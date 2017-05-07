Giants

Freefalling Giants shut out by Reds' Feldman, swept in Cincinnati

By Associated Press May 07, 2017 3:36 PM

BOX SCORE

CINCINNATI -- Scott Feldman used every bit of his diplomatic and lobbying skills to earn a chance for those last three outs.

The right-hander talked his way into pitching one more inning despite a high pitch count. He made quick work of the San Francisco Giants in the ninth, finishing off a four-hitter for a 4-0 victory on Sunday that gave the Cincinnati Reds a series sweep.

When he reached the dugout after the eighth inning, Feldman (2-3) went to work on manager Bryan Price and asked for one more inning even though he'd already thrown more than 100 pitches.

"I asked if it was negotiable," Feldman said. "It usually isn't. I could see the finish line was so close. The adrenaline was pumping."

Feldman retired the side in order in the ninth for his third career shutout and his first since 2014 with Houston. It was Cincinnati's first complete game of the season.

"I was pumped to see him go out for the ninth," shortstop Zack Cozart said. "You rarely get a chance to see a complete-game shutout anymore."

The Giants have seen a lot of that already. They were shut out for the fourth time, tied with the White Sox for most in the majors. They were outscored 31-5 while getting swept in a three-game series against Cincinnati for the first time since 2013.

"He was good, but to be honest, it's hard to say how good because, boy, we've really struggled here with the bats," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Score five runs in a three-game series? I didn't see that coming."

Feldman was only 1-5 in six career starts against the Giants going into this game. He easily handled a slumping lineup, striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter while throwing 119 pitches.

Scott Schebler and Zack Cozart homered off Johnny Cueto (4-2), who was the Reds' ace for eight seasons. In two starts against them since being traded in 2015, he has given up 10 runs in 12 innings. He struck out a season-high 10 and allowed six hits during seven innings while taking this loss.

"It looked like we never got off the plane, the way we were playing," Bochy said. "These things are hard to explain. I wish I had a magic button. But we'd better figure it out here soon."

The Giants have struggled in all aspects while dropping four of their last five games. Shortstop Christian Arroyo booted Billy Hamilton's grounder to open the Reds' first - San Francisco's eighth error in seven games. Hamilton scored on Eugenio Suarez's single. Scooter Gennett added an RBI single in the inning.

Schebler hit his ninth homer, and Cozart's second of the season made it 4-0 in the fifth.

THREE-PEAT:
Billy Hamilton tripled for the third consecutive game. The last Reds player to do it was Deion Sanders in 1997.

JOHNNY K:
Cueto recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in his career and the fourth with the Giants. Cueto has fanned 10 or more batters eight times at Great American Ball Park, the most by any pitcher.

"I already know how it's like to pitch here," he said through a translator. "I felt that the mound kind of changed a little bit. It was flatter."

NICE PLAYS:
Cozart went deep into the hole at shortstop to get Cueto's grounder and throw him out to end the fifth inning, preventing a run. Giants center fielder Gorkys Hernandez made a diving catch of Jose Peraza's fly to the gap in the sixth inning.

REDS MOVE:
The Reds optioned RH starter Amir Garrett to Triple-A Louisville and called up RH Barrett Astin, giving themselves another reliever.

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Giants: SS Brandon Crawford ran and took groundballs without problem on Sunday. He'll play six innings for Double-A Richmond on Monday as part of a rehab stint. Crawford has been sidelined since April 26 because of a strained groin.

Reds: LF Adam Duvall got a day out of the lineup, with Gennett starting in his place. Duvall came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth.

UP NEXT:
Giants: LHP Matt Moore (1-4) gave up a career-high nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings during a 13-5 loss at Dodger Stadium last Tuesday. He faces Jacob deGrom (1-2) in the opener of a three-game series against the Mets in New York.

Reds: Rookie Davis (1-1) faces his former organization when the Reds open a two-game series against the Yankees. Masahiro Tanaka (4-1) starts for New York.

Giants show slight improvement, but find another painful way to lose

By Alex Pavlovic May 08, 2017 8:09 PM

NEW YORK — There aren’t many Giants who don’t have their fingerprints all over this 11-22 start. Josh Osich and Hunter Strickland, however, have mostly been immune. 

Osich spent the first month of the season in the minors, and he had pitched well since returning last Tuesday. Strickland allowed just one run in his first 13 appearances. Together, they gave up the winning run Monday. Osich opened the ninth with a late-innings sin, a walk of the lead-off batter. Four batters later, Strickland gave up a walk-off single to Neil Walker. 

The Giants had spoiled one Mets rally after another, going all the way back to the first inning. They could not survive the ninth. A 4-3 loss was their fourth in a row and clinched a losing road trip. 

“We dodged some bullets earlier,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Guys did a good job of getting out of jams, but it caught up to us.”

The Giants gave up the lead twice before giving up the game. That left them without much to take out of their first night in New York, but Bochy did point out some positives. Hunter Pence and Buster Posey, the two key middle-of-the-order bats, hit homers. Matt Moore survived a rocky first to give Bochy a five-and-dive. 

That’s where the Giants are in the second week of May. The goalposts have shifted. 

“I thought we played better,” Posey said. “We were able to score some runs off a really good pitcher. Matty Moore showed signs of improvement. Shoot … it’s tough. You’re doing everything you can to try to get a win and you come up short.”

Posey’s monster blast off Jacob deGrom made it 3-2 in the sixth, and gave Bochy the rare opportunity to turn a lead over to the familiar names in his bullpen. He turned first to George Kontos, who was tasked with holding a runner on with light-hitting Curtis Granderson at the plate. Granderson entered with a .133 average, but he smoked a double the opposite way, tying the game. Steven Okert pitched a sharp seventh. Derek Law left the bases loaded in the eighth with a double play. 

The Giants could never retake the lead, however, and it cost them. Osich walked Michael Conforto leading off the ninth, and with two outs, Wilmer Flores reached on a single off Strickland’s leg. Walker pulled a ball into the corner for the win.

“The leadoff walks, they’re dangerous,” Bochy said. 

The Giants are now 9 1/2 games out of first in the NL West, and with both Brian Sabean and Bobby Evans on this leg of the trip, the time will soon come where those standings aren’t even looked at. The players had hoped a win Monday could turn things back in the right direction. Instead, it was just another painful loss. 

Instant Replay: Bullpen can't hold onto lead vs Mets, Giants lose fourth straight

By Alex Pavlovic May 08, 2017 7:06 PM

Giants show slight improvement, but find another painful way to lose

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK — The Giants spent three long, brutal days at Great American Ball Park in the middle of this trip. The pain on the first night in New York came quickly. 

Neil Walker’s single to right gave the Mets a 4-3 walk-off win with two outs in the ninth at Citi Field. The Giants have lost four straight after taking a series at Dodger Stadium.

Josh Osich kicked off the bottom of the ninth by walking Michael Conforto. Three batters later, Wilmer Flores lined an infield single off Hunter Strickland, advancing the runner. Walker pulled a pitch into the right field corner, ending a game that lasted three hours and 22 minutes. 

A day after an embarrassing shutout in Cincinnati, Hunter Pence got the Giants on the board early. His two-run blast off Jacob deGrom landed in the visiting bullpen and a couple of relievers put their hands up in celebration. By the end of the first, those same guys were starting to stir. Matt Moore needed 36 pitches to get through his half of the first, and he gave half the lead back. The Giants caught a break when Neil Walker’s double skipped over the fence, keeping a second run from scoring. 

Moore settled in after the rocky start, throwing just 35 pitches over the next three innings. In the fifth, he gave up the lead but limited the damage. Two singles and a double tied it up, but Moore got Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores to pop up on the infield. With runners still on second and third, he bounced a good breaking ball and Neil Walker swung over the top to end the inning. 

Buster Posey immediately rewarded Moore’s resilience. He ambushed deGrom’s first pitch of the sixth, hitting a solo shot to the second deck in left. The homer was Posey’s third of the season. 

Again, the lead wouldn’t last. With a runner on and two down in the sixth, Curtis Granderson lined a pinch-hit double to left off George Kontos. 

Starting pitching report: Bochy kept a somewhat close eye on Moore last season, his first full year back from Tommy John. The reins are off this year. Moore threw a season-high 108 pitches Monday and he has gone over 104 in three of his last five starts. The other two were cut short by ineffectiveness. 

Bullpen report: Steven Okert had his third multi-inning outing of the trip. He recorded four straight outs after the Mets tied it in the sixth. 

At the plate: Christian Arroyo struck out four times. There will be growing pains. 

In the field: It’s not really his fault, because he’s playing out of position for the good of the lineup, but Eduardo Nuñez just doesn’t look comfortable in left field. When Denard Span returns, we’ll see how long this experiment continues.

Attendance: The Mets announced a crowd of 28,453 human beings. There were a few boos for Conor Gillaspie, naturally.

Up next: Jeff Samardzija will try to keep his good vibes going. He’ll face Zack Wheeler, the former Giants top prospect who is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA in his return from a lengthy battle with elbow problems.

