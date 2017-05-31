Giants get dominated by Scherzer, swept by Nationals

SAN FRANCISCO — About 10 minutes after Max Scherzer’s 100th pitch Wednesday, Bruce Bochy was asked if there were any positives to take from three games with the Nationals.

“Well …” he said, smiling slightly. “I mean, we’ll have to search.”

Ok, let’s search.

…

…

…

…

…

I mean, it could have been worse. Let’s go with that.

Matt Cain left runners in scoring position in his final four frames and George Kontos did it in the seventh. The Nationals left 20 runners on base the past two days, many of them on second and third. So yes, this could have been much worse than it was. That's a positive.

The third game of the sweep was a 3-1 win for the Nationals, who outscored the Giants 12-4 in three games. Bochy called Cain’s effort gutsy, and it was. He also once again called for more from his hitters.

“Tonight it’s three runs (for the Nationals),” he said. “You’ve got to score three to four runs on a consistent basis to win in the big leagues, and we’re having a hard time doing that.”

The problems are found up and down the lineup. Bochy noted that this won’t get any better until several players start reaching their potential, and it’s not hard to see who he is talking about. The bench has been awful, but the Giants have gotten much less than they expected from their infielders up the middle and veteran outfielders. The margin for error is razor thin every night, and against Scherzer, this one was just about over when Ryan Zimmerman took Cain deep in the first.

“Zimmerman has been swinging the bat really well the first two months,” Cain said. “It’s a little unfortunate to make an ok pitch to him, but with the way he’s swinging it’s one he’s not going to miss much. That’s sometimes the difference, especially against a guy like Scherzer. I’m just trying to keep it close and see if we could scratch some runs across.”

They could not. Scherzer gave up one run when Jayson Werth misplayed a two-out fly ball to left. Other than that, he was dominant. He struck out 11.

“We got a break with the RBI double or we probably would have gotten shut out, to be honest,” Bochy said.