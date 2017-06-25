Giants lineup: Bochy makes no changes for finale against Mets

The Dodgers won an NL-best 50th game on Saturday night.

At the same time, the Giants lost an NL-worst 50th game.

At 50-26, the Dodgers have a .658 winning percentage, while the Giants own a 27-50 record and a .351 winning percentage.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the .307 differential in winning percentage is the largest gap the Dodgers have ever held over the Giants through a minimum of 70 games.

In fact, it's the first time ever that the Dodgers have had a winning percentage differential of at least .300 over the Giants.

The two franchises go all the way back to 1890 when they got their start in New York. That's 127 years of history.

While it's a first for the Dodgers, the Giants have had a .300 winning percent differential over the Dodgers four times in history, but it's been a while. According to Elias, it happened in 1904, 1905, 1908 and 1912.

