Cain exits game vs Dodgers with trainer before start of seventh inning

Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain left Monday's game vs the Dodgers with the team's trainer prior to the start of the seventh inning.
NBC Sports Bay Area Plus cameras showed Cain heading straight to the team's locker room.
Before exiting the game, Cain had pitched six innings and allowed just two hits.
After the game, NBCSportsBayArea.com Insider Alex Pavlovic updated Cain's status:
In this starts this season, Cain has a 3.31 ERA.
Anything you can do, I can do better.
A day after the Giants called up top prospect Christian Arroyo, the Dodgers have summoned their top prospect Cody Bellinger.
Like Arroyo, Bellinger is 21 years old. But the Dodgers' first base prospect is more highly touted.
Entering the 2017 season, Baseball America had Bellinger ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball while ESPN's Keith Law had him at No. 6. Since the beginning of the season, with prospects ahead of him graduating to the major leagues, Bellinger moved up to No. 3 on Law's list.
Arroyo and Bellinger are getting a taste of the Giants-Dodgers rivalry right away. Arroyo made his debut Monday and batted sixth. On Tuesday, Bellinger is batting eighth against Ty Blach and playing left field.
In 18 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bellinger hit .343/.429/.627 with four doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases.
To make room on the 25-man roster, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Joe Gunkel was designated for assignment.
A day after going 0-for-4 in his major league debut, Christian Arroyo gets to face Clayton Kershaw Tuesday and he's batting second.
Los Angeles Dodgers:
1. Enrique Hernandez (R) CF
2. Corey Seager (L) SS
3. Justin Turner (R) 3B
4. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
5. Adrian Gonzalez (L) 1B
6. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
7. Chris Taylor (R) 2B
8. Cody Bellinger (L) LF
9. Clayton Kershaw (L) P
San Francisco Giants:
1. Hunter Pence (R) RF
2. Christian Arroyo (R) 3B
3. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
4. Buster Posey (R) 1B
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Nick Hundley (R) C
7. Joe Panik (L) 2B
8. Drew Stubbs (R) CF
9. Ty Blach (R) P