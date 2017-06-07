Giants

Giants Notes: Bumgarner still 'feels' shoulder injury

By Alex Pavlovic June 07, 2017 12:30 PM

MILWAUKEE — Madison Bumgarner walked into the dugout during batting practice earlier this week and grabbed one of Jeff Samardzija’s bats. He started gripping it and lightly waving it back and forth, and then he looked up at trainer Dave Groeschner with an expectant look on his face.

No, Bumgarner has not yet been cleared to take batting practice, which is a downer this week. He would regularly take aim at the slide and back concourse here at Miller Park. 

There are positive signs elsewhere, however. Bumgarner has played catch nearly every day for the past week, and he’s starting to stretch out the distance. He's at about 90 feet at this point. Bumgarner has avoided giving interviews for the most part, but manager Bruce Bochy said their daily conversations are positive.

“He still has some work ahead of him, but he feels better each day,” Bochy said. “I told him, ‘Be honest, how are you feeling?’ He says as when he starts out, he feels (the shoulder) a little bit. But once he gets going it goes away. “

Bumgarner has had no setbacks during flat-ground throwing, but he’s still a ways away from getting on a mound. Bochy said it could be several more weeks. At this point, Bumgarner is in pre-spring training mode. 

In the meantime, the Giants haven’t missed much of a beat with Ty Blach inserted in the rotation. Blach is even taking his Mini Bumgarner routine into batting practice. He hit one halfway up the second deck Monday, earning cheers from the fellow pitchers. 

--- Jarrett Parker will be reevaluated once the Giants return home Friday, and after that it could just be a few days before he starts a rehab assignment. He isn’t particularly close to the big leagues, though. Bochy said Parker will need a lengthy rehab assignment, so you’re probably looking at a couple weeks or more in the minors. Bochy said Parker still can make something of a season that started with a starting job. 

“There’s plenty of time,” he said. “We’re one-third of the way through the season and he’ll be back, I’m guessing, before we’re at the halfway point.”

Parker was the first Giant to play left field this season. Austin Slater became the 12th on Tuesday. What would Bochy have said if you told him that before the season?

“I would have said things are not going very well in left field,” he said.

That’s an understatement. Entering Tuesday’s game, opening day third baseman Eduardo Nuñez had the most at-bats (66) in left field, followed by Chris Marrero (who is now playing in Japan) and Brandon Belt. 

The Giants have already had seven players get at least 10 at-bats in left and Slater should soon make it eight. By comparison, only four players did that all of last season. Only seven Giants got an at-bat in left last season (plus Cory Gearrin, who played a couple minutes defensively). 

--- Elias dug deep on the Jeff Samardzija stat we’ve all been tweeting/writing: Samardzija is actually the only pitcher in their recorded history (going back to 1900) to have a seven-start stretch of at least 50 strikeouts and just one walk. 

There's no indication that the Giants are considering including Samardzija in any mid-season sale, but he would be an interesting chip. His FIP is down to 2.90 and the xFIP is 2.73, so organizations that avoid the win-loss record will see one of the best starting pitchers in the NL. 

--- From last night, here's what Bruce Bochy had to say about Sam Dyson, who will join the Giants later this week. 

Giants make trade to help bullpen, but there's no fix for slumping lineup

By Alex Pavlovic June 06, 2017 8:08 PM

MILWAUKEE — The Giants can dream about what their new right-hander might become. Sam Dyson is a former closer, a right-hander with 99 mph in his arm, and a proven track record in the majors. If he gets back to form, the Giants will have a setup man for Mark Melancon, and they’ll have acquired him virtually for free. 

It’s not hard to picture a reliever with a 10.80 ERA turning it around. It happens all the time. It’s much harder to hit that kind of jackpot with position players, so there’s no help coming for this lineup that continues to need it. 

The Giants nearly got shut out Tuesday, settling for a 5-2 loss thanks to a ninth-inning rally that was cut short just as quickly as it started. There are problems every night, some the same and some different. On Tuesday, it was the double plays. The Giants hit into three of them in the first seven innings against Chase Anderson. In another inning, Eduardo Nuñez was caught stealing on a strikeout pitch to Brandon Belt. 

“Even when we ran a guy to stay out of (the double play) that was a double play,” Bochy said. “Those are rally-killers.”

There were not many rally-starters. The Brewers had their share, though, getting 10 hits off Matt Cain, who has an ERA north of eight on the road. Asked if there’s any rhyme or reason why he is so dominant at home and so hittable on the road, Cain was brief. 

“No,” he said, the answer lingering until the interview finished. 

Cain suffered from some hard luck when Eric Sogard’s two-out flare dropped for a two-run double. But he had already allowed a run to that point and he would allow two more. With the way Corey Knebel got out of the ninth-inning jam, it probably didn’t matter either way. 

Dyson has that kind of power stuff, but his strikeout rate is way down and his walk and home run rates have skyrocketed. Bochy said he had to check with general manager Bobby Evans to get specifics on Dyson’s arrival, but he’ll be part of the bullpen soon, and the Giants will try to work some magic. 

They have not hit with reclamation projects on the offensive side recently. Perhaps they can still bring the best out of a power pitcher. 

“Here’s a guy who has a lot of experience pitching late in ballgames,” Bochy said. “It’s a good arm. He’s gotten off to a rough start there in Texas and we’re hoping a change of scenery serves him well.”

Scooter Gennett becomes first player in Reds history with four-homer game

By Associated Press June 06, 2017 7:30 PM

CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett hit four home runs , matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely. A scrappy second baseman who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in late March, he began the night with 38 career home runs in five seasons, including three this year.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.

The 27-year-old Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats , including a grand slam . His 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.

Gennett snapped an 0-for-19 slump during the Reds' 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Monday. He went 5 for 5 on Tuesday and raised his batting average 32 points to .302.

Since being picked up by the Reds late in spring training, Gennett has played a utility role for Cincinnati. He started in left field Tuesday night.

The last National League player to hit four home runs in one game was Shawn Green for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee in May 2002.

Gennett hit an RBI single and his second career slam off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (6-4), who brought a long scoreless streak into the game but couldn't handle a team that has hit him like no other. He lasted only 3 2/3 innings and gave up nine runs for just the third time in his career.

The last time? Also against Cincinnati in 2013.

Gennett's grand slam was the first Wainwright had allowed since 2012.

Eugenio Suarez's bases-loaded triple in the fourth ended Wainwright's outing. Gennett followed with his fifth homer of the season off John Gant, and then hit a solo shot off the right-hander.

Gennett got his second curtain call of the game after his two-run shot off John Brebbia in the eighth.

Tim Adleman (4-2) gave up one run - on Stephen Piscotty's homer - in seven innings.

The Cardinals have dropped a season-high five straight and eight of their last 10.

The Reds have won three in a row against the Cardinals for the first time since 2015. They've taken nine of their last 14 against St. Louis.

Wainwright's streak of scoreless innings ended at 17 in the first. Billy Hamilton tapped a grounder that the Cardinals let roll, and it stopped on the first base line. He advanced on a groundout and scored on Gennett's single that got the Reds rolling.

Wainwright fell to 9-11 career against Cincinnati with a 5.01 ERA.

