Giants

Giants open new month with 'May flowers' and a win over Kershaw

By Alex Pavlovic May 01, 2017 11:04 PM

LOS ANGELES — Hunter Pence walked into the visiting dugout at Dodger Stadium on Monday afternoon and starting asking reporters how they were doing. At the time, Pence’s stat line said that he had just one homer. The smile on his face said he wasn’t all that concerned. 

“April showers bring May flowers,” he said, beaming as he headed onto the field. 

The first day of May ended up bringing what felt like a hurricane of offense. 

Pence banged a Clayton Kershaw curveball over the wall for a two-run shot and Buster Posey later added a solo blast, his first in nearly a month, on a hanging slider. The Giants put eight hits and four runs on Kershaw’s line, both matching his career-highs against his rival. The early onslaught — and that’s what four runs is against Kershaw, especially in his home park — held up for a 4-3 win on the first day of May.

“We took good, aggressive swings,” Posey said. “We were able to work counts and foul off tough pitches. Any time you can do that against Kershaw, it’s a good night.”

The tough at-bats came up and down the lineup. Christian Arroyo saw 27 pitches in four plate appearances, and he had two hits off Kershaw, who gave up the first of Arroyo’s career last Tuesday. Joe Panik saw 24 pitches. Gorkys Hernandez put down a bunt, advanced on an error, and scored a needed insurance run on Arroyo’s second knock.

It all left Bruce Bochy grinning ear to ear. This is how he likes to manage. This is how it’s supposed to be for the 2017 Giants. The bullpen showed some depth, backing the lineup and Johnny Cueto, who was sharp through seven.

Cueto entered the night with a 5.10 ERA, but he finally revealed a minor ailment that team officials have been whispering about during the rough start. Cueto dealt with a blister during his last start of March and he said it never went away.

“I’ve been dealing with it for a month,” Cueto said through interpreter Erwin Higueros. “It’s nagging me.”

The blister flared up in the third inning Monday, but Cueto buckled down, as if annoyed by its presence. After Kershaw’s RBI single in the second, Cueto retired 13 straight. The run ended in the seventh, when an infield single, a slick bunt by rookie Cody Bellinger, and a pinch-hit single got the Dodgers within one. Bochy made the slow walk to the mound. Cueto was at 100 pitches, and Bochy needed to look not at his finger, but at his eyes. 

Bochy liked what he saw. Cueto got Andrew Toles to ground out to first, yelling as he walked back to the dugout. 

“I needed to go ahead and strap up my pants and start pitching,” Cueto said. 

Bochy will occasionally publicly tells his players to pull their Big Boy Pants on, and two young relievers did so on a night when the closer wasn’t available. Mark Melancon pitched four of five days to end the homestand, and five of seven overall. 

“He’s fine, but I talked to him,” Bochy said. “He wanted to be available. He threw four of five and that would have been five of six. We have a lot of baseball left.”

Melancon told the younger relievers that he was down for the night, and they responded. Steven Okert was the first out of the ‘pen and he got Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Yasmani Grandal in order in the eighth. He came out for the ninth as Derek Law warmed up, and down went lefties Adrian Gonzalez and Bellinger. 

“Oh my gosh, he pretty much saved the game for us,” Law said. “That’s a big turning point right there. To come in and shut them down like that, they pretty much had no chance.”

Yasiel Puig was the last chance for the Dodgers and Bochy called on Law. He threw five pitches, striking out Puig for his first save of the season. The fist-pump at the end capped a stirring night for the Giants, who hope beating Kershaw is the springboard for a big road trip. At the very least, it brought some laughs back to a clubhouse that suffered two brutal losses over the weekend. 

“He’s a good friend for letting me get that save,” Law said as Okert got dressed a few feet away.

Okert smiled.

“Great save,” he said to Law. “He went in there and did exactly what was needed.”

 

Moore blasted by Dodgers as Giants again fail to build on previous game

By Alex Pavlovic May 02, 2017 11:12 PM

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night’s game was the 100th since the 2016 All-Star break, when everything seemed to change for this organization. The Giants are 40-60 during that span, the worst record in baseball, so the night’s result certainly felt familiar. 

Matt Moore’s night felt familiar, too. 

The left-hander had another maddeningly inconsistent outing and there was no recovering. The Giants lost 13-5 and nine of the runs went on Moore’s line, tying a career-high. In his last start, Moore held the same Dodgers to one run over seven innings, and this all fits a pattern. Two of his starts have been brilliant, but in the other four he’s been charged with 23 runs in 17 1/3 innings. 

“It does get under my skin after a while,” he said. “In six starts, it’s been Jekyll and Hyde.”

Moore’s night matched his season in a way. He needed just six pitches to get through the first, but the second was a 39-pitch disaster. The Giants led 4-0 at the time, but Moore was taken deep on an 0-2 pitch to Franklin Gutierrez. Chris Taylor walked on four pitches. Yasiel Puig singled. Austin Barnes walked on four pitches to load the bases. 

“Matty is so good, but occasionally he does have these moments,” manager Bruce Bochy said of his left-hander’s propensity for four-pitch passes. 

The moment would only get worse. Moore was on his way to another free pass to Cody Bellinger, but the young rookie had other ideas. With the pitcher due up next, Bellinger loaded up on a 2-0 fastball and pulled it so far foul that it landed in the upper deck. He straightened it out on the next pitch, driving a bases-clearing triple into left. Alex Wood, the opposing left-hander, singled Bellinger home. A double and sacrifice fly made it 6-4 as the bullpen got hot. 

“Not going right after Taylor there, that was probably the mistake that wound up compounding it with the big inning,” Moore said. “Today it was about attacking, but before I knew it there were runners on first and second with no outs. Regardless of the Gutierrez at-bat, you’ve got to be able to make pitches. My off-speed stuff was up in the zone. Barnes hit a changeup hard. The breaking stuff was in and out of the zone. It was an immediate feeling right after the game of feeling I had so much more than that.”

Bochy wrung another four outs out of Moore before turning it over to a bullpen without a long man. The Dodgers kept pulling away, giving the Giants plenty of time to contemplate the night and the missed opportunity. Wood was not particularly good on the other side, but it didn’t matter. A night after beating Clayton Kershaw, any hopes of momentum died a quick death.

The Giants have played 28 games and won 10 of them. Only once have they taken back-to-back games, and the numbers say it’s not really a fluke. They have been outscored by 40 runs, the worst differential in the Majors. 

By Alex Pavlovic May 02, 2017 10:06 PM

BOX SCORE

LOS ANGELES — With Matt Moore and Jeff Samardzija on deck and a travel day Thursday, the Giants felt comfortable sending long reliever Chris Stratton back to Triple-A before the second game of a series with the Dodgers. By the second inning Tuesday, they probably wanted to reconsider. 

Moore was in trouble early and often, and he ultimately walked away with one of the worst pitching lines of his career. The Giants were once again left wondering where momentum went. A night after beating Clayton Kershaw, they got hammered 13-5. Through 28 games, the Giants have won back-to-back games just once. 

In his short time with the Giants, Moore has shown an odd ability to lose any connection to the strike zone, seemingly out of thin air. A loss of command, coupled with a bunch of hard-hit balls, led to a nightmare inning in the bottom of the second.

The Giants had scored four runs in the top of the frame, with Brandon Belt’s shift-busting double doing the heavy damage. Moore gave that all back and then some. The Dodgers opened their half with six straight players reaching base and tied the game when Cory Bellinger knocked a bases-loaded triple to left. Opposing pitcher Alex Wood singled to bring Bellinger in as the bullpen got hot. Moore got out of the inning on his 39th pitch. 

The deficit ballooned in the fourth. The Dodgers tacked on four more on three walks, two singles and a hit-by-pitch. The inning was the eighth during which a Giants opponent has batted around, the most in the Majors. 

Starting pitching report: Moore was charged with a career-high nine earned runs. He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in six starts. Opposing hitters are batting .279 off him. None of that is good. 

Bullpen report: Bryan Morris made his Giants debut in the sixth. He gave up three runs on four hits and a walk.

At the plate: No relief pitchers got an at-bat. 

In the field: Arroyo ended the third with a diving catch of an Austin Barnes liner. It was probably his best play in the Majors so far. 

Attendance: A fan ran on the field in the eighth inning and was promptly tackled by a group that included 14 security officers. That's probably a better plan than "Maybe the left fielder will take him down."

Up next: Save them, Jeff. The Shark will face young Julio Urias. 

