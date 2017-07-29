Giants

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' 2-1 loss to Dodgers

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' 2-1 loss to Dodgers

By Alex Pavlovic July 29, 2017 3:49 PM

BOX SCORE

LOS ANGLES — After walking the leadoff batter in the seventh on Friday, Matt Moore said he didn’t deserve anything good to happen. Ty Blach certainly did a day later. 

Blach was sharp against the Dodgers once again, but he got no support. The Giants fell 2-1 at Dodger Stadium, and their season series with the Dodgers is now tied six-all. 

The Giants are 33 1/2 games behind the Dodgers, but you're here already, so here are five more facts ... 

—- Blach looked headed for disaster early. A double, single and two walks loaded the bases and pushed a run across, and Dave Righetti came running out. Blach made a leaping snag of Yasiel Puig’s bouncer to start an inning-ending double play, and he mostly cruised the rest of the way. He outlasted Rich Hill, allowing eight hits and two earned in seven innings. 

—- Blach has faced the Dodgers five times and they still haven’t figured him out. He’s up to 30 career innings against them with just five earned runs allowed on 20 hits. Three of Blach’s four starts against the Dodgers have lasted seven-plus innings. 

—- Hunter Pence crushed a two-strike curveball from Rich Hill in the fourth, getting the Giants in the hit column with a solo homer. He has now homered off Hill and Clayton Kershaw curveballs this season; those are two of the best curves in the game. 

—- Jae-gyun Hwang had an up-and-down day at first base. Cody Bellinger’s hard shot got past him for an RBI single in the third, but in the fifth Hwang and Brandon Crawford turned a slick 3-6-3 double play to get Blach out of a jam. 

—- After 839 games in the minors, Carlos Moncrief made his MLB debut. He drew a walk. HE THEN FLIPPED HIS BAT!

Blach continues to find ways to keep NL's best team off-balance

blach_dodgers.jpg
USATSI

Blach continues to find ways to keep NL's best team off-balance

By Alex Pavlovic July 29, 2017 4:41 PM

LOS ANGELES — There’s an oft-used baseball saying when a rookie pitcher comes up and dominates a team: “Wait until they see him a few times.”

The Dodgers have seen Ty Blach five times over the past two seasons. They still haven’t figured him out. 

Blach escaped early trouble Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium and got through seven solid innings. The Giants lost 2-1, but this one wasn’t on the starting pitcher. For a team grasping for positives, Blach has provided plenty, and as the Giants plan for the future they can take some comfort in the fact that Blach has shown the ability to adjust and continue to keep tough lineups off-balance. 

“If you’re a pitcher that can command the ball, which he does very well to both sides of the plate, and he’s got good secondary pitches and good command, you can work all four quadrants and you’re going to be okay,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “You look at the stuff and say it’s not overpowering but he gets movement on the ball and he locates it well and that usually works up here.”

Blach first saw the Dodgers last Sept. 21, throwing three hitless innings out of the bullpen. He threw eight dominant innings a couple of weeks later to help the Giants reach the playoffs. In three meetings this season, Blach has thrown 19 innings and given the Giants three solid starts. Overall, he has thrown 30 innings against the Dodgers and allowed just five earned runs. 

Those numbers are familiar in this rivalry. It's just that it's usually another lefty, Clayton Kershaw, putting them up against the other team. 

“We’ve been able to mix it around and throw different pitches to different guys,” he said. “We’re trying to mix it up with all four of my pitches and give them a different look every time.”

The Dodgers haven’t figured Blach out. They are dominating the National League and running away from the division, and they’re 33 1/2 games ahead of the Giants. But the young lefty continues to work his magic against them, and in this unimaginably awful season, that counts as a huge bright spot. 

With Melancon set to start rehab, Bochy ready to see a core group in bullpen

melancon_report.jpg
USATSI

With Melancon set to start rehab, Bochy ready to see a core group in bullpen

By Alex Pavlovic July 29, 2017 11:50 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after his bullpen blew yet another lead, Bruce Bochy was able to dream a little bit. Mark Melancon will start a rehab assignment Sunday in Sacramento, and Bochy intends to have Melancon return as the closer after a few rehab innings. That will bump red-hot Sam Dyson to the eighth and Hunter Strickland down to the seventh. 

"It's going to give us a better idea of where we're at as we go into the future," Bochy said. 

The Giants intended to have a similar setup this season, but Will Smith had Tommy John surgery, Derek Law pitched his way back to Triple-A, and Melancon struggled and then got hurt. Bochy said it's important to see some sort of structure in the back of the bullpen, and the Giants are sketching out a future where it's better than it's been. Smith will return next year and should give them a reliable lefty in the bullpen, and there's another option developing. 

Kyle Crick struck out two in the eighth inning of his first game at Dodger Stadium. He has a 1.88 ERA but he has only pitched in one game the Giants have won. Bochy said that will change. 

"We're bumping him up each time," Bochy said. "I think he's handled it well and he's commanding his fastball. The thing I like about him is he's getting better with his slider and using his changeup."

The bullpen has given up leads for two straight years, but Bochy sees a light at the end of the tunnel. Now, that could change. Strickland is a trade chip, Dyson could revert to his earlier Texas form, Melancon's elbow could finally give out, Crick could lose his command. But Bochy is optimistic, and he's hoping that he soon has two months of games to test whether the Giants really are on the way to having this fixed. 

--- I wrote yesterday that Tyler Beede's season is almost certainly over. Bochy confirmed the details, and added that the Giants haven't given up hope on Beede returning in late September. The Giants are also hoping to get Austin Slater and Christian Arroyo back over the final couple of weeks. 

--- Nick Hundley was originally in today's lineup but he has a headache after taking a wicked foul tip yesterday. So Buster Posey is catching, with Jae-Gyun Hwang at first since Brandon Belt still has a sore wrist. If Hundley does have a concussion, Tim Federowicz is the likely pick. He's ahead of Trevor Brown on Sacramento's depth chart, although he's not on the 40-man roster. 

--- Madison Bumgarner will start Sunday night to stay on turn. Matt Cain has been bumped to Monday in Oakland. It'll be a sneaky-big moment for Bumgarner. His reputation took a hit with the accident, but he'll get a chance to pitch in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Baseball. 

--- For the weekend crowd, a podcast with top prospect Chris Shaw.

Load more