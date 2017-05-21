Giants

Cain carved up by Cardinals, Giants drop series finale in St. Louis

Cain carved up by Cardinals, Giants drop series finale in St. Louis

By Associated Press May 21, 2017 2:07 PM

BOX SCORE

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright tried his best to keep up with Cardinals teammates Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha. The veteran right-hander simply came up short.

Matt Carpenter homered and Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead St. Louis over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday, snapping a four-game skid.

Wainwright (4-3) allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Martinez threw nine shutout innings Saturday, and Wacha pitched six scoreless innings Friday.

"I blew it," Wainwright joked.

But he was plenty effective.

Wainwright set down the side in order three times and retired seven in a row during one stretch. He struck out six, walked three and even hit an RBI double in the sixth.

"I've just been feeding off our other starters," Wainwright said. "I wanted to keep that momentum going."

Randal Grichuk drove in four runs for St. Louis, which handed San Francisco only its second loss in nine games.

Wainwright tossed seven sharp innings in a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs last Sunday. Before that, he had given up four earned runs in each of his previous three starts.

"I've made good adjustments and I feel like I'm in a good place," said Wainwright, who has permitted one run in his last 13 1/3 innings.

He improved to 28-14 in May, his most wins in any month.

"I feel like he's back to normal," Grichuk said. "He looks great out there and the numbers the last few games really show it."

Carpenter hit a two-run homer off Matt Cain (3-2) in the fifth. Cain gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He is 0-4 in six regular-season starts at Busch Stadium.

"I've got all kinds of answers that would be funny," Cain said. "But there's no real reason that my record looks like that here. I just don't know why."

Cain is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA at home this season, but 0-2 with an 8.28 mark on the road.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy was surprised to see Cain struggle. Cain had given up two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts.

"He was just behind more than he's normally been this year," Bochy said. "You could see, he wasn't as sharp today."

Grichuk slammed a three-run double in the second to highlight a four-run outburst. He doubled home another run in the eighth.

"I feel like I've had a bunch of balls that have flown out at the track the last couple weeks," Grichuk said. "It was good to see them fall for a change."

Brandon Crawford and Eduardo Nunez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth for the Giants, who were looking for their first three-game sweep on the road this season.

The Cardinals lost five of eight games on their homestand, including three one-run defeats and a 3-1 setback in 13 innings.

"It certainly could have been much better," manager Mike Matheny said. "Some late lapses really hurt us."

YADI ON A ROLL

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the third. He has reached safely in his last 16 games.

JHONNY IS BACK

Cardinals INF Jhonny Peralta is 4 for 5 since returning from the disabled list Friday. He missed 26 games with an upper respiratory ailment. Peralta singled twice and walked in his first three trips to the plate Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: C Buster Posey was given the day off after catching all 13 innings of a 3-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong did not start due to a stiff elbow. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Ty Blach (1-2, 4.15 ERA) faces Chicago Cubs RHP John Lackey (4-3, 4.37) on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Blach has replaced injured ace Madison Bumgarner in the rotation.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.78 ERA) opposes Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.15) in the first of a three-game set Tuesday night at Los Angeles. Lynn has given up two runs or fewer in five of eight starts this season.

Heston makes first start with Mariners, allows seven in three innings

Heston makes first start with Mariners, allows seven in three innings

By Associated Press May 21, 2017 4:21 PM

BOX SCORE

SEATTLE -- Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run single in Chicago's five-run first inning, Derek Holland pitch eight strong innings and the White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1 Sunday.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, including his fifth home run - a solo shot in the third inning - and Matt Davidson added two hits and two RBIs. Sanchez's single in the first extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career high.

Holland (4-3) gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking two. He finished his longest outing of the season by striking out the side in the eighth inning.

Nelson Cruz hit his 11th home run in the seventh for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.

Seattle starter Chris Heston (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game to make his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2015, was roughed up for seven runs and seven hits in three innings. He walked the bases loaded in the first before giving up four straight hits.

Heston became the 11th pitcher to start for the Mariners this season, the most in the major leagues. In his only other appearance this year, he gave up five runs on seven hits in two innings of relief against Detroit on April 25.

LET'S TURN TWO

The White Sox turned four double plays, equaling the team's season high - set Saturday.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia was back in the starting lineup after missing two games. Garcia was hit on the elbow in Thursday's series opener.

Mariners: 1B Danny Valencia missed his second straight game after hurting his left wrist on a slide in Friday's game, and had an MRI Sunday. First baseman Daniel Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and started at first base in his place. ... Seattle manager Scott Servais said LHP James Paxton, on the DL with a left forearm strain, will probably have a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas later this week. If all goes well Paxton could return after the Mariners' upcoming eight-game road trip. ... OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) will also likely start a rehab assignment this week.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.29) starts in Chicago's series opener at Arizona. Gonzalez is 0-4 with a 6.94 ERA in his last four starts.

Mariners: Seattle has a day off Monday. RHP Christian Bergman starts Tuesday at Washington. Bergman is coming off the best outing of his career, when he held Oakland scoreless over 7 1/3 innings with a career high nine strikeouts.

After reportedly throwing for Giants, veteran RHP signs with Angels

After reportedly throwing for Giants, veteran RHP signs with Angels

By Associated Press May 21, 2017 9:58 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to reinforce an injury-ravaged pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels agreed Saturday to a deal with Doug Fister that pays $1.75 million while he is in the major leagues and $100,000 in the minors.

Fister will report to extended spring training in Arizona to begin workouts. He was a free agent after going 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts for Houston last year. The 6-foot-8 righty threw 180 1/3 innings and pitched pretty well most of the season before fading badly in September and losing his last five decisions.

“We’ve seen Doug pitch for a long time and hopefully his stuff will be at a level that we saw when he was successful,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets. “He’s starting a progression. We’ll just evaluate him after every workout, see where he is, and hopefully, definitely, if he throws the ball like he can, it’s going to be important to our rotation.”

Fister can earn an addition $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts: $100,000 each for eight, 10 and 12; $150,000 apiece for 14, 16 and 18; and $250,000 for 20. He also could get $200,000 for relief appearances: $50,000 each for 25 and 30, and $100,000 for 25.

[RELATED: Report: Free agent Doug Fister threw for Giants]

Scioscia said the team has no timetable in mind for when Fister might be ready for major league competition. In a procedural move, he initially was optioned to Class A Inland Empire.

Los Angeles has eight pitchers on the disabled list, including four starters: Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano. Still, the makeshift rotation has a 3.38 ERA since April 15 — the third-best mark in the majors during that stretch.

“There’s always a conscious effort to build your pitching depth in your organization,” Scioscia said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to tap into them, but fortunately they’ve pitched at a level which has helped keep our heads above water. I think coming into the spring we all felt that we had more starting rotation depth than we had last year. So I can’t say that, like, I’m shocked that we’re pitching this well. We felt we could if we had to go this route.”

The 33-year-old Fister is 77-76 with a 3.60 ERA in eight major league seasons with Seattle (2009-11), Detroit (2011-13), Washington (2014-15) and Houston (2016). He’s walked only two batters per nine innings, the best ratio among active big league pitchers who have thrown at least 1,000 innings.

Fister’s best season came with the Nationals in 2014, when he went 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA. He also is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA in eight postseason starts and one relief appearance, including a hard-luck loss for the Tigers against San Francisco in his 2012 World Series start.

“Just like any pitcher, but with Doug it’s going to be contingent on how his stuff plays out,” Scioscia said. “If it plays out the way hopefully it will — this guy knows how to pitch. He’s a good pitcher. I think he understands his stuff and understands what he needs to do to be effective, and he’s been very good at it when he’s thrown the ball at a certain level. So hopefully he’ll be another guy that we can count on if we need it.”

To open a spot for Fister on the 40-man roster, the Angels transferred reliever Andrew Bailey to the 60-day DL. Bailey has been sidelined since April 10 with right shoulder inflammation.

Load more