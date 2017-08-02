Down on the Farm: How Giants prospects performed in minor league All-Star Games

Somehow, someway, there are still All-Star Games going on in the minors all the way into August. And they’re still not done with the New York-Penn League All-Star Game set to take place on Aug. 15.
But, the Giants’ minor league affiliates' time in the apparent full-summer classics ended with the Northwest vs Pioneer League All-Star Game Tuesday night.
Now that the All-Star season is over for Giants prospects, let’s look back at how each player performed in their respective showcase.
Triple-A All-Star Game
— Tyler Rodgers, RHP, Sacramento River Cats
- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (Hold)
- Replaced Jean Machi to start the sixth inning
- 15 pitches: 9 strikes, 6 balls
Futures Games
— Bryan Reynolds, OF, San Jose Giants
- 0-for-0, 1 BB
- Six-pitch walk
- Replaced Kyle Tucker in right field in the sixth inning
Eastern League All-Star Game
— Slade Heathcott, OF, Richmond Flying Squirrels
- 1-for-4, 1 BB, 3 K
- Started in center field and batted leadoff
— C.J. Hinojosa, SS, Richmond Flying Squirrels
- 0-for-1
- Grounded out to third base on first pitch he saw in the seventh inning
- Replaced Yu-Cheng Chang at shortstop in the bottom of the fifth inning
Tyler Cyr, RHP, Richmond Flying Squirrels
- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K (Hold)
- Entered in the fourth inning
- 16 pitches: 10 strikes, 6 balls
Cal League All-Star Game
— Bryan Reynolds, OF, San Jose Giants
- 1-for-3, RBI, 1 K
- Batted third and started in center field
— Aramis Garcia, C, San Jose Giants
- 1-for-3, 1 R
- Batted fifth as the starting catcher
— Ryan Howard, SS, San Jose Giants
- 0-for-2
- Replaced Sergio Alcantara at shortstop in the sixth inning, batted ninth
— Mike Connolly, RHP, San Jose Giants
- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER
- Replaced Conner Menez in the fourth inning
- 14 pitches: 9 strikes, 5 balls
South Atlantic League All-Star Game
— Kelvin Beltre, 3B, Augusta GreenJackets
- 0-for-1, 1 K
- Replaced Angel Aguilar in the sixth inning at third base and batted eighth
— Domenic Mazza, RHP, Augusta GreenJackets
- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K
- Replaced Logan Boyd in the third inning
- Struck out the first two batters he faced
- 13 pitches: 9 strikes, 4 balls
Northwest vs Pioneer League All-Star Game
— Malique Ziegler, OF, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- 0-for-2
- Led off and stated in center field
— Manuel Geraldo, INF, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- 1-for-3, 1 SB, 1 K
- Batted second, played third base and shortstop
— Stetson Woods, RHP, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K
- Started on the hill for the Northwest
- Struck out the first and last batter he faced
- 17 pitches: 10 strikes, 7 balls
Around The Horn
— Giants top catching prospect Aramis Garcia has been promoted to Double-A Richmomd. He hit .272/.314/.497 with 17 home runs in 81 games for the San Jose Giants this season.
— Andrew Suarez thre another gem for the River Cats last night. His last two starts have gone like this: 14 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 15 K, 1 ER
— Ryder Jones is crushing the ball for the River Cats and seeing time in right field. In his last 10 games, Jones is batting .395 with three home runs and 11 RBI.