Giants

Giants manager Bruce Bochy undergoes minor heart procedure

Giants manager Bruce Bochy undergoes minor heart procedure

By Alex Pavlovic April 18, 2017 12:17 PM

KANSAS CITY -- Bruce Bochy was not at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday as the Giants returned for the first time since the 2014 World Series. 

Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure in the morning to alleviate discomfort related to an atrial flutter, which is an abnormal heart rhythm. He was said to be doing well, and team officials expected him to be released from the hospital Tuesday evening. The procedure was performed in San Diego, where Bochy lives. He had a scheduled appointment on Monday morning, a day off for the team. 

Bochy is expected to return to the team Friday in Denver. This has become an unfortunate routine for him, as the heart procedure is his third in three seasons. Last summer, Bochy was hospitalized in Miami with an irregular heartbeat. He had two stents inserted two years ago during spring training. 

Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the Giants for the two games at Kauffman Stadium. He said he spoke to Bochy on Sunday and the two had been in context via text before the series opener in Kansas City. 

"All I know is I expect him back in Colorado," Wotus said. 

When Bochy returned to the team last year in Miami, he was asked if continued heart problems could cause him to step away from the game. 

"No, no, not at all," he said. "No. This is what I love to do. Sure there's stress in a lot of things you do, it could be family or work. You can make it as stressful as you want. Sure I care and I want the club to do well, but I don't think I get stressed out. I'm doing a better job of putting it behind me. There's nothing else I want to do than what I'm doing now."

Giants continue April trend, fail to give Bumgarner any run support

Giants continue April trend, fail to give Bumgarner any run support

By Alex Pavlovic April 19, 2017 8:28 PM
giants-colum-us.jpg

Giants continue April trend, fail to give Bumgarner any run support

giants-ir-us.jpg

Instant Replay: Royals finally score off Bumgarner, Giants shut out

Whit Merrifield and Madison Bumgarner

In return to KC, Bumgarner will face hitter he first met 17 years ago

Report: Angel Pagan taking the 2017 season off

Lorenzo Cain dives for ball

Panik finds grass in extra innings, leads Giants to win in return to KC

KANSAS CITY — There are many ugly stats that sum up a 6-10 start to the season for the Giants, but the one that explains how they’re winless in Madison Bumgarner’s four starts might be the most vomit-inducing.

The Giants have scored five runs with Bumgarner on the mound this season. He has driven in two of them. 

The group that had given Bumgarner three runs of support through three winless starts was blanked on Wednesday by Jason Vargas and two Royals relievers. The Giants lost 2-0 in Bumgarner’s return to Kauffman Stadium, continuing a disturbing April trend. 

“The story was not him,” interim manager Ron Wotus said. “He did his job. We just couldn’t score a run.”

If there’s increasing frustration, Bumgarner didn’t show it. He blamed himself for not covering first quickly enough on the first run of the night. He said he missed quite a bit with his command, and he insisted he won’t press if this lack of support continues.

“I feel like there’s no chance of that,” he said. “I’ve been around and I’ve seen enough to know how this works and what I’ve got to do.”

The run that held up as the game-winner came on a play that is usually made, and that was part of the problem for Bumgarner. With a runner on third and two down in the fifth, Mike Moustakas hit a hard liner at Brandon Belt. The first baseman couldn’t field it cleanly and Moustakas slid in safely to first with an RBI infield single. Bumgarner was a beat behind him with the tag. 

“I got my feet tangled there and it’s easy to take Belt for granted because he’s such a good defensive first baseman,” Bumgarner said. “I should’ve been there a little sooner.”

Against Vargas, that would be the only play that mattered. The lefty lowered his ERA to a sparkling 0.44, baffling the Giants with well-placed fastballs and a devastating changeup. For the third time in four games, the lineup failed to put a runner on in the first three innings. Vargas threw well, but it’s not exactly a murderer’s row that has set the Giants down in those three games: Tyler Chatwood, Jason Hammel and Vargas. 

Wotus said he’s not concerned about the slow starts, noting that it’s a fluke of a long season. When you couple it with the Giants’ inability to come back late, however, it’s a bad marriage. 

Wotus will turn the big chair back over to manager Bruce Bochy on Friday, and perhaps two days watching on the couch have led to some new thoughts about how to jumpstart an offense that all too often bogs down. 

At the very least, the Giants appear close to making a change in the outfield. Michael Morse and Mac Williamson played a rehab game Wednesday in San Jose and both will join Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. Fresh blood can’t come soon enough. After Wednesday’s game, Gorkys Hernandez, Chris Marrero and Aaron Hill (who has played out of position several times) have nine hits in 83 combined at-bats.

Morse could be ready as soon as next week, team officials said Wednesday. Two other options aren't immediately in play. Justin Ruggiano was placed on the Triple-A DL and Melvin Upton Jr. was injured during an extended spring training game. 

Instant Replay: Royals finally score off Bumgarner, Giants shut out

Instant Replay: Royals finally score off Bumgarner, Giants shut out

By Alex Pavlovic April 19, 2017 7:40 PM

BOX SCORE

KANSAS CITY — Madison Bumgarner’s return to Kansas City was similar to Game 7 in one respect. He didn’t get a whole lot of help.

Bumgarner wasn’t at his best Wednesday, but he made it through six one-run innings in his first appearance against the Royals since the 2014 World Series. The Giants got shut out 2-0 by Jason Vargas and the Rockies. Bumgarner fell to 0-3 on the season. The lineup has scored two total runs in his past three starts. 

There was no reaction as Bumgarner took to the mound at Kauffman Stadium, due to a combination of a small crowd, a 2015 title here, and maybe a little midwestern hospitality. The Royals missed an opportunity to get to Bumgarner right as he entered Game 7 three years ago and they missed again early on Wednesday. 

With two in scoring position and two outs in the second, Eduardo Nuñez snagged a 111-mph liner off Cheslor Cuthbert’s bat. A frustrated Bumgarner yelled at himself the entire way back to the dugout, but he came out and stranded two more in the third. 

In the fifth, the Royals finally snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak against Bumgarner. Paulo Orlando singled with one out and took second on a delayed steal. He reached third on a groundout and scored when Bumgarner was late getting over to first on a sharp liner to Brandon Belt. Bumgarner stranded two more in that inning and one in the sixth before giving way to Steven Okert. 

On the other side, Vargas was outstanding. The Giants got a pair of singles in the fourth, but other than that it was all quiet against the lefty, who lowered his ERA to 0.44.

Starting pitching report: Bumgarner walked away with a fine line — six innings, seven hits, one run, one walk, four strikeouts — given the lack of command he had at times. Through four starts he has a 3.00 ERA.

Bullpen report: Steven Okert threw some cheese in the seventh. He really should be here to stay.

At the plate: For the third time in four games, the Giants did not have a baserunner the first time through the order. That is suboptimal. 

In the field: The Royals tried three delayed steals, and they were successful twice. The only failure was when Orlando over-slid the bag in the seventh. 

Attendance: The Royals announced a crowd of 24,402 human beings and 382 dogs. One of them wore a “Real Men Love Pigs” t-shirt. (One of the humans, not one of the dogs.)

Up next: A day off! In Denver, on April 20. Huh.

Load more