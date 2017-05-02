Instant Replay: Dodgers hammer Giants pitching for 13 runs to even series

BOX SCORE

LOS ANGELES — With Matt Moore and Jeff Samardzija on deck and a travel day Thursday, the Giants felt comfortable sending long reliever Chris Stratton back to Triple-A before the second game of a series with the Dodgers. By the second inning Tuesday, they probably wanted to reconsider.

Moore was in trouble early and often, and he ultimately walked away with one of the worst pitching lines of his career. The Giants were once again left wondering where momentum went. A night after beating Clayton Kershaw, they got hammered 13-5. Through 28 games, the Giants have won back-to-back games just once.

In his short time with the Giants, Moore has shown an odd ability to lose any connection to the strike zone, seemingly out of thin air. A loss of command, coupled with a bunch of hard-hit balls, led to a nightmare inning in the bottom of the second.

The Giants had scored four runs in the top of the frame, with Brandon Belt’s shift-busting double doing the heavy damage. Moore gave that all back and then some. The Dodgers opened their half with six straight players reaching base and tied the game when Cory Bellinger knocked a bases-loaded triple to left. Opposing pitcher Alex Wood singled to bring Bellinger in as the bullpen got hot. Moore got out of the inning on his 39th pitch.

The deficit ballooned in the fourth. The Dodgers tacked on four more on three walks, two singles and a hit-by-pitch. The inning was the eighth during which a Giants opponent has batted around, the most in the Majors.

Starting pitching report: Moore was charged with a career-high nine earned runs. He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in six starts. Opposing hitters are batting .279 off him. None of that is good.

Bullpen report: Bryan Morris made his Giants debut in the sixth. He gave up three runs on four hits and a walk.

At the plate: No relief pitchers got an at-bat.

In the field: Arroyo ended the third with a diving catch of an Austin Barnes liner. It was probably his best play in the Majors so far.

Attendance: A fan ran on the field in the eighth inning and was promptly tackled by a group that included 14 security officers. That's probably a better plan than "Maybe the left fielder will take him down."

Up next: Save them, Jeff. The Shark will face young Julio Urias.