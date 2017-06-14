Giants Notes: Bochy impressed by top picks; prospect gets promotion

SAN FRANCISCO — Bruce Bochy spent most of his night off watching the Warriors, but he carved out a few minutes Monday to check out clips of two players who hope to one day help clinch another championship for the Bay Area.

Bochy said he was impressed by what he saw of Heliot Ramos and Jacob Gonzalez, the organization’s top two picks in the the MLB draft, noting that both show the potential to hit for plenty of power.

“These two are impressive kids,” Bochy said.

Ramos, a 17-year-old, is the highest-drafted player out of Puerto Rico since the Astros took Carlos Correa first overall in 2012. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and the Giants believe he can be a true center fielder. Ramos was a Rawlings-Perfect Game first-team All-American and he participated in the Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field last summer, going 3 for 3 with a homer, triple and four RBI. Bochy noted how physically imposing Ramos is even on video.

“For a 17-year-old kid, that’s pretty impressive,” Bochy said. “He has good size, a good body for a 17-year-old. I’m excited about him.”

The other player chosen Monday is someone from a family Bochy knows well. Luis Gonzalez spent years terrorizing the National League West and his son expects to sign with the Giants quickly.

“He has solid mechanics and of course he’s got a dad that’s been working with him on that,” Bochy said. “He showed good balance.”

Gonzalez, a third baseman, hit .489 as a senior at Chaparral High in Scottsdale, with 14 doubles and seven homers. He was also a Rawlings first-team All-American.

The Giants had eight more picks on Tuesday and they’ll wrap up the draft today. Of Tuesday’s picks, six are pitchers, one is a catcher, and one is listed as a center fielder. St. Francis (Mountain View) alum John Gavin was selected in the eighth round.

The others from Day 2: Lone Peak High left-hander Seth Corry (third round), University of Tampa righty Garrett Cave (fourth), Central Florida righty Jason Bahr (fifth), Sam Houston State center fielder Bryce Johnson (sixth), University of Buffalo righty Logan Harasta (seventh), St. Bonaventure right-hander Aaron Phillips (ninth) and University of Illinois-Chicago catcher Rob Calabrese.

--- There was big news with a prospect much closer to the big leagues. Andrew Suarez, a left-handed starter, was promoted to Triple-A after posting a 2.96 ERA in 11 Double-A starts. Suarez, a second-rounder in 2015, struck out 55 in 67 innings and walked just 15.

Suarez is the top left-handed starter in the system and is generally considered one of the top three pitching prospects the Giants have. He was in camp this spring and struggled a bit, but the Giants believe he has a bright future.

“I saw some of his games last year at Richmond and I really like this kid,” Bochy said. “He has a good, hard slider and good movement on his fastball … I really like him.”

The Giants like to give players a full season in Triple-A, but it's possible Suarez pushes the envelope and gets a look later this year if the Giants -- through trade or injury -- end up with a hole in their rotation. He has an advanced approach -- I've heard him compared to Ty Blach -- and there's not a whole lot in his way at Triple-A. Tyler Beede is the top pitching prospect there, but he has struggled of late. He gave up five homers in his start Tuesday night.