Giants lineup: Hill, Hundley replace Nunez and Posey against Rockies

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 16, 2017 3:24 PM

After exiting early due to leg injuries, Eduardo Nunez and Buster Posey are both out of the lineup Friday in Colorado.

San Francisco Giants (26-42)

1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
4. Hunter Pence (R) RF
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Nick Hundley (R) C
7. Aaron Hill (R) 3B
8. Austin Slater (R) LF
9. Jeff Samardzija (R) P

Colorado Rockies (43-26)

1. Charlie Blackmon (L) CF
2. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
3. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
4. Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF
5. Ian Desmond (R) 1B
6. Raimel Tapia (L) LF
7. Alexi Amarista (L) SS
8. Tony Wolters (L) C
9. Antonio Senzatela (R) P

Giants Notes: Blach pulls a Bumgarner; Moore rocked on road again

By Alex Pavlovic June 16, 2017 10:28 AM

DENVER — In the seventh inning Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy walked out to see the home plate umpire and signaled for his rookie left fielder to play third base for the first time as a professional. It kept getting weirder from there. 

In the top of the eighth, with two on, Bochy called on rookie left-hander Ty Blach to pinch-hit for reliever Josh Osich. He was out of bats on the bench, having used Aaron Hill and Kelby Tomlinson as pinch-hitters and Nick Hundley and Gorkys Hernandez as injury replacements. What did Bochy tell Blach? 

“We just want you to get a base hit,” he said, smiling. “You don’t need to hit it out.”

Blach obliged, lining an RBI single up the middle at 100 mph. An inning later, Bochy again had to turn to the rarely seen move. This time it was Jeff Samardzija pinch-hitting for Bryan Morris, and that led to a more urgent conversation between a coach and player. Denard Span was on second and third base coach Phil Nevin got his attention. 

“Phil gave me a look like, ‘Come right now.’ (Greg) Holland is slow to the plate and we’ve got Shark up there. Let’s try to make something happen,” Span said. 

Span immediately took off for third, stealing without a throw. When he got there, Nevin told him they would still have to be aggressive. Span took off on a ball in the dirt and was thrown out on a play so close that a long replay was needed. The call was confirmed. Span said he thought it was a coin flip at the plate. 

It was the right move, and it very nearly put a lead in Mark Melancon’s hands. As with most plays recently, the Giants just came up an inch short. 

--- From last night, updates on Buster Posey and Eduardo Nuñez. The news was mostly good, but you have to figure the Giants will make a move or two today. With Posey and Nuñez likely out a couple of days, they’re down to two healthy bodies on the bench. The Hunter Strickland suspension should begin any day now, so the bullpen will be short, too. 

On that note, it’s worth writing here that Joan Gregorio, a starter at Triple-A, was a late scratch Thursday night. Gregorio is on the 40-man roster and could serve as a long reliever this weekend. We’ll see if he shows up today. 

--- I wrote before the game about how Bochy is baffled by the delay with the Strickland ruling. He expressed his displeasure after the game, saying he was told a decision would be made two days ago. 

“This suspension thing is hanging over us,” Bochy said. “That’s disappointing.”

--- Early in the game, Span was robbed of a two-base bloop single by a diving Trevor Story. 

“It’s the story — pun intended — of how our season has been,” Span said of the unlucky play. 

--- Matt Moore was rocked, and he now has a 9.24 ERA on the road. 

“At times it felt they knew what was coming and that’s a bad feeling as a pitcher,” Moore said. 

He did not think he was tipping, but said he’ll review the tape as he always does. 

“It just wasn’t a good night,” Moore said. “I felt I did a decent job of getting ahead and there were some two-strike swings that weren’t defensive — they were big swings.”

Moore said he’ll try to be better about burying change ups and off-speed pitches with two strikes. 

“They were floating over the zone,” he said.

Silver lining with Posey, Nuñez news after Giants' walk-off loss to Rockies

By Alex Pavlovic June 15, 2017 10:27 PM

DENVER — There was a moment Thursday night that seemed too cruel, even for an odd year, even for a clubhouse full of rings. 

Trailing by seven runs, the Giants watched Eduardo Nuñez, their spark plug, limp off with hamstring tightness. Five minutes later, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and felt a stabbing pain in his ankle. Posey followed Nuñez into the trainer’s room as Bruce Bochy scrambled to put a reasonable lineup back on the field for the bottom of the inning. 

In the dugout, heads hung. Players looked around in a daze. The number crunchers say there’s a 99 percent chance this season ends after 162 games, and the Giants understand that. But they were having a hard time coming to grips with a frightening flurry of events. 

And then, they flipped a switch. 

It’s here that we’ll stop and point out that the Giants lost, 10-9. It was their 12th loss in 16 games, but in the clubhouse, players understood that this night could have been so much worse. 

Posey has inflammation in his surgically-repaired left ankle but he was feeling much better after the game and expects to miss just a couple of days. Nuñez could be back in this series. He said he was mostly being cautious with a hamstring that flares up now and again. The lineup was not torn to pieces, and players took solace in the fact that they proved to themselves that they’ll continue to fight, no matter what the standings show. 

“We didn’t give up,” leadoff hitter Denard Span said. “We lost and we’re losing a lot, but we’re still fighting. We’re still battling.”

Moral victories don’t count, but at the moment, the Giants will take any positive they can get. Span was happy that the Giants at least “made them earn that win” after falling behind by eight runs. 

“Right now, we’re trying to find anything to build off,” Span said. 

Perhaps they can sleep a little better knowing that they’re still whole, and that there were signs of life Thursday. Austin Slater had four hits and looks locked in as the left fielder for the near future. Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer, the first of the year for the Giants. Ty Blach had a pinch-hit RBI single. The contributions came from up and down the lineup, but the hole was just too deep. That falls on the shoulders of Matt Moore, who gave up eight runs in three innings. 

Posey was behind the plate for those long frames, and perhaps on a humid 86 degree night, that took something out of him. He said he felt pain as soon as he connected on his ninth homer. 

“I had pain go through my ankle and the more I ran on it the worse it hurt,” he said. 

When a reporter pointed out that the ankle was the one he famously hurt in 2011, Posey nodded. “Yeah,” he said. “I was a little confused (about why it was hurting).” The training staff believes scar tissue “pinched” on Posey’s swing and caused the pain. 

“All in all, I’m happy about it because it was pretty painful,” he said. 

With Posey and Nuñez hurting, the Giants will be short this weekend. They expect to at some point lose Hunter Strickland to his suspension, and because of that, Bruce Bochy used Strickland for a third straight day. 

The Giants had tied the game when Gorkys Hernandez lofted a fly ball to center off Greg Holland, who took his first blown save. Strickland got the bottom of the ninth and put two on for Raimel Tapia, who bounced the winning single to right. The Rockies charged the field and the Giants walked slowly back to the clubhouse, where they mostly got good news. That was enough to take some of the sting out of the loss. 

“I’m good with what happened tonight,” Bochy said. “This was a gutty effort.”

