Giants top 10 prospect suspended for rest of 2017 season

NEW YORK — Pitchers Joseph Colon of Cleveland and Joan Gregorio of San Francisco have been suspended for the rest of the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.
Colon was cited for a synthetic drug whose effect is similar to that of testosterone. Gregorio showed evidence of the anabolic steroid Stanozolol.
The suspensions were announced Saturday by the commissioner's office. Both are 40-man roster players.
These are the fourth suspensions this year under the major league drug program. Also banned were Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia. There have been 47 suspensions this year under the minor league program.
Colon is a 27-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut with the Indians last July 8 and was 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He has a 4.13 ERA in 28 relief appearances this year at Triple-A Columbus.
The 25-year-old Gregorio is 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts this year at Triple-A Sacramento.
Bruce Bochy has a rule if you hit a home run, you stay in the lineup the next day. Apparently the same is true for a first career hit.
SAN FRANCISCO — The next step of Madison Bumgarner’s rehab was a bit shakier than expected, but positive nonetheless.
Bumgarner threw 3 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday night. A talented and free-swinging Fresno Grizzlies (Astros affiliate) squad tagged him for four runs on seven hits, but the most important number came in the pitch count column. With 62 pitches, Bumgarner is well on his way to returning to the big leagues near the start of the second half.
Bumgarner gave up a run in the first on a double, hit-by-pitch, walk and sacrifice fly. In the second inning, the Grizzlies got two singles, two doubles and two more runs. Bumgarner needed 45 pitches to get through the first two frames, but he looked fine physically. His biggest annoyance appeared to be a floating strike zone.
Bumgarner worked around a single in the third and got two outs in the fourth before hitting a designated pitch count.
The River Cats sold out their home park in Bumgarner’s first minor league appearance in seven years. He is expected to make a start for the San Jose Giants on July 5.