Dodgers lose outfielder to season-ending torn ACL

By Associated Press May 10, 2017 6:05 PM

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need season-ending surgery.

He landed awkwardly while trying to preserve a no-hitter for Julio Urias in the seventh inning Tuesday, sliding into the wall as a drive by Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen landed for a double. Toles came out of the game and an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the injury. He will have surgery in about seven-to-10 days.

The 24-year-old won Los Angeles’ left-field job and was hitting 275 with five homers and 15 RBIs, including a .375 average with seven RBIs in his last 11 games.

Cody Bellinger started in left field for Wednesday night’s series finale against the Pirates. Bellinger began the night with a .320 average, five homers and 15 RBIs is 13 games, playing first base while Adrian Gonzalez is sidelined with right elbow soreness.

 

By Alex Pavlovic May 10, 2017 2:35 PM
NEW YORK — Christian Arroyo was a 19-year-old playing for Class-A San Jose the last time the Giants overcame a deficit after eight innings and won. Half an hour after his game-breaking hit Wednesday, Arroyo, now 21, couldn’t hide the look of shock on his face when a reporter relayed that it had been 133 straight losses when trailing after eight. 

“I did not know that,” he said after a second. “No. That’s news to me.”

Sometimes it’s better not to know how bad it’s going, but there was no hiding it as the Giants came to the park Wednesday. They had lost five straight -- to a rebuilding Reds team and a Mets squad in turmoil -- and whispers of a rebuild started to seep into the clubhouse. 

The players tried to stay positive, finding laughter and smiles where they could. Several relievers shaved their beards into awkward mustaches. A few minutes after the lineup was posted Wednesday, a member of the training staff tore it off the wall and then went into a back room, reading the names off dramatically as players doubled over. 

Still, there’s only so much to be done before and after games. At some point the Giants needed to turn the tide between the lines, and they did so in an unlikely way. 

Trailing 3-2 with one out in the ninth, the Giants watched Joe Panik nearly yank one out. He settled for a walk, and Eduardo Nuñez reached when Wilmer Flores bobbled a potential double-play grounder. For once, the gift didn’t go to waste. Hunter Pence’s single tied it. Buster Posey, who earlier had homered in a third straight game, drew a walk to load them up for Arroyo. 

The rookie has seen some rough days since a red-hot start, but the coaching staff has watched Arroyo make adjustments on a daily basis. After seeing some hellacious pitches earlier in the game, Arroyo walked up against Jeurys Familia, who is one of the best closers in the game but was showing wildness. 

“Stay off the ground,” he told himself. “It was as simple as that.”

Arroyo got a 95 mph fastball and elevated it. As the ball soared into the gap in left-center, Posey, who had just minutes earlier fouled a ball off his foot, broke into his high gear. 

“It was 20-something jockeys in the dugout whipping the horse and yelling at Buster to get moving,” Panik said, smiling. 

Perhaps the Giants, after all this trouble, knew that even that run was important. When Posey crossed the plate, they had a 6-3 lead. Arroyo cruised into second, hopped off the bag and threw a vicious right-handed fist pump.

“It was a lot of frustration from the past week coming out,” he said. “For myself, getting away from my approach and scuffling a bit, and the team had lost five in a row. It’s a lot of frustration and a lot of pent-up aggression. It finally went our way.”

First, however, came another test. Holding a lead without Mark Melancon for the first time, Bochy turned to Derek Law. The Mets put two on and Flores nearly redeemed himself with a blast to the deepest part of the yard. Justin Ruggiano went up at the wall and just missed it. The ball was equally close to leaving the yard. 

“I thought it was going out,” Posey said. “And then he almost made a great play. And then I’m thinking maybe he knocked it over the wall.”

Flores settled for a two-run double. Law would retire the next batter, giving the Giants their first win since leaving Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Bochy sunk into his seat in the visitor’s clubhouse at Citi Field and smiled as he talked about how difficult even this one was.

“I think they’re just having fun with me,” he said of the ninth.

Bochy said he hopes this game has a carryover effect. The standings are what they are, and even this win, as thrilling as it was, won’t make much of a dent. But it guaranteed a happy flight on the longest trip of the year, and there were positives Bochy pulled out. He credited his team for continuing to fight, and said he gave a game ball to Johnny Cueto — who didn’t play — for “chirping” for the final four innings as he tried to fire up the team.

Arroyo’s hit got the job done, and as players grabbed their Shake Shack and headed for the airport, they were grateful to have a different focus for the day. Two losing streaks were over, the one over the past week and the remarkable one that dated back to May 10, 2015, when another young third baseman, Matt Duffy, clinched a comeback. 

“It can definitely help us out,” Matt Cain said two years later. “Especially since we’re going back home, it’s something we needed to do. We needed to get a little momentum … We haven’t had that (moment). We’ve been looking for that, whether it’s a shutdown inning or big hit. We’ve needed that energy and we just haven’t had the opportunity to express it, so that was fun.”

By Alex Pavlovic May 10, 2017 1:16 PM
BOX SCORE

NEW YORK — Wednesday was the two-year anniversary of the last time the Giants trailed after eight innings and came back to win the game. The incredible streak finally came to an end.

Jeurys Familia melted down in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, with Christian Arroyo’s three-run double sparking a 6-5 win that ended a terrible trip on a high note. The Giants were two outs away from losing their sixth straight, but a walk, error and singled tied the game. With the bases loaded Arroyo got a 95 mph fastball over the heart of the plate and crushed it to left-center. 

Derek Law came on in the ninth and closed it out  -- barely -- in his first game as temporary closer. Wilmer Flores came about two feet from a three-run homer but settled for a two-run double off the wall in deep left-center. Law got the final out on a short grounder back in front of the plate. 

The Giants finished 3-6 on a three-city swing through Los Angeles, Cincinnati and New York. 

On a trip filled with walks that came back to haunt, Matt Cain’s day started with a couple in the first inning. Curtis Granderson’s double put an early run across, but Buster Posey got it back with a solo homer in the second, his third in three days at Citi Field. 

Jay Bruce went way deep to right in the third, reclaiming the lead for the Mets. An error by Posey got the Mets going again in the fourth, and they tacked on a run. 

The Giants looked to have a promising rally going in the sixth but they ended up with just one run after loading the bases with no outs. Justin Ruggiano’s deep fly to right brought Posey jogging in, but Arroyo was cut down at the plate when Gorkys Hernandez grounded out to third. Michael Morse hit for Cain and struck out. 

The Mets loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but George Kontos escaped. 

Starting pitching report: Cain finished on a high note, striking out Bruce and Neil Walker to end the fifth. His line: 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. 

Bullpen report: Kontos needed a good one, but a single, walk and bunt single got him in trouble in the sixth. He responded by striking out pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes. Kontos pumped his fist a couple of times and screamed as he hopped off the mound. 

At the plate: This is the third time in his career that Posey has gone deep in three straight games. He also did it in 2012 and 2013. 

In the field: Joe Panik made a quirky leaping attempt at a flare to right that was about 10 feet above his glove. Tip of the cap to him. This game is supposed to be fun. 

Attendance: The Mets announced a crowd of 31,066 human beings who got to once again enjoy Wilmer Flores walking up to the rocking theme song from “Friends.” 

Up next: A day off! Just kidding. The new CBA won’t keep the Giants from playing Thursday after they return from a three-city trip that ended across the country. Ty Blach takes on Bronson Arroyo of the streaking Reds. 

