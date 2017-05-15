Giants lineup: Williamson batting eighth in 2017 season debut

SAN FRANCISCO -- As expected, the Giants placed Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained left hamstring. Mac Williamson was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take Pence's roster spot.

Pence was first out of the lineup on Friday, although he pinch-hit late in a 17-inning win. He didn't play over the weekend, so the Giants can back-date the DL stint to Saturday, May 13. It's unclear how long Pence is expected to be out, although it should be a short stint, since he was available to pinch-hit Sunday. He will be eligible to return during the Giants' four-game series against the Cubs next week in Chicago.

"It looks like it'll be a few days," manager Bruce Bochy said before that game. "He's available to pinch-hit but we have to make the call of whether to strictly use him to pinch-hit or to get a healthy body up."

The Giants opted for the healthy body. Williamson had a strong spring before injuring his quad. He missed the start of the season and got off to a slow start in Triple-A before picking it up last week. Overall, Williamson was hitting .266 for the River Cats with three homers. The Giants have been waiting for Williamson to find his power stroke, and on Sunday Bochy noted that the slugger is the type of player who can carry a lineup when he gets hot.

Williamson could see plenty of action this week. The Dodgers start left-handers on Tuesday and Wednesday.