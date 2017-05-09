Giants

As Giants look for leadoff success, Span starts rehab assignment

By Alex Pavlovic May 09, 2017 12:41 PM

NEW YORK — The family members and friends who made the short trip from Hopewell Junction to Citi Field on Monday didn’t have to wait long to see Joe Panik take his swings. Panik made his sixth start in the leadoff spot, but the experiment likely will end soon. 

Denard Span will start a rehab assignment with the San Jose Giants on Tuesday, and manager Bruce Bochy said it will be a short one. 

“As soon as we think he’s ready, he’s going to be here,” Bochy said. 

Bochy gave no indication that Span will return to a different spot. Span will go back to the leadoff spot in hopes of solving one of many current problems with this team. The Giants entered play Tuesday with a .201 batting average, .248 on-base and .266 slugging out of their leadoff hitters. Those, quite frankly, are numbers you would expect from a pitcher. The Giants have gotten an MLB-low 10 runs from the guys atop the lineup. 

“With Span being out so much, you’ll always probably have a tough time finding that leadoff guy,” Bochy said. “But I think Joe is a good fit there. He sees pitches.”

Panik had two hits Monday, raising his average to .299. After originally having his second baseman in for the bottom of the lineup this season, Bochy indicated Panik will stay near the top when Span returns. Panik is hitting first again on Tuesday. 

“There’s a good chance,” he said. “I know (Brandon) Belt has been going through struggles right now. Obviously it’s up to me to tweak that lineup if that continues. I could see Joe taking that (No. 2) spot.”

Regardless of where Panik, Span and the rest hit, the Giants will need more from Span upon his return from a shoulder injury. He's batting just .200 this season. 

--- Span spent the Reds series in Arizona, along with the rest of the rehabbing Giants. Madison Bumgarner, Jarrett Parker and Aaron Hill are out there, and while Bumgarner and Parker are just beginning months of recovery, it sounds like Hill is looking at a long haul too. A second MRI showed there’s still “something there” in his forearm, Bochy said. 

If you were wondering, the Hill injury was not one of convenience. He showed his forearm to reporters the day after he was put on the DL and the bruising was clear. Whenever Hill is ready, the Giants will have a tough time finding a spot. Span and Brandon Crawford are returning and Christian Arroyo isn’t going anywhere. 

--- From last night, the goalposts are moving.  Per Elias, this is the first time since 1991 that the Giants have the worst record in MLB in May or later. 

Instant Replay: Four-run first dooms Samardzija, Giants drop fifth straight

By Alex Pavlovic May 09, 2017 6:45 PM

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK — Buster Posey hit a soaring home run for the second straight day, and by the end of Monday’s game, he was sitting on a .362/.439/.532 slash line. 

That just about does it for the positives. 

Playing just a few minutes after they put their closer, the significant acquisition of the offseason, on the disabled list, the Giants once again came out flat. They gave up five early runs to the Mets and lost 6-1, falling for the fifth consecutive day. With one game left before the flight home, they sit at 2-6 on the trip and 11-23 overall. 

Given the lack of offense on most nights, this one was pretty much over in the first. Jeff Samardzija gave up five hits and four runs, although the back-breaker wasn’t his fault. With two on, Neil Walker hit a liner to left that Eduardo Nuñez whiffed on. It went for a two-run triple instead of an out, and two hits later in the inning would tack on. 

The Giants did nothing against Zack Wheeler, their former top prospect who was shipped to New York six years ago in the Carlos Beltran deal. Wheeler, 26, allowed just two hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out four. 

Starting pitching report: Samardzija settled in after the first, but the damage was done. His line: 7 innings, 10 hits, 6 earned runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts. 

Bullpen report: Mark Melancon was put on the DL just before first pitch with a right pronator strain. More to come.

At the plate: Posey has homers in back-to-back games for the first time since the first week of July in 2015. 

In the field: Nuñez had been worth negative-two Defensive Runs Saved in left field this season coming into the game. It’s here that we’ll note that Mac Williamson has homered for Triple-A Sacramento on back-to-back days. 

Attendance: Citi Field was about a quarter full. The locals aren’t exactly thrilled with a team that entered the week with a losing record and an ace on the back pages of the tabloids. 

Up next: Matt Cain will try to turn back into April Matt Cain. He’ll face Rafael Montero, who has a 10.45 ERA.

 

Giants place closer Mark Melancon on DL with right pronator strain

By Alex Pavlovic May 09, 2017 4:08 PM

NEW YORK -- Before Tuesday's game, Giants manager Bruce Bochy was asked if he would start using Mark Melancon in non-save situations since the Giants don't often take a lead into the ninth. He said the time wasn't right to change Melancon's role. As it turned out, Bochy won't have Melancon in any form for at least 10 days. 

The Giants placed Melancon on the DL just before Tuesday's game with a mild right pronator strain. The pronator is a muscle located just below the elbow. There was no immediate timetable for Melancon's return. This is Melancon's first trip to the disabled list.

Melancon had not pitched since May 3 in Los Angeles, when he picked up his sixth save. He has made 11 appearances in his first season with the Giants, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. 

With Melancon out, Derek Law seems the likely choice to be elevated to closer. He pitched the eighth inning Monday night and has generally been Melancon's setup man. 

Because the move was made so late in the evening, the Giants did not have time to add a fresh body. They are taking on the Mets with 24 men on the roster. Shortstop Brandon Crawford is expected to return Wednesday.

 

