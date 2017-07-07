Giants

Giants call up infield prospect from Double-A

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 07, 2017 12:19 PM

UPDATE (3:30pm on Friday) -- The Giants on Friday officially recalled infielder Miguel Gomez from Double-A and optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to Triple-A, the team announced.

The Giants' wave of prospects continues as the team is reportedly calling up infielder Miguel Gomez from Double-A. 

Gomez, 24, is hitting .305 with eight home runs in 78 games played this season for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. He went 2-for-5 Thursday night with a double, triple and two RBI.

With Richmond, Gomez has strictly played second base after seeing plenty of action at third base in 2016. 

In May, Gomez broke out with a .355/.377/.527 slash line, but then he struggled in June, slashing .248/.267/.396. 

Gomez is ranked as the Giants' No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline and he came in as the team's No. 30 prospect according to Baseball America's preseason list. 

Willie McCovey opens up on Giants' disappointing 2017 season

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 07, 2017 1:30 PM

At this point in the season, it's fair to say the Giants have been a disappointment far beyond anyone's imagination. 

Add Hall of Fame first baseman Willie McCovey to the list of people baffled by the disaplay of baseball the Giants have put on the field in 2017. McCovey appeared on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show Friday morning to talk about what's gone wrong this season. 

"It's tough and it's really hard to put your finger on why it's going bad because it's basically the same team," McCovey said. "It's just a lot of guys are not having good years."

One player McCovey is especially surprised by is shortstop Brandon Crawford. 

"This was the one year I thought Crawford was going to break out and have a super year," McCovey said. "It started out that year the way he looked in the World Baseball Classic, but it just hasn't panned out and that's true with a bunch of guys.

"You know in order to win, you gotta have two or three guys having career years and we don't have that this year." 

Last season, Crawford posted career highs in batting average (.275) and on-base percentage (.342) while leading the league in triples with 11 and hitting 12 home runs. Through 70 games this year, Crawford is slashing just .223/.263/.362 with seven home runs. 

Crawford isn't the only Giant failing to meet expectations this year. Much of their core players who have been big parts of their World Series teams have fallen flat this year. So, with the Giants 24 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, should the front office look at starting over for a rebuild?

Not exactly in McCovey's opinion. "I think it's okay to have a bad year, that's part of baseball," he explains. "You can't have great years every year. Some of these same guys will probably bounce back next year and have great years."

The Giants are 34-53 throuh July 6, which puts them as the second-worst team in the majors. 

New top prospect emerges for Giants on Baseball America's Top 100 list

By Alex Pavlovic July 07, 2017 11:00 AM
New top prospect emerges for Giants on Baseball America's Top 100 list

SAN FRANCISCO -- After giving time to Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson, the Giants have a different young hitter (Austin Slater) atop the depth chart in left field. The same holds true at third base, where Jae-Gyun Hwang is the current starter after falling behind rookies Christian Arroyo and Ryder Jones early in the season. There's a new player on top of the organization's top prospects list, too. 

According to Baseball America, Chris Shaw is now the top-rated prospect in the system, and he's the lone member of the organiation on the midseason Top 100 list released Friday. Shaw comes in at No. 86 after not making the list in the preseason. 

The 23-year-old has split his season between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, playing 37 games at each level. He hit .301/.390/.511 at Richmond before a promotion, and he's batting .299/.322/.549 since. Shaw has 14 homers and 20 doubles in 74 total games, and he had a stretch last week where he hit five blasts in five games for the River Cats. 

[RELATED: Down on the Farm: Do Giants have their next Matt Duffy in the minors?]

Shaw has been playing left field this season, with the organization hopeful that he can be a full-time outfielder going forward after initially playing first base in the minors. When Shaw was promoted, general manager Bobby Evans said a 2017 cameo was unlikely because Shaw does not have to be added to the 40-man roster until after the 2018 season. But Evans left the door open for Shaw to force the issue with his results, and if the Giants feel he'll be ready to stick in the big leagues next season, it's possible Shaw get a look in September. 

Tyler Beede was the only Giant on Baseball America's preseason list, coming in at No. 89. Beede has battled inconsistency at Triple-A, where he has a 5.01 ERA in 17 starts. Two of his last three starts have been good ones, though, and he's expected to get a taste of the big leagues at some point this season. 

