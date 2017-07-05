Giants

Bumgarner allows nine runs, but rehab schedule looks right on track

Bumgarner allows nine runs, but rehab schedule looks right on track

By Alex Pavlovic July 05, 2017 8:54 PM
bum-fareed.jpg

Bumgarner allows nine runs, but rehab schedule looks right on track

buster-allstar-us.jpg

Buster Posey named NL starting catcher for 2017 MLB All-Star Game

madbum-us.jpg

Bumgarner takes big step in Triple-A rehab start despite shaky stats

giants-recap-us.jpg

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' fourth straight win

giants_insider_podcast.jpg

The Giants Insider Podcast: Ryder Jones

SAN JOSE -- Madison Bumgarner's career California League ERA took a hit Wednesday night. He does not believe his rehab schedule did. 

Bumgarner gave up nine earned runs in his first San Jose Giants appearance in eight years, but he said he still hopes to be done with a lengthy rehab process after one more start in San Jose. All along, Bumgarner has targeted the first series of the second half for his return. He hopes to be back in the big leagues on July 15 in San Diego.

"It would have been nice to get up and down one more time but we got the pitch count up and that's ultimately all we're looking for," he said. "I felt good with the way my body felt. The command felt good. Obviously that's kind of a lopsided outing but my body feels pretty good.

"We've got hopefully just one more."

Bumgarner didn't spend much time here in 2009, posting a 1.48 ERA in five starts. He was making similarly quick work of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes until the fourth inning Wednesday.

The Giants were so encouraged by Bumgarner's simulated games last month in large part because he was pumping strikes, and the start of this night was no different. Bumgarner needed just 22 pitches to get through two, 19 of which were strikes. The lone hit was a solo homer from prospect Ibandel Isabel on a fly ball to right that kept carrying until it bounced off a wood sign inches above the yellow line.

The next Quakes hit went a bit further. DJ Peters, the Dodgers' fourth-round pick a year ago, hit a no-doubter to left on a grooved cutter in the fourth. The homer was Peters' 17th of the year and he added another later in the eight-run inning. Bumgarner gave up eight hits in the frame, including three homers to left. He did not seem particularly bothered.

"They've got their game plan and I've got mine," he said. "Not to take anything away from those guys."

Bumgarner credited the young Quakes for barreling a lot of balls, but he was here for pitch count and it was at 76 after the fourth. Bumgarner hoped to get up and down five times, but said four was fine. 

Per scouts behind the plate, Bumgarner's velocity was 90-91 throughout the night. His cutter lacked some snap, one said, and another scout noted that Bumgarner's off-speed pitches are behind his fastball. Bumgarner recognized that, saying his backdoor cutter needs work. The young Quakes took advantage.

"Next time we'll throw more," Bumgarner said of one of his bread and butter pitches. 

The time after that will likely be back on a big league mound.

Blach goes six innings, Giants outlast Tigers in Detroit

Blach goes six innings, Giants outlast Tigers in Detroit

By Associated Press July 05, 2017 7:15 PM

BOX SCORE

DETROIT -- This wasn't an ideal matchup for the San Francisco Giants - a rookie lefty against a Detroit lineup full of powerful right-handed hitters.

Ty Blach was up to the challenge.

Blach took a shutout into the seventh inning, and the Giants held off a late Detroit rally in beating the Tigers 5-4 on Wednesday night. Blach allowed only three hits in the first six innings.

"We just wanted to go out and attack those guys. Try to get ahead early and be able to change speeds, keep them off balance," Blach said. "We knew they were going to be aggressive, and we were able to do that."

The Giants led 5-0 before Detroit scored four times in the seventh. Blach (6-5) was pulled after allowing a two-run single to Victor Martinez, and San Francisco needed three relievers to get through the inning. The Giants used five relievers in all, with Hunter Strickland pitching the eighth and Sam Dyson finishing for his third save.

The last-place Giants have won seven of their last eight games - after losing 12 of 13 before that.

Daniel Norris (4-7) permitted five runs and seven hits in four innings.

"I don't know, mentally, physically, whatever, I've got to be able to get over that hump and make pitches when I have to," Norris said.

Blach won his second consecutive start following a rough stretch through the middle of June. He was charged with three of the runs in the seventh, but by then, the Giants already had a big enough lead.

San Francisco scored two in the third, and Brandon Belt added an RBI single in the fourth. Hunter Pence followed with a two-run triple off Norris, who has lost his last three starts.

Norris has given up five runs in each of those games.

"Clearly, we need better results," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It doesn't help us win games, and obviously it puts undue stress on the bullpen when they have to cover more innings."

The Giants nearly gave the whole lead away in the seventh. Miguel Cabrera singled to start the rally, and J.D. Martinez followed with a double. Victor Martinez's single made it 5-2, and George Kontos allowed a single to Mikie Mahtook.

Steven Okert struck out pinch-hitter Alex Avila, but Cory Gearrin came on and walked Jose Iglesias. With the bases loaded, Ian Kinsler hit a comebacker that bounced off Gearrin for a run-scoring single. A sacrifice fly by Nicholas Castellanos made it 5-4, but Justin Upton struck out to end the inning.

San Francisco leadoff man Gorkys Hernandez had three hits.

WINNING TRIP

The Giants are 4-1 on their six-game road trip. The win Wednesday assured San Francisco of its first winning record on a road trip since going 3-2 from June 29 to July 3 last year. And that road swing began with a "trip" across the bay to Oakland for two games. "It's been a rough go," manager Bruce Bochy said. "It was a big win. It does secure a nice trip. We've got another big game, but it's just getting better all around."

ROSTER MOVES

Detroit activated OF Alex Presley from the seven-day concussion DL and designated OF Matt den Dekker for assignment. The Tigers also activated OF Jim Adduci from the seven-day DL and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Alex Faedo, a right-hander who pitched at Florida.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (ribs, shoulder) allowed nine runs over four innings in a rehab start for Class A San Jose. He threw 76 pitches. ... 3B Conor Gillaspie (back) played in that game as well.

Tigers: Cabrera, who left Tuesday's game with left hip tightness, was in the starting lineup and had two hits.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (6-7) takes the mound in the series finale.

Tigers: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0) tries for his third consecutive quality start.

Giants lineup: Pair of lefties out against Tigers starter Norris

Giants lineup: Pair of lefties out against Tigers starter Norris

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 05, 2017 12:07 PM

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Giants-Tigers coverage begins at 3pm with Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming right here.

With the Tigers starting lefty Daniel Norris on Wednesday, Bruce Bochy is giving Denard Span and Joe Panik the night off.

San Francisco Giants:
1. Gorkys Hernandez (R) CF
2. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) DH
5. Jae-Gyun Hwang (R) 3B
6. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
7. Austin Slater (R) LF
8. Nick Hundley (R) C
9. Kelby Tomlinson (R) 2B
Ty Blach -- LHP

Detroit Tigers:
1. Ian Kinsler (R) 2B
2. Nicholas Castellanos (R) 3B
3. Justin Upton (R) LF
4. Miguel Cabrera (R) 1B
5. J.D. Martinez (R) RF
6. Victor Martinez (S) DH
7. Mikie Mahtook (R) CF
8. James McCann (R) C
9. Jose Iglesias (R) SS
Daniel Norris -- LHP

Load more