Giants lineup: Bochy makes no changes for finale against Mets

A day after scoring two runs against the Mets, Bruce Bochy is using the same lineup Sunday against Rafael Montero.
New York Mets:
1. Curtis Granderson (L) CF
2. Asdrubal Cabrera (S) SS
3. Jay Bruce (L) RF
4. Wilmer Flores (R) 3B
5. Lucas Duda (L) 1B
6. T.J. Rivera (R) 2B
7. Michael Conforto (L) LF
8. Rene Rivera (R) C
9. Rafael Montero (R) P
San Francisco Giants:
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
6. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
7. Ryder Jones (L) 3B
8. Austin Slater (R) LF
9. Matt Moore (L) P
MIAMI — Ichiro Suzuki has become the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900.
The 43-year-old Suzuki was in the lineup batting leadoff Sunday for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki surpassed the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.
Suzuki, a member of the 3,000-hit club, reached on an error and scored in the first inning. He has played in 63 games this season, mostly as a pinch hitter, and began the day batting .209.
The Dodgers won an NL-best 50th game on Saturday night.
At the same time, the Giants lost an NL-worst 50th game.
At 50-26, the Dodgers have a .658 winning percentage, while the Giants own a 27-50 record and a .351 winning percentage.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the .307 differential in winning percentage is the largest gap the Dodgers have ever held over the Giants through a minimum of 70 games.
In fact, it's the first time ever that the Dodgers have had a winning percentage differential of at least .300 over the Giants.
The two franchises go all the way back to 1890 when they got their start in New York. That's 127 years of history.
While it's a first for the Dodgers, the Giants have had a .300 winning percent differential over the Dodgers four times in history, but it's been a while. According to Elias, it happened in 1904, 1905, 1908 and 1912.
