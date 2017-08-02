Giants

Down on the Farm: How Giants prospects performed in minor league All-Star Games

By Dalton Johnson August 02, 2017 11:40 AM

Somehow, someway, there are still All-Star Games going on in the minors all the way into August. And they’re still not done with the New York-Penn League All-Star Game set to take place on Aug. 15. 

But, the Giants’ minor league affiliates' time in the apparent full-summer classics ended with the Northwest vs Pioneer League All-Star Game Tuesday night. 

Now that the All-Star season is over for Giants prospects, let’s look back at how each player performed in their respective showcase.

Triple-A All-Star Game 

— Tyler Rodgers, RHP, Sacramento River Cats

  • 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (Hold)
  • Replaced Jean Machi to start the sixth inning 
  • 15 pitches: 9 strikes, 6 balls

Futures Games 

— Bryan Reynolds, OF, San Jose Giants 

  • 0-for-0, 1 BB
  • Six-pitch walk 
  • Replaced Kyle Tucker in right field in the sixth inning 

Eastern League All-Star Game 

— Slade Heathcott, OF, Richmond Flying Squirrels 

  • 1-for-4, 1 BB, 3 K
  • Started in center field and batted leadoff

— C.J. Hinojosa, SS, Richmond Flying Squirrels

  • 0-for-1
  • Grounded out to third base on first pitch he saw in the seventh inning 
  • Replaced Yu-Cheng Chang at shortstop in the bottom of the fifth inning

Tyler Cyr, RHP, Richmond Flying Squirrels

  • 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K (Hold)
  • Entered in the fourth inning 
  • 16 pitches: 10 strikes, 6 balls 

Cal League All-Star Game 

— Bryan Reynolds, OF, San Jose Giants 

  • 1-for-3, RBI, 1 K
  • Batted third and started in center field

— Aramis Garcia, C, San Jose Giants 

  • 1-for-3, 1 R
  • Batted fifth as the starting catcher 

— Ryan Howard, SS, San Jose Giants 

  • 0-for-2
  • Replaced Sergio Alcantara at shortstop in the sixth inning, batted ninth

— Mike Connolly, RHP, San Jose Giants 

  • 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER
  • Replaced Conner Menez in the fourth inning 
  • 14 pitches: 9 strikes, 5 balls

South Atlantic League All-Star Game

— Kelvin Beltre, 3B, Augusta GreenJackets 

  • 0-for-1, 1 K
  • Replaced Angel Aguilar in the sixth inning at third base and batted eighth

— Domenic Mazza, RHP, Augusta GreenJackets 

  • 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K
  • Replaced Logan Boyd in the third inning 
  • Struck out the first two batters he faced 
  • 13 pitches: 9 strikes, 4 balls 

Northwest vs Pioneer League All-Star Game 

— Malique Ziegler, OF, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

  • 0-for-2
  • Led off and stated in center field

— Manuel Geraldo, INF, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 

  • 1-for-3, 1 SB, 1 K
  • Batted second, played third base and shortstop 

— Stetson Woods, RHP, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

  • 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K
  • Started on the hill for the Northwest 
  • Struck out the first and last batter he faced 
  • 17 pitches: 10 strikes, 7 balls 

Around The Horn 

— Giants top catching prospect Aramis Garcia has been promoted to Double-A Richmomd. He hit .272/.314/.497 with 17 home runs in 81 games for the San Jose Giants this season.

— Andrew Suarez thre another gem for the River Cats last night. His last two starts have gone like this: 14 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 15 K, 1 ER

— Ryder Jones is crushing the ball for the River Cats and seeing time in right field. In his last 10 games, Jones is batting .395 with three home runs and 11 RBI. 

As Giants look to future, a couple of bench bats keep coming up big

By Alex Pavlovic August 01, 2017 10:46 PM

OAKLAND -- The Giants have some big decisions to make before next opening day. They also have smaller decisions to make, and those are sometimes just as impactful. 

For years, the Giants have had a talent deficit on the bench. It shows up when players get hurt. It shows up when the weather heats up. It shows up when they spend a series with deeper teams, most notably the Dodgers.

To compete next season, the Giants will need to move around some big pieces, but they'll also need to be better equipped for the injuries and rest days of a long season. In that respect, Tuesday night's 10-4 win was a big one for two players.

Gorkys Hernandez hit leadoff and played center field. He had two hits, including a double. Over his last 36 games he's batting .327, raising his average to .260. He also showed off in center, making a running catch at the wall.

"Gorkys, what a job he's done," manager Bruce Bochy said. "In the early going I know there were questions about him and he wasn't playing much, but he's been one of our better players. You look at the way he's swinging the bat and you saw the range he has (in center)."

The Giants have always viewed Hernandez as a sort-of right-handed Gregor Blanco-type. It's possible that they'll look around this offseason and realize they are best off with his glove in center, which would allow for a power addition in left.

When the Giants look around for bench infielders this offseason, they probably shouldn't look too hard. Experience is always welcome, but Tomlinson continues to contribute. He reached three times Tuesday and scored twice while handling all his chances in left. He’s batting .261 with a .330 on-base percentage, numbers that are more than acceptable from a bench bat. He’s also a .344 batter as a pinch-hitter. 

"Tommy, he's showing his versatility by doing a good job in left," Bochy said. 

Of course, these two are primarily viewed by management as bench bats. They're extremely helpful to winning teams, but the Giants need the big guns, too. Brandon Belt hit his 17th homer and Hunter Pence added a huge insurance blast. Nick Hundley's first-inning homer was one of a season-high-tying three.

Bochy said Hensley Meuelens has been working with select regulars to try and add a little more pull-power. The Giants have fallen behind the rest of baseball, but they feel there's more power in this roster. They'd like to join the home run revolution, too. 

"You don't do it with all of them," Bochy said of swing adjustments. "You don't cookie-cutter hitters. But with guys you think can handle it and do it, it's okay to do it."

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' big 10-4 win over A's

By Alex Pavlovic August 01, 2017 9:45 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — Bruce Bochy was a bit cryptic before Tuesday’s game, saying staffers would meet Wednesday to discuss playing time over the final two months. This was a good night, then, to break out the big bat. 

The Giants scored 10 runs on 14 hits at the Coliseum, tying this midseason Bay Bridge Series. They won 10-4. Here are five more things to know … 

—- The Giants jumped on Sean Manaea for five runs in the first. Nick Hundley’s blast was the capper, and some sloppy defense from Yonder Alonso at first base helped. The five-run first was the lineup’s first since 2014. 

—- The Giants matched their season-high with three homers. Hundley went deep early, Brandon Belt hit a solo shot in the fourth, and Hunter Pence lofted a three-run shot in the sixth that gave the Giants a six-run lead. Belt’s homer was his 17th; he’s one away from tying his career-high. 

—- Kelby Tomlinson took advantage of the rare start in left field, getting a single in the first and triple to lead off the sixth. He scored both times. The Giants don’t really view Tomlinson as a starter anywhere, but man, that’s a nice piece of the bench. 

—- Jeff Samardzija was far from his best, but he got through eight innings. That’s what he does, even on the rougher nights. Samardzija has gone at least seven innings in 10 of his 22 starts. This was the third time he went eight full innings. 

—- Stay hot, Gorkys Hernandez. He kicked off the game with a double and later added a single. Hernandez also made a nice running catch in center field.

