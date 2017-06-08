Giants

Giants Notes: What could next wave of call-ups look like?

By Alex Pavlovic June 08, 2017 8:24 AM

MILWAUKEE -- Bruce Bochy talked to Triple-A manager Dave Brundage on Wednesday and said there are some good reports on kids down in the minors. The most intriguing name at this point might be Kyle Crick, the former first round pick who is now Sacramento’s closer. Crick entered play Thursday with a 3.28 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. He’s still walking guys, but his command has been much, much better. 

“Crick has done a great job of becoming more of a pitcher,” Bochy said. “We saw that this spring and he carried that to Sacramento. It was probably a good thing for him to get out of Richmond. I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes up if we needed someone.”

Crick has been off the radar for a couple of years now, but he still has the mid 90s fastball and he’s still just 24. The Giants may find value there yet, even if Crick is now only a reliever. It's not like some of the guys in the current bullpen are blowing the doors off. 

Jae-Gyun Hwang has been hot of late and is hitting .294 with six homers. Hwang has a July 1 opt-out in his deal and Bochy admitted he’s someone “we’ll be talking about.” The Giants have three weeks to decide if they want to give Hwang a look (there’s no reason not to, with this roster). Joan Gregorio (2.97 ERA) is another guy who might get a cameo in the rotation or bullpen.

The Giants have plenty of players they should take a look at, but Bochy said there are no moves on the horizon at the moment. With Sam Dyson joining the team this weekend and Conor Gillaspie not far behind, it's a packed house. 

--- Chris Heston is no longer a Dodger. The Twins claimed him and Heston will be with Minnesota for this weekend’s series at AT&T Park. The Twins are listing TBA as their starter for Sunday, so perhaps Heston will get a soft landing spot. The Giants, by the way, face Ervin Santana (7-3, 2.44) and Jose Berrios (4-1, 2.76) on Friday and Saturday, so the road gets no easier. 

The Giants have spent a lot on pitching over the past couple of years and now they need bats. It makes you wonder if they would have been better off pulling back a bit and letting Heston and Ty Blach battle it out. Blach now looks locked in for the rest of the year. 

--- The Giants dropped to 11-23 away from home this season. It’s the lineup, the lineup, the lineup. It’s been that way all year, but it has really been glaring on this road trip. In two parks made for hitters, the Giants haven’t taken advantage. Wednesday was the third time in six games in Philadelphia and Milwaukee that the Giants scored fewer than four runs. 

--- Buster Posey has reached base safely in 48 of 50 games he has played in, including 22 straight. 

--- In case you missed it, Hunter Strickland's fight jersey was on sale, and then it wasn't. 

panik-joe-giants-gray-night.jpg
AP

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 08, 2017 10:26 AM

Bruce Bochy and Craig Counsell issued their lineups for today's series finale in Milwaukee.

Giants (24-37) 
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B
3. Joe Panik (L) 2B
4. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Nick Hundley (R) C
7. Gorkys Hernandez (R) RF
8. Austin Slater (R) LF
9. Johnny Cueto (R) P (5-5, 4.38 ERA)

Brewers (32-28)
1. Eric Sogard (L) SS
2. Eric Thames (L) LF
3. Jesus Aguilar (R) 1B
4. Travis Shaw (L) 3B
5. Domingo Santana (R) RF
6. Jett Bandy (R) C
7. Jonathan Villar (S) 2B
8. Keon Broxton (R) CF
9. Paolo Espino (R) P (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

By Alex Pavlovic June 07, 2017 8:36 PM

MILWAUKEE — Even with the Giants 13 games under .500 and 14 out in the division, Madison Bumgarner is working hard to make it back on schedule. Before Wednesday’s game, Bumgarner said he feels better every day, and he noted that it’s a bit easier to rehab given what another lefty is doing. 

Asked about Ty Blach, who had won four straight coming into the day, Bumgarner said it’s “been really fun to watch.”

“He took (the job) and ran with it,” Bumgarner said. 

It’s now clear that the two will soon be running side by side. Whenever Bumgarner returns, Blach will have nothing else to prove. Even after his worst outing in a month, manager Bruce Bochy heaped praise, noting that Blach showed good stuff into the sixth inning of a 6-3 loss and pitched better than his final numbers. 

When a reporter asked if Blach has shown he’s a big league starter and worthy of staying in the rotation when Bumgarner returns in late July or early August, Bochy had a quick answer.

“Oh I think so,” Bochy said. “You have to look at the job he’s done. He didn’t walk a guy (tonight), he has good command and his stuff is good, too. That doesn’t get talked about but he’s got good velocity and movement on his changeup. The thing I like about him is he doesn’t get rattled. They throw a ball at his head and the next pitch he gets right in there and lays down a perfect bunt. This is who this kid is.

“He’s a major league starter.”

Blach gave up five earned in six innings, but he didn’t get much help from his outfield defense, and he wasn’t bailed out by a lineup that doesn’t take advantage of hitter’s parks. The Giants had all three of their runs in one inning, two coming on a deep Buster Posey homer. 

The rest of the night was a familiar story, and Blach paid for two misplays in left by Orlando Calixte, part of the newest wave to get a shot out there. With the Giants up 3-1, Jesus Aguilar hit a single to left-center that Calixte overran. Aguilar scored from second on Travis Shaw’s single. Shaw went to third when Calixte appeared to misjudge Hernan Perez’s liner to left that dropped for a double, and he scored on a sacrifice fly. 

Bochy said he would have to go back and look at the Perez ball. He doesn’t need a second look to know left field remains a huge issue. Calixte was 0 for 3, dropping his average to .167, and he hit into a double play. Bochy said he’s not sure who will start in left on Thursday, as Austin Slater has also struggled with the promotion. 

“We’ve got to get these guys to relax,” Bochy said. “Trust me, they’re good players. I don’t know why they’re pressing. We’ve got to get these guys to settle down. We need some help there. We need one of those kids to come up and get hot. It’s just been a black hole for us. We’ve got to get somebody to step up and take that job.” 

