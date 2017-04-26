Giants call up Morse, place Span on DL, put Crawford on bereavement list

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants scored 10 runs on the last road trip and three over the first two games against the Dodgers. They made a move Wednesday to try and address that issue.
Michael Morse had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento as part of a flurry of roster moves that included the call-up of Kelby Tomlinson. Brandon Crawford was put on the three-day bereavement list to attend the funeral services of his sister-in-law, Jennifer Pippin. Denard Span was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder sprain and Jarrett Parker (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day DL to clear a roster spot for Morse.
Morse, 35, came to camp with the Giants after a deal struck with Bobby Evans at Hunter Pence's wedding. It was his last shot at playing professional baseball, and as April approached, Morse had shown enough to be in position to make the opening day roster. A strained left hamstring ended those plans, but Morse stayed in Scottsdale to rehab before joining the San Jose Giants and River Cats. He was 5-for-20 in six rehab games but the reports given to team officials stated that he was having good at-bats.
Morse was a popular presence during the 2014 title run, hitting 16 homers in the regular season and a huge one off Pat Neshek in the NLCS-clinching win over the Cardinals. The Giants could use his power bat in left, at first base, and off the bench. A struggling and banged-up team could also some personality added to the clubhouse, and Morse is always ready in that regard.
Tomlinson was optioned to Triple-A at the end of spring training. He was batting just .220 for Sacramento, but he gives the Giants a versatile glove with Crawford out.