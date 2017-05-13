Giants

Giants walk-off vs Reds in 17th inning on Posey's solo shot

Giants walk-off vs Reds in 17th inning on Posey's solo shot

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 12:15 AM

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- Buster Posey homered with one out in the 17th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

Posey sent the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-2) over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the week, ending the marathon game after 5 hours, 28 minutes and 480 pitches. The Giants rushed out of the dugout to celebrate with Posey while the few fans remaining cheered.

"It wouldn't have been fun to lose this," Posey said. "We were out of pitching, fortunately got it done there."

Cory Gearrin (1-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 16th by striking out Billy Hamilton. He then stranded two more runners in the 17th to earn the win.

The Reds had won all four meetings so far between the teams, outscoring the Giants 34-7 in those games. They had plenty of chances to win this one as well as they put multiple runners on base in three of the final four innings without scoring.

The best chance came in the 14th when Cincinnati put runners on second and third with one out. Jose Peraza then hit a hard grounder that shortstop Brandon Crawford bobbled before gathering it in time to throw Scott Schebler out at the plate. Bryan Morris then picked Scooter Gennett off second to escape the jam.

San Francisco got nine scoreless innings from seven relievers.

"Got to be a confidence booster for our bullpen," Posey said. "They did a great job with such a potent offense. Put up zeros as much as they did will be big going forward."

Denard Span got the Giants started against Scott Feldman with his 12th career leadoff home run, his second homer in as many games since coming off the disabled list Thursday. He added an RBI single to tie it in the fifth for his sixth hit in two days.

The Reds scored twice in the second against Johnny Cueto when Gennett hit an RBI triple and scored on Tucker Barnhart's sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani will have his next bullpen session pushed back a day or two because of soreness in his injured oblique.

Giants: Closer Mark Melancon (sore forearm) is expected to play catch on Saturday for the first time since going on the DL earlier this week. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday.

WORKHORSE

Cueto went a season-high eight innings and was strong until the end. After issuing a nine-pitch walk to Zack Cozart with two outs and no one on in the eighth, Cueto stayed in to face Joey Votto. Cueto got Votto to fly out to left on his 119th pitch to end his night.

BUNT TO BUNT

The Giants opened the fifth inning with back-to-back bunt singles by Eduardo Nunez and Justin Reggiano. Cueto followed with a third straight bunt to advance the runners on the sacrifice. Span followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 2.

TOUGH UMP

Home plate umpire Tony Randazzo had a scary moment in the fifth inning when he was hit square in the mask by a 91 mph Cueto fastball. Billy Hamilton squared to bunt and pulled the bat back at the last minute. Catcher Buster Posey couldn't get his glove on it and the ball hit Randazzo and knocked him straight to the ground. Giants trainer Dave Groeschner rushed out to check on Randazzo, who stayed in the game. He then left after the 13th inning and was replaced by second-base umpire Clint Fagan.

UP NEXT

Lisalverto Bonilla (0-0, 7.20) will become the ninth pitcher to start a game this season for the Reds when he takes on Matt Moore (1-4, 6.52).

Giants lineup: Arroyo moves up to third with Pence out vs Reds

Giants lineup: Arroyo moves up to third with Pence out vs Reds

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 12, 2017 3:39 PM

Hunter Pence takes a seat Friday night at AT&T Park and Bruce Bochy is going with the rookie to bat in the No. 3 hole against the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds (19-15)

1. Billy Hamilton (S) CF
2. Zack Cozart (R) SS
3. Joey Votto (L) 1B
4. Adam Duvall (R) LF
5. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B
6. Scott Schebler (L) RF
7. Scooter Gennett (L) 2B
8. Tucker Barnhart (S) C
9. Scott Feldman (L) P

San Francisco Giants (12-24)

1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
3. Christian Arroyo (R) 3B
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Joe Panik (L) 2B
7. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
8. Justin Ruggiano (R) RF
9. Johnny Cueto (R) P

Down on the Farm: River Cats set team record with historic 13-run inning

calixte-cattera.jpg
Tim Cattera/MiLB

Down on the Farm: River Cats set team record with historic 13-run inning

By Dalton Johnson May 12, 2017 12:20 PM

The Sacramento River Cats put together an inning for the history books on Thursday. When you look at the box score, you see a '1' in the second inning and then a '2' in the sixth before you have to blink and make sure your mind isn't playing tricks on you. 

Sacramento plated 13 runs in the seventh inning, as a 6-3 deficit turned into a 16-6 lead over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The River Cats scored one more run on Orlando Calixte’s second home run of the game in the top of the ninth and went on to win, 17-7. 

With 13 runs in one inning, the River Cats broke a franchise record that was first set two weeks from 17 years ago on May 25, 2000. To make matters even more wild, the previous franchise record of 12 runs in one inning occurred at the same exact stadium, Security Service Field. 

The historic seventh inning was also the first 10-plus-run inning in the Pacific Coast League this season. Sacramento fell one run shy of the modern-day record, coming in 1978.  

In the historic hitting barrage, the River Cats nearly batted around twice in one inning. They sent 17 batters to the plate and recorded eight hits, five of which were extra-base hits. Along with all the hits, the River Cats also walked four times and Winton Bernard was hit by a pitch. 

The Sky Sox went through three pitchers in the seventh inning. 

Former Stanford standout Austin Slater smacked two doubles in the seventh frame. Slater knocked four runs in during the inning and came across to score twice himself. Slater went 3-for-6 on the day and is now batting .283 in 29 games this season. 

Even with Slater's big game, Calixte, the team’s leadoff hitter, was the real star of the day. Calixte collected the River Cats' first five-hit game of the season as he went 5-for-6 with two home runs, one double, drove in four runs, and scored four runs. He came within a triple of the cycle. 

Through 32 games, Calixte leads the River Cats in home runs (6), RBI (22), runs scored (16) and stolen bases (9). 

Calixte and Slater earned the spotlight, but they weren't alone in the blowout win. In total, five players produced multi-hit games, the team had 19 hits all together and nine of those were extra-base hits. Now let's compare some numbers of the Triple-A team's historic game to their big league club, the San Francisco Giants. 

The Giants ended a five-game losing streak Wednesday thanks to rookie Christian Arroyo, who San Francisco called up from Sacramento on April 25, with a 6-5 win over the Mets. Arroyo's game-winning double made sure the Giants weren't swept in two straight three-game road series. Over the Giants' five-game losing streak, they scored nine runs, or four less than the River Cats scored in the seventh inning alone on Thursday. 

It took a four-run ninth inning in Wednesday's win to get the Giants over the 13-run threshold for six games. But, that still couldn't match the 17 the River Cats came away with against the Sky Sox. In Cincinnati and New York, the Giants combined for 15 runs over six games. 

Long story short, history is fun and appreciate every single run the River Cats scored in their offensive onslaught. 

Around The Horn

— ICYMI: I spoke with Giants prospect Ryder Jones earlier in the week. Jones, a usual first and third baseman for the River Cats, is getting time in life field for Sacramento. He told me all about the transition. 

— Baseball America came out with an updated Top 100 prospects list on Thursday. Tyler Beede went from No. 89 to No. 84 while the previously unranked Christian Arroyo is now No. 92. 

— Chris Shaw is on a seven-game hitting streak and has played left field in three straight games in Double-A for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. In his last 10 games, the Giants’ top pick from 2015 is batting .412 with 14 hits.

Load more