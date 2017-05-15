Giants lineup: Williamson batting eighth in 2017 season debut

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Dodgers-Giants coverage begins at 6pm with Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming right here.
With Hunter Pence going on the DL, Mac Williamson was recalled and is in the lineup as the Giants host the Dodgers Monday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers:
1. Joc Pederson (L) CF
2. Corey Seager (L) SS
3. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
4. Cody Bellinger (L) LF
5. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
6. Chase Utley (L) 1B
7. Chris Taylor (R) 2B
8. Enrique Hernandez (R) 3B
9. Brandon McCarthy (R) P
San Francisco Giants:
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
7. Christian Arroyo (R) 3B
8. Mac Williamson (R) RF
9. Matt Cain (R) P
SAN FRANCISCO -- As expected, the Giants placed Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained left hamstring. Mac Williamson was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take Pence's roster spot.
Pence was first out of the lineup on Friday, although he pinch-hit late in a 17-inning win. He didn't play over the weekend, so the Giants can back-date the DL stint to Saturday, May 13. It's unclear how long Pence is expected to be out, although it should be a short stint, since he was available to pinch-hit Sunday. He will be eligible to return during the Giants' four-game series against the Cubs next week in Chicago.
"It looks like it'll be a few days," manager Bruce Bochy said before that game. "He's available to pinch-hit but we have to make the call of whether to strictly use him to pinch-hit or to get a healthy body up."
The Giants opted for the healthy body. Williamson had a strong spring before injuring his quad. He missed the start of the season and got off to a slow start in Triple-A before picking it up last week. Overall, Williamson was hitting .266 for the River Cats with three homers. The Giants have been waiting for Williamson to find his power stroke, and on Sunday Bochy noted that the slugger is the type of player who can carry a lineup when he gets hot.
Williamson could see plenty of action this week. The Dodgers start left-handers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
When Brandon Crawford was out of the lineup because of a tweaked groin, the Giants went 4-9.
Since his return, the Giants have won three of four.
"It's amazing what he does do a defense," Mike Krukow explained on KNBR 680 on Monday morning. "He completely relaxes the defense. I think that's his biggest contribution -- if he doesn't get a hit he's valuable in relaxing the defense and relaxing the pitching staff. With him there, it's dramatically different than when he's not there -- more so than any player I've seen in awhile."
Crawford is hitting just .188 with two RBI over his last four games, but his defense over the weekend was terrific.
"It's remarkable what he does when he steps out there and straps on his glove," Krukow added. "I could give you an argument at the end of the year for a guy being an MVP that perhaps has average numbers with the bat, but if he can do what he can do to a defense like Brandon Crawford does, it warrants an MVP consideration.
"I'm serious. That's how dramatic a difference it is with him out on the field. And we all watched it first hand this weekend."
For the season, Crawford is hitting .250 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
In 2015, he won the Gold Glove and was an All-Star for the first time, and he took home the Gold Glove again last year.