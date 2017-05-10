Giants

Down on the Farm: Giants prospect Jones adds outfield to his arsenal

Down on the Farm: Giants prospect Jones adds outfield to his arsenal

By Dalton Johnson May 10, 2017 8:17 AM

Ryder Jones is an infielder by trade. The Giants second-round pick from the 2013 MLB Draft has played 308 games at third base, 34 at first base and 34 at shortstop throughout his minor league career. This season, Jones is adding to his arsenal with time in left field at Triple-A with the Sacramento River Cats. 

“I’ve never completely not been in the outfield, I just hadn’t done it in a game,” Jones said to NBCSportsBayArea.com over the phone after the River Cats beat the Reno Aces 4-3 in 11 innings. “The first couple of games were a little iffy just getting reads, especially off left-handed hitters with the slice and all that stuff. A lot of it is just trying to hear the sound off the bat and how well they hit it and you know, first step back and kind of stuff like that. 

“Six games in, I’m feeling a little bit more comfortable and a little bit better out there.” 

Jones, 22, has been slotted in the outfield during games for the first time this season, but the plan certainly isn’t brand new. Though he did some outfield drills with the Richmond Flying Squirrels last season in Double-A, the beginning of his transition to the outfield really started in the Arizona Fall League. Even then with the roster construction, Jones didn’t see game action in the outfield. 

“I’d say twice a week I was doing outfield stuff,” Jones said. “It didn’t really work out for me to get into a game in the outfield because (Tim) Tebow was a late add-on and he played some left field. We had a lot of outfielders, so it wasn’t a good spot to get some reps out there.” 

And then, Jones began hearing from the front office about how he may be adding a new position to his repertoire in 2017. Giants GM Bobby Evans made it clear to Jones that the outfield would soon become a reality, along with playing first and third base, but the Giants didn’t want to throw him into the fire during spring training. He continued to do outfield drills and take fly balls during batting practice to improve his skills. On the last day of April as the River Cats played against the Tacoma Rainiers on the road, Sacramento’s manager Dave Brundage sent a message to Jones before the team’s mid-day game. 

“Brundage came up to me in Tacoma in a serious tone and said, ‘We really need to do some drills today in left because I think they’re (the Giants) gonna want you to play some left here maybe tomorrow or the next day,’” Jones said. “The next day I showed up and I was in left field, so I’m playing it by ear now.”

While it’s the Giants’ call, Jones has always brought up the possibility of playing the outfield to the help the team. With a strong arm suitable for the corner outfield positions, he knows adding defensive versatility can help both himself and the organization. That also doesn’t mean he concerns himself with who is ahead of him at the big league level at first and third base. 

“I don’t think of it too much,” Jones says. “When I play first, I don’t think, ‘Well they have (Brandon) Belt for the next four years, so what am I doing.’ It’s not so much that as it is you control what you can control. 

“I’ve always been told, ‘If you can hit and you play the game right, they can find a spot for you somewhere on the field.’ It’s not too much of a concern for me.” 

Before games, his routine has certainly changed to get him more prepared for the outfield. Jones is working extensively with Brundage lately in the outfield working on the little things and throws from the outfield. His best friend in terms of getting better is live batting practice as that best immolates game swings. On a typical game day, Jones will take a a round of live batting practice fielding balls at third or first base and then make sure to get at least one round tracking down fly balls in left field, no matter where he is playing on that given day. 

The biggest move with adding left field to his name hasn’t been physical, but mental. 

“I would just say trying to stay locked in every pitch. It’s a little bit different,” Jones said on the hardest part of the outfield for him. “You kind of just have to treat it like you’re almost at third base. Obviously, you’re not gonna get your legs going like you’re at third base, but you have to continually expect the ball to be hit to you.” 

At the plate, Jones is continuing to hit the ball himself. In 21 games for the River Cats this season, he is batting .305 with 25 hits and two home runs. The key for him is focusing on quality at-bats over statistics and the rest will take care of itself. 

“I think a lot of guys get — including me — caught up in home runs and all the power and all that stuff, but I think it shows with the Giants the opportunities come to the guys they can call up and they know you’re gonna give them four good at-bats,” Jones said. 

At each level, Jones’ bat has been his calling card. Now to make it to San Francisco, he must continue to stay locked in at the plate and in the field as he becomes an even more valuable player for the organization.

NEW YORK — Wednesday was the two-year anniversary of the last time the Giants trailed after eight innings and came back to win the game. The incredible streak finally came to an end.

Jeurys Familia melted down in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, with Christian Arroyo’s three-run double sparking a 6-5 win that ended a terrible trip on a high note. The Giants were two outs away from losing their sixth straight, but a walk, error and singled tied the game. With the bases loaded Arroyo got a 95 mph fastball over the heart of the plate and crushed it to left-center. 

Derek Law came on in the ninth and closed it out  -- barely -- in his first game as temporary closer. Wilmer Flores came about two feet from a three-run homer but settled for a two-run double off the wall in deep left-center. Law got the final out on a short grounder back in front of the plate. 

The Giants finished 3-6 on a three-city swing through Los Angeles, Cincinnati and New York. 

On a trip filled with walks that came back to haunt, Matt Cain’s day started with a couple in the first inning. Curtis Granderson’s double put an early run across, but Buster Posey got it back with a solo homer in the second, his third in three days at Citi Field. 

Jay Bruce went way deep to right in the third, reclaiming the lead for the Mets. An error by Posey got the Mets going again in the fourth, and they tacked on a run. 

The Giants looked to have a promising rally going in the sixth but they ended up with just one run after loading the bases with no outs. Justin Ruggiano’s deep fly to right brought Posey jogging in, but Arroyo was cut down at the plate when Gorkys Hernandez grounded out to third. Michael Morse hit for Cain and struck out. 

The Mets loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but George Kontos escaped. 

Starting pitching report: Cain finished on a high note, striking out Bruce and Neil Walker to end the fifth. His line: 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. 

Bullpen report: Kontos needed a good one, but a single, walk and bunt single got him in trouble in the sixth. He responded by striking out pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes. Kontos pumped his fist a couple of times and screamed as he hopped off the mound. 

At the plate: This is the third time in his career that Posey has gone deep in three straight games. He also did it in 2012 and 2013. 

In the field: Joe Panik made a quirky leaping attempt at a flare to right that was about 10 feet above his glove. Tip of the cap to him. This game is supposed to be fun. 

Attendance: The Mets announced a crowd of 31,066 human beings who got to once again enjoy Wilmer Flores walking up to the rocking theme song from “Friends.” 

Up next: A day off! Just kidding. The new CBA won’t keep the Giants from playing Thursday after they return from a three-city trip that ended across the country. Ty Blach takes on Bronson Arroyo of the streaking Reds. 

Giants call up hard-throwing right-hander Reyes Moronta

Giants call up hard-throwing right-hander Reyes Moronta

By Alex Pavlovic May 10, 2017 9:02 AM

NEW YORK -- Three years ago, facing a roster crunch and playing in New York, the Giants called up Jarrett Parker and little-known Matt Duffy from nearby Double-A Richmond. They took advantage of that short flight again Wednesday, adding right-hander Reyes Moronta a day after Mark Melancon was put on the DL. 

Moronta was the only 40-man pitcher at Double-A, and he's likely just here for a day. But Bruce Bochy smiled and conceded that sometimes the player has other plans. Duffy certainly did. He never went back down, and with a fastball that tickles triple digits and a big-league caliber slider, Moronta has the stuff to make a big impression. 

Moronta, 24, had 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings for the Flying Squirrels. He struck out 93 in San Jose last year in just 59 innings. 

"He looks like (Jean) Machi a little bit and he has a similar fastball, with a little different angle," Bochy said. "He's a very intense guy. That's the report on him. Sometimes you've got to get him to back off a little. He's definitely a guy we think a lot of. That's why he's on the roster, and that's why he's here."

Moronta got the news after his game last night and flew in this morning. He said this means a lot to him, and he was the first Giant to put on his full uniform Wednesday morning. 

"He's excited," Bochy said. "He's a good kid."

--- Brandon Crawford will get to Citi Field today and fly home with the team. He is expected to start tomorrow night at home, although he has to be checked by trainers one last time. Denard Span played five innings for San Jose last night and felt fine. He'll play seven today.

--- With Posey at first today, Bochy opted against the Brandon Belt in left plan. Belt is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. He has 25 walks, fourth in the NL, but he's also up to 41 strikeouts. 

"Brandon, over his career, he's one of those guys who can be streaky," Bochy said. "He'll tell you his homers come in bunches. Whenever he gets in one of these funks he's usually a little late (on the fastball). Whether it's his setup or getting the front foot down, however you want to say it, that's his adjustment. He is a guy who will walk a lot. He's patient, he's a guy who walks a lot by letting the ball travel and seeing it more. There's a fine line there between catching it out front and letting it travel."

The bottom line: Belt is working deep counts pretty much every plate appearance, but when pitchers get two strikes on him they feel way too comfortable just throwing a heater past his bat, even if they don't have a good fastball. Bochy has in the past given Belt two or three days to clear his head and mechanics when he's slumping like this. He said that's probably not the case this time. Belt is expected back tomorrow. 

