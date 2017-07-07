Giants call up infield prospect from Double-A

UPDATE (3:30pm on Friday) -- The Giants on Friday officially recalled infielder Miguel Gomez from Double-A and optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to Triple-A, the team announced.
***
The Giants' wave of prospects continues as the team is reportedly calling up infielder Miguel Gomez from Double-A.
Gomez, 24, is hitting .305 with eight home runs in 78 games played this season for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. He went 2-for-5 Thursday night with a double, triple and two RBI.
With Richmond, Gomez has strictly played second base after seeing plenty of action at third base in 2016.
In May, Gomez broke out with a .355/.377/.527 slash line, but then he struggled in June, slashing .248/.267/.396.
Gomez is ranked as the Giants' No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline and he came in as the team's No. 30 prospect according to Baseball America's preseason list.
#SFGiants optioned RHP Chris Stratton to AAA; recall IF Miguel Gomez from AA.— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 7, 2017