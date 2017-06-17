Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Giants' 5-1 loss to Rockies

BOX SCORE

DENVER — With the wind blowing in and cloud cover keeping the temperature down, Coors Field almost played like a normal park on Saturday. That was bad news for the worst offense in baseball.

The Giants went down in familiar fashion, losing 5-1 to the Rockies. They've dropped 14 of their last 18 games and are 18 games under .500.

Anyway, here are five things to know from a non-Coors day at Coors ...

--- Matt Cain entered with an 8.40 ERA on the road this season. He gave up two runs — one of them earned — in five innings at Coors Field. Can’t predict baseball, as they say.

--- Cain was not knocked out on the mound, but rather at the plate. It came during a big sequence in the sixth that went Buddy Black’s way. The Rockies manager intentionally walked Gorkys Hernandez to get to the pitcher’s spot with two on and two out. Bruce Bochy countered by hitting Brandon Belt for Cain. Belt struck out. He’s 0-for-Coors Field so far in this series.

--- Joe Panik singled in his first three at-bats, giving him seven hits in the series. After several weeks chilling in the .240s, Panik’s average is up to .274.

--- Hunter Pence had another ball drop a few feet from him. It came with two outs in the seventh and brought the fifth Rockies run home. Pence was pretty much playing on the track with a light-hitting right-hander up. There’s nothing you can do about the aging process, but perhaps the Giants can change their defensive charts a bit.

--- Aaron Hill took an 0-for-4, dropping his average to .150. It’s here that we’ll point out that Ryder Jones, a third baseman, is the hottest hitter at Triple-A, and that Jae-gyun Hwang can opt out of his minor league deal in two weeks. At some point the Giants have to change their bench up, right? Right? Maybe?