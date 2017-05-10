Giants

Giants call up hard-throwing right-hander Reyes Moronta

By Alex Pavlovic May 10, 2017 9:02 AM

NEW YORK -- Three years ago, facing a roster crunch and playing in New York, the Giants called up Jarrett Parker and little-known Matt Duffy from nearby Double-A Richmond. They took advantage of that short flight again Wednesday, adding right-hander Reyes Moronta a day after Mark Melancon was put on the DL. 

Moronta was the only 40-man pitcher at Double-A, and he's likely just here for a day. But Bruce Bochy smiled and conceded that sometimes the player has other plans. Duffy certainly did. He never went back down, and with a fastball that tickles triple digits and a big-league caliber slider, Moronta has the stuff to make a big impression. 

Moronta, 24, had 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings for the Flying Squirrels. He struck out 93 in San Jose last year in just 59 innings. 

"He looks like (Jean) Machi a little bit and he has a similar fastball, with a little different angle," Bochy said. "He's a very intense guy. That's the report on him. Sometimes you've got to get him to back off a little. He's definitely a guy we think a lot of. That's why he's on the roster, and that's why he's here."

Moronta got the news after his game last night and flew in this morning. He said this means a lot to him, and he was the first Giant to put on his full uniform Wednesday morning. 

"He's excited," Bochy said. "He's a good kid."

--- Brandon Crawford will get to Citi Field today and fly home with the team. He is expected to start tomorrow night at home, although he has to be checked by trainers one last time. Denard Span played five innings for San Jose last night and felt fine. He'll play seven today.

--- With Posey at first today, Bochy opted against the Brandon Belt in left plan. Belt is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. He has 25 walks, fourth in the NL, but he's also up to 41 strikeouts. 

"Brandon, over his career, he's one of those guys who can be streaky," Bochy said. "He'll tell you his homers come in bunches. Whenever he gets in one of these funks he's usually a little late (on the fastball). Whether it's his setup or getting the front foot down, however you want to say it, that's his adjustment. He is a guy who will walk a lot. He's patient, he's a guy who walks a lot by letting the ball travel and seeing it more. There's a fine line there between catching it out front and letting it travel."

The bottom line: Belt is working deep counts pretty much every plate appearance, but when pitchers get two strikes on him they feel way too comfortable just throwing a heater past his bat, even if they don't have a good fastball. Bochy has in the past given Belt two or three days to clear his head and mechanics when he's slumping like this. He said that's probably not the case this time. Belt is expected back tomorrow. 

Giants lineup: Crawford, Span return for series opener vs Reds

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 11, 2017 4:13 PM

The Giants are back home at AT&T Park and two names return to the lineup Thursday night against Bronson Arroyo and the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds (18-15)

1. Billy Hamilton (S) CF
2. Zack Cozart (R) SS
3. Joey Votto (L) 1B
4. Adam Duvall (R) LF
5. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B
6. Scott Schebler (L) RF
7. Jose Peraza (R) 2B
8. Devin Mesoraco (R) C
9. Bronson Arroyo (R) P

San Francisco Giants (12-23)

1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
5. Christian Arroyo (R) 3B
6. Joe Panik (L) 2B
7. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
8. Nick Hundley (R) C
9. Ty Blach (R) P

Day after blowing lead vs Giants, Mets closer diagnosed with blood clot

By Associated Press May 11, 2017 3:20 PM

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets' season of high expectations took another serious hit Thursday when All-Star closer Jeurys Familia was diagnosed with a blood clot in his pitching shoulder that might require surgery.

The arterial clot will be examined Friday in St. Louis by Dr. Robert Thompson, who treated starter Matt Harvey last year for thoracic outlet syndrome, the Mets said in a statement.

New York entered the year with hopes of returning to the World Series behind their dominant starting staff and a lineup led by slugger Yoenis Cespedes. But the Cuban outfielder tops a crowded disabled list that includes pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo; first baseman Lucas Duda; catcher Travis d'Arnaud; and captain David Wright.

Familia's surprise diagnosis came on an off day before New York opens a series in Milwaukee. General manager Sandy Alderson is expected to provide more details on the 27-year-old right-hander before Friday's game. Treatment could include blood thinners and surgery.

In 2012, Mets pitcher Dillon Gee had surgery to remove a blood clot from his arm and missed the rest of the season.

The Mets so far are making news more for injuries and off-field follies than success between the lines.

Harvey will make his first start Friday since being suspended three games by the team for failing to show at the ballpark for Saturday's game.

Syndergaard, also an All-Star last year, skipped a start with biceps and shoulder discomfort, but refused to have an MRI. In his next start, he tore a lat muscle that landed him on the 60-day DL.

And last weekend, the team was embarrassed when it posted on Instagram a photo of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown in the clubhouse, which included a clearly visible sex toy in the locker of backup catcher Kevin Plawecki.

The Mets dropped to 16-17 after Familia allowed four runs in the ninth inning of a loss to San Francisco on Wednesday, his third straight day on the mound. Manager Terry Collins said Familia's problem was command, not too much work.

Familia has made just 11 appearances this year after serving a 15-game suspension to start the season for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. He was 3 for 3 in save opportunities before Wednesday.

He became the closer in 2015 and had a major league-leading 51 saves last year. He has made 241 appearances since the start of the 2014 season.

Addison Reed converted all four save opportunities filling in for Familia, but taking Reed out of his setup role taxes an already thin bullpen.

