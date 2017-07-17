Giants lineup: With Belt still out, Bochy tries new option at first base

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Indians-Giants coverage begins at 4pm with Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming right here.
Jae-gyun Hwang made 28 starts at first base with Triple-A Sacramento this season and he'll get his first chance with the Giants Monday.
Cleveland Indians:
1. Bradley Zimmer (L) CF
2. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) 1B
5. Jose Ramirez (S) 2B
6. Brandon Guyer (R) RF
7. Yan Gomes (R) C
8. Giovanny Urshela (R) 3B
9. Josh Tomlin (R) P
San Francisco Giants:
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Jae-Gyun Hwang (R) 1B
7. Joe Panik (L) 2B
8. Gorkys Hernandez (R) LF
9. Matt Moore (L) P
SAN DIEGO — It’s a problem that’s been gnawing at Bruce Bochy all year. He wants his guys to pitch, not just throw, and on Sunday, it boiled over.
Jeff Samardzija gave up two three-run homers in a 7-1 loss to the Padres, the second on a 96 mph fastball right across the heart of the plate on an 0-2 pitch. The Giants have given up 27 homers on two-strike pitches this year, including five in 0-2 counts. Many others — like Hector Sanchez’s walk-off Saturday — have come on pitches that caught far too much of the plate with a base open.
“It seems like the more we make an issue out of it, the more mistakes we make,” Bochy said. “We’ve talked about it, we’ve done fines. I don’t know if they’re putting added pressure on or what. It’s got to stop. I don’t know if I need to pitch out 0-2 or what. You have to learn to throw your put away pitches or chase pitches.”
Samardzija paid for two of them. Sanchez crushed a three-run homer on a first-inning pitch at the knees. The one to Spangenberg was put on a tee, and he lined it out for a 7-1 lead that held up. Samardzija said he was trying to elevate to Spangenberg and get a strikeout.
“You get it up another six inches and it’s an out,” he said. “It stayed in the hitting zone and he put a good swing on it.”
Samardzija called the Sanchez homer the difference, and it was. The lineup once again came out flat, scoring just a second-inning run off a Padres team that now has a six-game lead in the race for fourth place. The Giants thought they had grabbed momentum on Friday night. Then they got walked off and blown out.
“Enough is enough,” Bochy said, echoing a common theme of the first half.
BOX SCORE
SAN DIEGO — The Giants have meetings every day to try and find some solutions. The problem: Where do you even begin when your $200 million team spends a weekend getting smoked by Jhoulys Chacin, Trevor Cahill, Corey Spangenberg and Hector Sanchez? (No offense, guys.)
The Giants got blown away on getaway day, losing 7-1 at Petco Park to drop the second-half-opening series against the Padres. San Diego is now six games up in the race for fourth place.
Jeff Samardzija was shelled early, giving up a three-run homer to Sanchez in the first and another three-run bomb to Spangenberg in the third. The latter came on an 0-2 fastball right down the heart of the plate; the former came from a one-time Giant who has spent his season getting revenge.
Here are five other things to know …
—- Samardzija finished with a flourish, striking out five of the final six Padres he faced. He struck out eight and walked none. The K/BB rate remains historic, so there’s that.
—- On the other hand, Samardzija has given up 20 homers. Johnny Cueto is right behind him at 19. Not ideal.
—- Sanchez has five homers this season. Three have come against his former team. He’s 8-for-16 against the Giants all-time, with four homers and 11 RBI.
—- Jae-gyun Hwang struck out on a double-switch and grounded out to end the game. His average has dropped all the way down to .182.
—- The Giants opened the second half last season by getting swept at Petco Park. So, this was technically a huge improvement.