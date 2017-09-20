Giants claim former Cubs first-round pick, move Brandon Belt to 60-day DL

The Giants now have two draft picks from the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft in their 40-man roster.
The team claimed right-handed pitcher Pierce Johnson off waivers from the Cubs prior to Wednesday's game. Johnson, the No. 43 overall pick in that draft, was taken 23 spots after the Giants took Chris Stratton.
To make room on the roster, the Giants transferred first baseman Brandon Belt to the 60-day disabled list. Belt has been out with a concussion.
The 26-year-old Johnson made 43 appearances for Triple-A Iowa this season. He posted a 4.31 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 54.1 innings and converted nine save opportunities. Prior to the 2014 season, Johnson was ranked as the No. 87 prospect in all of baseball. He got into one game for the Cubs in May, pitching one inning and allowing two unearned runs. The Cubs designated Johnson for assignment on Sept. 13.
After playing first base the last three game, Pablo Sandoval is manning third base against the Rockies on Tuesday.
Colorado Rockies:
1. Charlie Blackmon (L) CF
2. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
3. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
4. Trevor Story (R) SS
5. Ian Desmond (R) LF
6. Gerardo Parra (L) RF
7. Mark Reynolds (R) 1B
8. Jonathan Lucroy (R) C
9. Tyler Chatwood (R) RHP
San Francisco Giants:
1. Hunter Pence (R) RF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Denard Span (L) CF
4. Buster Posey (R) 1B
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Pablo Sandoval (S) 3B
7. Jarrett Parker (L) LF
8. Nick Hundley (R) C
9. Matt Moore (L) LHP
As a miserable 2017 season winds down, Giants executive vice president Brian Sabean had some enlightening things to say about the future of the franchise.
Among the impactful lines he said to The San Francisco Chronicle was: "We still believe in our core players. But we have to put a fresh look on things. Whatever culture we created, whatever atmosphere, that window is closed."
On Wednesday morning, Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow was asked on KNBR 680 to specifically respond to that comment from Sabean.
"Teams evolve. That's the beautiful thing about having championships, is that that era will forever be remembered. But you have to evolve. You have to get better. You always hear the phrase 'work in progress' and I truly believe that. Every year that you come back to camp, you have to prove to yourself, to everybody on that team, to everyone in the stands that you can produce and perform at the level you expect. Every player in camp is a scout. Every player is looking around him to as what he sees on the field, what type of defense these team is going to have, what type of offense, what are our arms like, how big are our arms in the bullpen. It constantly changes. And because of that, roles change. You have a guy like Matt Cain, he was a loud voice for many years because he was a guy that contributed 200-plus innings, he was a stud, he was a cornerstone arm, a cornerstone personality. But as your production begins to wane, your voice gets a little shallow and another voice takes your place. That's just part of baseball. What Sabean is saying there, I absolutely agree. If you're going to go in a different direction, it may not be with the same characters, it may not be with the same culture that produced three world championships."