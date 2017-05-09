Instant Replay: Four-run first dooms Samardzija, Giants drop fifth straight

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK — Buster Posey hit a soaring home run for the second straight day, and by the end of Monday’s game, he was sitting on a .362/.439/.532 slash line.

That just about does it for the positives.

Playing just a few minutes after they put their closer, the significant acquisition of the offseason, on the disabled list, the Giants once again came out flat. They gave up five early runs to the Mets and lost 6-1, falling for the fifth consecutive day. With one game left before the flight home, they sit at 2-6 on the trip and 11-23 overall.

Given the lack of offense on most nights, this one was pretty much over in the first. Jeff Samardzija gave up five hits and four runs, although the back-breaker wasn’t his fault. With two on, Neil Walker hit a liner to left that Eduardo Nuñez whiffed on. It went for a two-run triple instead of an out, and two hits later in the inning would tack on.

The Giants did nothing against Zack Wheeler, their former top prospect who was shipped to New York six years ago in the Carlos Beltran deal. Wheeler, 26, allowed just two hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Starting pitching report: Samardzija settled in after the first, but the damage was done. His line: 7 innings, 10 hits, 6 earned runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts.

Bullpen report: Mark Melancon was put on the DL just before first pitch with a right pronator strain. More to come.

At the plate: Posey has homers in back-to-back games for the first time since the first week of July in 2015.

In the field: Nuñez had been worth negative-two Defensive Runs Saved in left field this season coming into the game. It’s here that we’ll note that Mac Williamson has homered for Triple-A Sacramento on back-to-back days.

Attendance: Citi Field was about a quarter full. The locals aren’t exactly thrilled with a team that entered the week with a losing record and an ace on the back pages of the tabloids.

Up next: Matt Cain will try to turn back into April Matt Cain. He’ll face Rafael Montero, who has a 10.45 ERA.