Giants manager Bruce Bochy undergoes minor heart procedure

KANSAS CITY -- Bruce Bochy was not at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday as the Giants returned for the first time since the 2014 World Series.
Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure in the morning to alleviate discomfort related to an atrial flutter, which is an abnormal heart rhythm. He was said to be doing well, and team officials expected him to be released from the hospital Tuesday evening. The procedure was performed in San Diego, where Bochy lives. He had a scheduled appointment on Monday morning, a day off for the team.
Bochy is expected to return to the team Friday in Denver. This has become an unfortunate routine for him, as the heart procedure is his third in three seasons. Last summer, Bochy was hospitalized in Miami with an irregular heartbeat. He had two stents inserted two years ago during spring training.
Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the Giants for the two games at Kauffman Stadium. He said he spoke to Bochy on Sunday and the two had been in context via text before the series opener in Kansas City.
"All I know is I expect him back in Colorado," Wotus said.
When Bochy returned to the team last year in Miami, he was asked if continued heart problems could cause him to step away from the game.
"No, no, not at all," he said. "No. This is what I love to do. Sure there's stress in a lot of things you do, it could be family or work. You can make it as stressful as you want. Sure I care and I want the club to do well, but I don't think I get stressed out. I'm doing a better job of putting it behind me. There's nothing else I want to do than what I'm doing now."