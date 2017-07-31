Giants

Instant Analysis: Five takeaway from MLB-worst Giants' loss to A's

By Alex Pavlovic July 31, 2017 10:33 PM

OAKLAND — Santiago Casilla, the man blamed for just about all of last season’s bullpen issues, was in the opposing bullpen Monday. The night’s game was a reminder that Casilla was far from the only culprit in 2016. 

Two relievers combined to give up four runs in the sixth and two more gave up late insurance runs in an 8-5 loss to the A's. Because the Phillies won for the fifth straight game, the Giants officially have the worst record in Major League Baseball. 

The bullpen wasted no time blowing a 3-2 lead. Josh Osich loaded the bases before departing with one out in the sixth. George Kontos left a fastball right over the heart of the plate and Marcus Semien crushed it to left for a grand slam. Four Giants relievers -- Kyle Crick and Hunter Strickland also saw action -- combined to give up six earned runs on five hits and six walks. 

Yikes. Anyway, here are five takeaways ... 

—- Matt Cain gave up two runs in the first on two walks and a pair of hits, and he got an early visit from Dave Righetti. Cain managed to five-and-dive, though. Those two were the only runs he allowed. 

—- Carlos Moncrief picked up his first career hit in the fourth when he beat out a grounder for an RBI infield single that gave the Giants a 3-2 lead. In the seventh, he lined a 3-2 fastball the other way for a double. Moncrief then got caught in a rundown on a grounder back to the pitcher. 

—- Kontos gets the tough assignments, and in past years he handled them with relative ease. This year has been different, particularly lately. Over his last two starts Kontos has inherited five runners and all have scored. 

—- Moncrief, a former minor league pitcher, apparently hit 97 mph during a mop-up performance earlier this season. Believe it. He threw a one-hop seed from the track in deep right to second base when Matt Chapman tried to tag up in the fourth. Chapman wisely retreated. 

—- The latest bout of wrist soreness certainly seems gone for Brandon Belt. He had a double in the first at-bat and a good opposite-field single in the seventh to drive in a run.

By Alex Pavlovic July 31, 2017 10:53 PM

OAKLAND -- Johnny Cueto was supposed to throw about 70 pitches in a rehab start Monday night. He was pulled after 34, with a problem much worse than the blisters that have held him back this season. 

Manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto was pulled early because he felt tightness in his right forearm. He will be evaluated by team doctors on Tuesday. Bochy said he did not know if the tightness was similar to the strain that has sidelined Mark Melancon, but any type of forearm discomfort is a red flag.

"I hate to speculate at this point," Bochy said. 

Cueto was making his first appearance since June 14, a start in San Diego that was cut short when three of his fingers started heating up. He was pulled early that night to prevent blisters from forming and he didn't pick up a ball for a week. 

Cueto was adamant that he needed a rehab start before returning to big league action and the Giants agreed. Monday's action in San Jose started in a positive way. Cueto gave up a single but then struck out a pair to get out of the inning. He gave up two hits in three scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one. Bochy said he was throwing well before feeling the discomfort.

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 31, 2017 3:52 PM

In the opener of the Bay Bridge Series in Oakland, Carlos Moncrief will make his first major league start against Paul Blackburn.

San Francisco Giants:
1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Jae-Gyun Hwang (R) 3B
7. Carlos Moncrief (L) RF
8. Gorkys Hernandez (R) LF
9. Matt Cain (R) P
Matt Cain -- RHP

Oakland A's:
1. Matt Joyce (L) RF
2. Marcus Semien (R) SS
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
8. Matt Chapman (R) 3B
9. Jaycob Brugman (L) CF
Paul Blackburn -- RHP

