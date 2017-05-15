Giants

Giants place Hunter Pence on disabled list

By Alex Pavlovic May 15, 2017 2:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- As expected, the Giants placed Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained left hamstring. Mac Williamson was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take Pence's roster spot. 

Pence was first out of the lineup on Friday, although he pinch-hit late in a 17-inning win. He didn't play over the weekend, so the Giants can back-date the DL stint to Saturday, May 13. It's unclear how long Pence is expected to be out, although it should be a short stint, since he was available to pinch-hit Sunday. He will be eligible to return during the Giants' four-game series against the Cubs next week in Chicago.

"It looks like it'll be a few days," manager Bruce Bochy said before that game. "He's available to pinch-hit but we have to make the call of whether to strictly use him to pinch-hit or to get a healthy body up."

The Giants opted for the healthy body. Williamson had a strong spring before injuring his quad. He missed the start of the season and got off to a slow start in Triple-A before picking it up last week. Overall, Williamson was hitting .266 for the River Cats with three homers. The Giants have been waiting for Williamson to find his power stroke, and on Sunday Bochy noted that the slugger is the type of player who can carry a lineup when he gets hot. 

Williamson could see plenty of action this week. The Dodgers start left-handers on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

With fourth straight win, Giants headed in right direction, but not getting giddy

By Alex Pavlovic May 15, 2017 11:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Bruce Bochy kept a stoic expression through much of the season-opening slide, but he couldn’t hide his emotions in the fourth inning Monday. As the Giants took advantage of a bungled rundown and scored two runs, Bochy turned his face toward the outfield. He smiled and chuckled briefly before slipping back into character.

Bochy enjoyed Monday night, and so did his players. They’re finally headed in the right direction, and there was no “it’s the Reds” caveat this time. The red-hot Dodgers came into town and on the first night the Giants pitched well, hit well, defended as they always do, and took advantage of mistakes. 

“When you’re having some success that certainly helps your personality,” Bochy said. “We’re not getting giddy out there. We dug ourselves a hole (but) every day you’ve got to come out with your best game. You’ve got to believe the worm is going to turn and it has, but we’ve got our hands full the next couple of days.”

The Giants will face Rich Hill on Tuesday and Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday. If they needed a reminder of how difficult it will be to keep this charge going, they got it in the ninth inning of an 8-4 win. The bullpen took a seven-run lead into the inning but Bochy had to turn to his closer, Derek Law, as the third pitcher of the frame. Steven Okert was warming up, too.

Law shut it down, however. This was the rare night when the Giants had done so much right that a late stumble couldn’t derail them. Most of the damage was done in the fourth, when the lineup opened with four straight hits and scored four runs. That gave Matt Cain a 5-1 lead, and he went deep with it. 

Cain threw 112 pitches, his most since 2014. He has allowed one run in 12 1/3 innings against the Dodgers this season. In mid-May, he’s 3-1 with a 4.04 ERA. Talk about the worm turning. 

“He’s in such great control out there with his delivery,” Bochy said. “He’s not putting a lot of effort in and he’s showing great command. His stamina is back, the stuff is there, and he just made some great pitches all night.”

As Bochy walked out to the mound to take the ball in the seventh, the infielders rushed to the mound. There was a bit more urgency than normal, with five players eager to show their appreciation for the longest-tenured Giant. Cain walked off to a standing ovation. 

“It feels good, it definitely feels good,” he said. “It’s been a long road but it’s something we’ve been grinding at. We’ve had to find that confidence again and keep going out there and repeating the delivery.”

Cain caught a couple of breaks on double-play balls early, but the Giants certainly weren't apologizing. They scored their first run on a bloop single by Denard Span. “I think that was our first two-out bloop of the year,” Brandon Crawford said. The luck continued in the fourth on Eduardo Nuñez’s broken-bat infield single that scored two. Asked to explain the play, Crawford smiled. 

“No, I don’t think I can,” he said. 

He went on to say Phil Nevin had thought the second baseman had stopped the ball, and that would have given Crawford room to get home from second. Crawford assumed the ball had gotten into center field. When he looked up, shortstop Corey Seager had thrown it in to pitcher Brandon McCarthy. Crawford froze between third and home. Nuñez was caught up between first and second. McCarthy for some reason spun toward second and Crawford scored easily. Nuñez was safe, too. 

“Yeah, you know, we’ve gotten so many of those this year,” Crawford joked. “That’s something that just happened. I don’t think I’ve seen that before.”

After six weeks of not forcing the issue and also not getting any help, the Giants will take it. They found ways to score in more conventional ways, too. Crawford's RBI double was smoked. Mac Williamson had two hits and an RBI in his return, earning an addition of “Return of the Mack” to the post game victory soundtrack. Buster Posey hit his fifth homer in seven games. 

The third Posey blast came Wednesday in New York, the day Cain points to as the start of all this. He noted that Christian Arroyo’s bases-clearing double that night brought joy back to the dugout. Crawford thought the 17-inning game on Friday turned the tide. 

It’s a discussion without a sure answer, but that doesn’t matter. Any discussion about wins is one the Giants will happily have at this point.

 

Instant Replay: Offense, Cain power Giants past LA, to fourth straight win

By Alex Pavlovic May 15, 2017 10:20 PM

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO — Even when they were the worst team in the league earlier this season, the Giants had success against the Dodgers. On the fourth night of their resurgence, they pulled away early.  

The Giants scored four in the fourth and kept tacking on, winning 8-4 in the first game of a big three-game set at AT&T Park. A day after clinching their first three-game winning streak of the season, they pushed it to four. 

As he did April 24 — a much different time for the team — Matt Cain dominated the Dodgers. He gave up one run over 6 2/3, walking off to a standing ovation. 

The Giants had everything tilting their way early. Cain put six runners on in the first four innings but benefited from two strange double plays. With the leadoff runner on in the second, Chase Utley smoked a ball right at first baseman Brandon Belt, who stepped on the bag for two. Cain walked Utley with one out in the fourth and he got a good jump on a stolen base attempt. Chris Taylor’s bouncer up the middle went right to a covering Brandon Crawford, who stepped on second and threw over for an easy double play. 

A Corey Seager single and Yasmani Grandal double got the Dodgers on the board in the third, but the Giants tied it against Brandon McCarthy in the bottom of the inning. Mac Williamson lined a single to right and went to second on a bunt. He scored when Denard Span’s two-out bloop landed in shallow left. 

There was no luck involved with the way the fourth started. Belt and Buster Posey singled and Crawford lined a double down the right-field line, giving the Giants the lead. Then the Dodgers melted down. 

With two runners in scoring position, Eduardo Nuñez hit a broken-bat bouncer up the middle. When Seager fielded it on the grass and tossed it back to McCarthy, Crawford was hung up halfway between third and home and Nuñez was headed for second. McCarthy didn't see Crawford and he threw to second, where Nuñez slid in safely. Crawford jogged across the plate. Nuñez would score on a sacrifice fly, making it 5-1.

Starting pitching report: Cain became the 12th pitcher in franchise history to reach 2,000 innings with the Giants. He came into the night at 1,997. He threw 112 pitches, his most since 2014. 

Bullpen report: Bochy turned to Bryan Morris with one of Cain’s runners on in the seventh. He struck out Scott Van Slyke to end the inning. 

At the plate: Posey went deep to left in the seventh for his fifth homer in seven games. 

In the field: After a weekend spent writing about Crawnik, a nod to Belt, who saved a couple of wayward throws Monday. 

Attendance: The Giants announced a crowd of 41,397 human beings who got to jam to Usher in the seventh. 

Up next: A battle of lefties. Ty Blach takes on Rich Hill, who is coming off the disabled list (blister).

 

