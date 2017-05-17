Giants

Giants lineup: Span, Belt out against Kershaw

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 17, 2017 10:51 AM

Dave Roberts and Bruce Bochy issued their lineups for the series finale at AT&T Park:

Dodgers (22-18)
1. Chase Utley (L) 1B
2. Corey Seager (L) SS
3. Justin Turner (R) 3B
4. Cody Bellinger (L) LF
5. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
6. Chris Taylor (R) 2B
7. Joc Pederson (L) CF
8. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
9. Clayton Kershaw (L) P (6-2, 2.43 ERA)

Giants (17-24) 
1. Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B
2. Justin Ruggiano (R) LF
3. Christian Arroyo (R) SS
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Michael Morse (R) 1B
6. Mac Williamson (R) RF
7. Joe Panik (L) 2B
8. Gorkys Hernandez (R) CF
9. Johnny Cueto (R) P (4-2, 4.15 ERA)

Instant Replay: Dodgers knock around Cueto, end Giants' streak

By Alex Pavlovic May 17, 2017 3:18 PM

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO — On Sept. 29, 2015, with the Giants threatening to get back into a division race that had seemed lost, Clayton Kershaw took the mound at AT&T Park. He pitched a shutout, struck out 13, and clinched an NL West crown.

The stakes were nowhere near that high Wednesday, but Kershaw once again put his spikes down on the throat of his surging rival. He threw seven shutout innings, allowing just three singles and leading the Dodgers to a 6-1 win that snapped the Giants’ season-long five-game winning streak. 

The win was Kershaw’s 20th against the Giants and 12th in 19 career starts at AT&T Park. He has a 1.29 ERA here.

There is no margin for error against Kershaw, and Johnny Cueto couldn’t keep the Dodgers off the board early. With two on and two outs in the first, he threw a good two-strike slider to Yasmani Grandal. Buster Posey spread out in the dirt, preparing to block strike three, but Grandal somehow drilled it off the wall for a 2-0 lead. 

Cueto and Grandal chirped at each other in the third and the benches cleared. By that point it was 3-0 thanks to a pair of Giants mistakes. Michael Morse didn’t get back to first fast enough on Chase Utley’s grounder to second, and Joe Panik had no throw. Later in the inning, Utley scored on a wild pitch. The Dodgers tacked on two more in the sixth before Cueto’s day was done. 

Starting pitching report: Cueto was charged with five earned runs on eight hits and a walk. He’s been better of late, but still, he’ll take a 4.50 ERA into his next start. 

Bullpen report: Bryan Morris continues to show he might be here for good. He pitched a perfect eighth. 

At the plate: Eduardo Nuñez took Sergio Romo deep in the ninth.

In the field: Morse played left field for the first time since returning. He got turned around on Cody Bellinger’s fly to the track that went for an RBI double. 

Attendance: The Giants announced a crowd of 41,588 human beings who chose the wrong game to attend this week.

Up next: A day off! The Giants fly to St. Louis on Thursday and start a three-game set there Friday. It’s a HUGE trip.

 

In need of fresh arm, Giants activate Melancon two days early

By Alex Pavlovic May 17, 2017 12:26 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a chance to clinch a sweep of the Dodgers, the Giants activated their closer two days earlier than originally planned. Mark Melancon came off the disabled list Wednesday morning and Kelby Tomlinson was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento.

Melancon hasn't pitched since May 3 because of a right pronator strain. He was put on the disabled list while the Giants were on the road, but he has been throwing regularly and he tossed 22 pitches in a bullpen session on Monday. 

Bochy said Tuesday that Melancon would get two additional days off and join the team Friday in St. Louis, but interim closer Derek Law has pitched in four of the past five games, so the bullpen needed a fresh late-innings arm. 

Tomlinson was 6-for-25 in his latest stint with the Giants. He was on the chopping block one way or the other, because Conor Gillaspie, Hunter Pence and Aaron Hill are also on the comeback trail.

 

