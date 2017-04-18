Giants lineup: Posey returns from concussion DL for opener vs Royals

KANSAS CITY — Just as he did after Game 7 of the World Series, Joe Panik found Shawon Dunston and Chad Chop after a win to thank them for a decision to review a missed call.

“First game back here, it’s me, Craw, Belt, Dunston and Chop,” he said Tuesday night. “Again, it was four to six to three to replay.”

Some things haven’t changed three years later. The Giants again got a big double play that was boosted by a review. Poor Eric Hosmer was again on the back end of it, showing that against the Giants, he can’t win regardless of how he goes into the bag. The pitching was outstanding in big spots, just as it was the last time the Giants played at Kauffman Stadium.

But there was one key difference: Three years after he made Giants hitters miserable, Lorenzo Cain came up inches short on the game-deciding play. Cain was all over the field Tuesday, but Panik’s single in the top of the 11th snuck under his glove to drive Nick Hundley home and give the Giants a 2-1 win.

Panik was on that 2014 team that couldn’t figure out a way past Cain, Alex Gordon and the rest of the Royals outfield. He had flashbacks as he approached first.

“It was mixed emotions,” he said. “You see the trajectory of the ball and the outfielders and you see a lot of green. But running to first, you see Lorenzo running and you have bad thoughts running through your head. Fortunately, that one caught some grass.”

It ended up being the game-winner on a night when both teams struggled in the clutch. The Giants left 10 on base but that was nothing compared to a 1-for-11 performance from the Royals with runners in scoring position.

Panik and others credited Giants relievers for buckling down when situations got tight late. Steven Okert and Derek Law got through some iffy spots in the eighth, ninth and tenth to get the ball to Mark Melancon, who stranded two.

Hours earlier, Matt Cain had put the staff in gear with seven sharp innings.

“He was outstanding,” interim manager Ron Wotus said. “Really, really good.”

Wotus, managing because Bruce Bochy had a minor heart procedure, was particularly encouraged by Cain’s effort against left-handed hitters. After Gordon’s leadoff double, Cain kept Gordon, Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer mostly in check. He has two straight solid outings, lowering his ERA to 3.31.

“It was a good day,” Cain said. “That was nice.”

Cain said he has benefited from a decision to keep him on track. The Giants could have skipped their No. 5 starter — and at one time it looked like a lock — but Cain got the nod in a city he didn’t pitch in three years ago because of an injury.

“It was good to get back in a rhythm,” he said. “It’s nice to get back on the same page.”

Will it continue? Cain’s next start would come Monday against the Dodgers, and at times Bochy has hinted that Ty Blach could sneak back into the rotation to face a lineup that has massive issues against lefties. Asked about Cain on Tuesday, Wotus smiled and said Bochy will have all the answers when he returns to the club Friday.

With Bochy back, Wotus will go back to being the bench coach and working tirelessly with the roster’s infielders. They have paid him back when given the chance. A year ago, Brandon Crawford picked up seven hits to help Wotus win a 14-inning game as interim manager. This time it was Panik.

“You get all the statistics today and matchups and everything and all the information that you look at, but the guy plays baseball,” Wotus said. “He’s in the moment and wants to be the guy.”

Panik found his moment in the 11th. The Giants are 2-0 the last two years without their manager, who was said to be watching from his home in San Diego. The games have lasted 25 combined innings.

“He has a knack for knowing what games to take off,” Wotus said, smiling.