5 while getting swept in a three-game series against Cincinnati for the first time since 2013.

"He was good, but to be honest, it's hard to say how good because, boy, we've really struggled here with the bats," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Score five runs in a three-game series? I didn't see that coming."

Feldman was only 1-5 in six career starts against the Giants going into this game. He easily handled a slumping lineup, striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter while throwing 119 pitches.

Scott Schebler and Zack Cozart homered off Johnny Cueto (4-2), who was the Reds' ace for eight seasons. In two starts against them since being traded in 2015, he has given up 10 runs in 12 innings. He struck out a season-high 10 and allowed six hits during seven innings while taking this loss.

"It looked like we never got off the plane, the way we were playing," Bochy said. "These things are hard to explain. I wish I had a magic button. But we'd better figure it out here soon."

The Giants have struggled in all aspects while dropping four of their last five games. Shortstop Christian Arroyo booted Billy Hamilton's grounder to open the Reds' first - San Francisco's eighth error in seven games. Hamilton scored on Eugenio Suarez's single. Scooter Gennett added an RBI single in the inning.

Schebler hit his ninth homer, and Cozart's second of the season made it 4-0 in the fifth.

THREE-PEAT:
Billy Hamilton tripled for the third consecutive game. The last Reds player to do it was Deion Sanders in 1997.

JOHNNY K:
Cueto recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in his career and the fourth with the Giants. Cueto has fanned 10 or more batters eight times at Great American Ball Park, the most by any pitcher.

"I already know how it's like to pitch here," he said through a translator. "I felt that the mound kind of changed a little bit. It was flatter."

NICE PLAYS:
Cozart went deep into the hole at shortstop to get Cueto's grounder and throw him out to end the fifth inning, preventing a run. Giants center fielder Gorkys Hernandez made a diving catch of Jose Peraza's fly to the gap in the sixth inning.

REDS MOVE:
The Reds optioned RH starter Amir Garrett to Triple-A Louisville and called up RH Barrett Astin, giving themselves another reliever.

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Giants: SS Brandon Crawford ran and took groundballs without problem on Sunday. He'll play six innings for Double-A Richmond on Monday as part of a rehab stint. Crawford has been sidelined since April 26 because of a strained groin.

Reds: LF Adam Duvall got a day out of the lineup, with Gennett starting in his place. Duvall came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth.

UP NEXT:
Giants: LHP Matt Moore (1-4) gave up a career-high nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings during a 13-5 loss at Dodger Stadium last Tuesday. He faces Jacob deGrom (1-2) in the opener of a three-game series against the Mets in New York.

Reds: Rookie Davis (1-1) faces his former organization when the Reds open a two-game series against the Yankees. Masahiro Tanaka (4-1) starts for New York.

