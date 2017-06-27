Giants

Giants lineup: After nine-run outburst on Monday, Bochy makes no changes

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 27, 2017 3:59 PM

Bud Black and Bruce Bochy issued their lineups for Game 2 of their series at AT&T Park:

Rockies (47-32) 
1. Charlie Blackmon (L) CF
2. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
3. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
4. Mark Reynolds (R) 1B
5. Ian Desmond (R) LF
6. Alexi Amarista (L) RF
7. Trevor Story (R) SS
8. Tony Wolters (L) C
9. Jeff Hoffman (R) P

Giants (28-51)
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
6. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
7. Ryder Jones (L) 3B
8. Gorkys Hernandez (R) LF
9. Matt Cain (R) P (3-7, 5.54 ERA)

Top pick Heliot Ramos visits AT&T Park, will start Giants career this weekend

By Alex Pavlovic June 27, 2017 6:00 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — As he was wrapping up the first press conference of his career, Heliot Ramos was asked when he expects to be back at AT&T Park as a player. The 17-year-old smiled and said he hopes to debut in three years. 

“I know it’s hard, but that’s my dream,” Ramos continued. “I know I’ve got to work hard for that.”

A half-dozen Giants officials stood a few feet away, smiling. Three years would be incredibly impressive. It took Christian Arroyo and Ryder Jones four years after being drafted out of high school to reach the big leagues. Buster Posey got a cup of coffee a year after he was drafted, but he was already 22 years old because he had played three years at Florida State. 

Ramos doesn’t turn 18 until September. The Giants hope he is dominating A-ball in three years, and yet, he’s the the kind of prospect that allows them to dream for so much more. 

“If he grew up in Southern California (instead of Puerto Rico) we never would have had a shot at drafting him,” one team official said Tuesday.

Ramos certainly opened eyes in his second trip to AT&T Park, but then again, he put on a display the first time, too. The Giants brought him in for a pre-draft workout and someone pointed out to Ramos that the deepest part of the park was 421 feet. The right-handed hitter, making the transition to a wood bat, wasn’t bothered by the dimensions. He took aim at Triples Alley and tried to blast one out, and he nearly did. Then he started pulling the ball, peppering the left field bleachers with homers and convincing the front office that he was the right pick at No. 19 in this month’s draft. Ramos, described as a potential five-tool center fielder, said he enjoys hitting here.

“It’s a park with a lot of history, and I like that,” he said. 

The clock on his career starts this weekend. Ramos will travel back to Arizona and play in a rookie league game Friday or Saturday. It is always a slow progression for a high school draft pick, but the Giants believe Ramos is physically mature enough to jump right in with both feet. 

Ramos, who said his favorite player is Andrew McCutchen, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and he carries it well. One member of the front office compared his body type to Yasiel Puig as a rookie; another called him a “mini-Cespedes.” Bruce Bochy lit up when asked about the physicality of the organization’s latest top pick. 

“Any time you get a young kid like this, the ceiling is so high,” he said. “That excites you.”

Bochy spent some time with Ramos and his family after batting practice. As they posed for photos, the manager looked out at the field and then turned to a PR representative.

“Can he take BP? Put him in the last group,” Bochy said, smiling. “I’ll put him in the lineup tomorrow.”

Ramos didn’t end up taking swings, but if all goes according to his plan, it won’t be long.

Source: With deadline looming, Giants calling up Jae-gyun Hwang

By Alex Pavlovic June 27, 2017 3:35 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a deadline looming, the Giants will take a look at yet another third baseman.

Jae-gyun Hwang, a Korean infielder who was one of the surprises of camp, will join the team on Wednesday. Hwang has spent the entire season in Triple-A. He could have opted out of his contract on July 1 if he wasn't in the big leagues. 

Manager Bruce Bochy said he could not talk about Hwang much since the move -- placing Conor Gillaspie back on the disabled list -- is pending, but he also noted that Hwang is expected to start at third base on Wednesday against the Rockies. It'll be a huge moment for a 29-year-old who gave up a career as a superstar in the KBO to come and try to make it in Major League Baseball. 

"This is one of the best parts of the game for a manager, when you can welcome a guy and you shake hands or hug a guy who is realizing his dream," Bochy said. "Jae worked hard and gave up a lot to pursue this, so I'll be as happy as he is when I see this guy."

In 68 games with Sacramento, Hwang was hitting .287/.333/.476 with 19 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 44 RBI. He primarily plays third, although he has played plenty of first base this season. The Giants tried Hwang at left early in the season but the experiment didn't take, and that was part of the reason why it was going to be hard to fit him on the roster. 

As late as Monday, sources said Hwang would not get a June call-up and the expectation was that he would take the opt-out. But then Gillaspie's back flared up again and a cortisone shot was needed. 

Hwang's time up here could be short. Eduardo Nuñez will be back Friday and the Giants will need to option either Hwang or Ryder Jones. By adding Hwang to the 40-man roster, the Giants gain the ability to option him back to the minors. 

