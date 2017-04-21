Giants

Giants lineup: Span back in center, leading off vs Rockies

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 21, 2017 3:22 PM

After missing the Giants' last game, Denard Span is back at the top of the order and roaming center field against the Rockies on Friday.

San Francisco Giants (6-10)
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
3. Hunter Pence (R) RF
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B
7. Joe Panik (L) 2B
8. Chris Marrero (R) LF
9. Johnny Cueto (R) P

Colorado Rockies (10-6)
1. Charlie Blackmon (L) CF
2. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
3. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
4. Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF
5. Mark Reynolds (R) 1B
6. Gerardo Parra (L) LF
7. Trevor Story (R) SS
8. Tony Wolters (L) C
9. Tyler Chatwood (R) P

Bumgarner on the DL is the biggest of gut punches for Giants

By Ray Ratto April 21, 2017 2:13 PM

Giants fans will never look at a Madison Bumgarner truck ad again without having a violent twitch. After all, now that he’s been beaten up by a dirt bike, who knows what nefarious danger he’s courting in an actual pickup?

Bumgarner, the heart, soul, spleen and pancreas of the San Francisco rotation, is going to miss the next six to eight weeks (the neighborhood of a third of the season) after a dirt bike accident that resulted in a sprained left shoulder and bruised ribs and got him shipped to the disabled list.

In other words, he screwed with the moneymaker, and now the company is locked in a duel with their own worst thoughts.

This should logically take most Giants aficionados, including supervisors and employees, back to that fun-filled evening in 2011 when Buster Posey got trucked by Scott Cousins in a home-plate collision. Or, more distantly, Jeff Kent’s famous O’Rielly Auto Parts loofa injury of 15 years ago.

In fact, if you toss in Posey getting beaned earlier this year, some fans – typically those who believed that even years are somehow magic for them simply by virtue of being divisible by two – will doubtless conclude that the Giants are beset with season-destroying juju that makes low run support seem like skin lotion on an ashy elbow.

Of course, what we’ve done here is taken an internal combustion-related injury, merged it with a heart-of-the-franchise injury and come up with Bumgarner zigging on a dirt bike when sagging was clearly indicated. In fact, the three are unrelated, as anyone with a working knowledge of time and causation/correlation would understand.

But the immediate effect is that the Giants now have a gaping hole in the starting rotation, the thing that was supposed to indemnify him from the roster’s other holes. The team’s working plan, to hold Ty Blach is reserve until it gets a better sense of Matt Cain’s value, is now in shreds, and general manager Bobby Evans now gets to know exactly what Brian Sabean felt in 2011, and what he came close to feeling in 2002.

In other words, now Evans gets to know why general managers drink.

Now there may be more story here, as there was with the Kent cover tale in ’02. Or it may be as simple as Posey’s story in ’11, which couldn’t really be embellished much since it happened under high-visibility lighting.

Either way, the good news here is that if Bumgarner was going to hurt himself, 16 games into the season beats 106 games into the season. Unless the shoulder is damaged significantly (and there’s no need to get out over your medical skis until you need to, kids), the Giants will have time to minimize whatever damage there is to their year. In other words, if eight weeks turns to 12, this is a body blow to a team withgout a lot of margin for body blows.

And maybe Bumgarner, chastened by this incident, will give up any future plans for punching out a cow, wrestling a bear or juggling tractor motors to a medley of Blake Shelton songs.

That’s the good news, as we say. The bad news . . . well, you know that one. So does Buster Posey. We need not get into greater detail.

Yet.

Giants place Madison Bumgarner on disabled list after dirt bike accident

By Alex Pavlovic April 21, 2017 1:39 PM

DENVER -- The coaching staff always looks forward to an off day for a struggling team, but at the same time, those rare days come with a certain sense of fear. On Thursday, those fears were realized.

Madison Bumgarner had a dirt bike accident in the Denver area Thursday and sustained bruised ribs and a sprain of his throwing shoulder. Bumgarner was briefly hospitalized and the initial diagnosis of the injury was a grade one or two AC sprain. 

The Giants did not immediately have a timetable for return, but their ace is expected to miss the majority of the season's first half. Bumgarner was resting at the team hotel Friday. He will be reevaluated next week.

Ty Blach will take Bumgarner's spot in the rotation. Right-hander Chris Stratton was called up to take Blach's bullpen spot.

"You don't worry about making it up, honestly," pitching coach Dave Righetti said. "You worry about their health (and) we'll see all that as it progresses ... Off days are the freaking worst for all of us and have been for years, but we don't get many and when we do guys do things they might be missing out on."

Righetti and Bumgarner exchanged texts, and Righetti and several players implied that the injuries could have been much worse. The clubhouse was closed for a team meeting Friday afternoon as players learned details about the situation.

"The main thing here is to be grateful he's not hurt worse than he is," catcher Buster Posey said. "You have to look at that. We're thankful he's not hurt any worse."

There is no downplaying the blow the Giants have taken on the field. The Giants have not won any of Bumgarner's four starts -- he has received five total runs of support -- but he has a 3.00 ERA and looked headed for his best all-around season. Bumgarner hit two homers in the season opener. This is his first DL stint.

Posey said the Giants, already off to a slow start, can't press.

"Baseball is the type of sport where sometimes if you try to do more it works against you," he said. "I do believe you can intensify your focus, but there's a line you've got to go up to and not go over."

