Giants Notes: What could next wave of call-ups look like?

MILWAUKEE -- Bruce Bochy talked to Triple-A manager Dave Brundage on Wednesday and said there are some good reports on kids down in the minors. The most intriguing name at this point might be Kyle Crick, the former first round pick who is now Sacramento’s closer. Crick entered play Thursday with a 3.28 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. He’s still walking guys, but his command has been much, much better.

“Crick has done a great job of becoming more of a pitcher,” Bochy said. “We saw that this spring and he carried that to Sacramento. It was probably a good thing for him to get out of Richmond. I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes up if we needed someone.”

Crick has been off the radar for a couple of years now, but he still has the mid 90s fastball and he’s still just 24. The Giants may find value there yet, even if Crick is now only a reliever. It's not like some of the guys in the current bullpen are blowing the doors off.

Jae-Gyun Hwang has been hot of late and is hitting .294 with six homers. Hwang has a July 1 opt-out in his deal and Bochy admitted he’s someone “we’ll be talking about.” The Giants have three weeks to decide if they want to give Hwang a look (there’s no reason not to, with this roster). Joan Gregorio (2.97 ERA) is another guy who might get a cameo in the rotation or bullpen.

The Giants have plenty of players they should take a look at, but Bochy said there are no moves on the horizon at the moment. With Sam Dyson joining the team this weekend and Conor Gillaspie not far behind, it's a packed house.

--- Chris Heston is no longer a Dodger. The Twins claimed him and Heston will be with Minnesota for this weekend’s series at AT&T Park. The Twins are listing TBA as their starter for Sunday, so perhaps Heston will get a soft landing spot. The Giants, by the way, face Ervin Santana (7-3, 2.44) and Jose Berrios (4-1, 2.76) on Friday and Saturday, so the road gets no easier.

The Giants have spent a lot on pitching over the past couple of years and now they need bats. It makes you wonder if they would have been better off pulling back a bit and letting Heston and Ty Blach battle it out. Blach now looks locked in for the rest of the year.

--- The Giants dropped to 11-23 away from home this season. It’s the lineup, the lineup, the lineup. It’s been that way all year, but it has really been glaring on this road trip. In two parks made for hitters, the Giants haven’t taken advantage. Wednesday was the third time in six games in Philadelphia and Milwaukee that the Giants scored fewer than four runs.

--- Buster Posey has reached base safely in 48 of 50 games he has played in, including 22 straight.

--- In case you missed it, Hunter Strickland's fight jersey was on sale, and then it wasn't.