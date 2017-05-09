Giants

Instant Replay: Four-run first dooms Samardzija, Giants drop fifth straight

Instant Replay: Four-run first dooms Samardzija, Giants drop fifth straight

By Alex Pavlovic May 09, 2017 6:45 PM

NEW YORK — Buster Posey hit a soaring home run for the second straight day, and by the end of Monday’s game, he was sitting on a .362/.439/.532 slash line. 

That just about does it for the positives. 

Playing just a few minutes after they put their closer, the significant acquisition of the offseason, on the disabled list, the Giants once again came out flat. They gave up five early runs to the Mets and lost 6-1, falling for the fifth consecutive day. With one game left before the flight home, they sit at 2-6 on the trip and 11-23 overall. 

Given the lack of offense on most nights, this one was pretty much over in the first. Jeff Samardzija gave up five hits and four runs, although the back-breaker wasn’t his fault. With two on, Neil Walker hit a liner to left that Eduardo Nuñez whiffed on. It went for a two-run triple instead of an out, and two hits later in the inning would tack on. 

The Giants did nothing against Zack Wheeler, their former top prospect who was shipped to New York six years ago in the Carlos Beltran deal. Wheeler, 26, allowed just two hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out four. 

Starting pitching report: Samardzija settled in after the first, but the damage was done. His line: 7 innings, 10 hits, 6 earned runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts. 

Bullpen report: Mark Melancon was put on the DL just before first pitch with a right pronator strain. More to come.

At the plate: Posey has homers in back-to-back games for the first time since the first week of July in 2015. 

In the field: Nuñez had been worth negative-two Defensive Runs Saved in left field this season coming into the game. It’s here that we’ll note that Mac Williamson has homered for Triple-A Sacramento on back-to-back days. 

Attendance: Citi Field was about a quarter full. The locals aren’t exactly thrilled with a team that entered the week with a losing record and an ace on the back pages of the tabloids. 

Up next: Matt Cain will try to turn back into April Matt Cain. He’ll face Rafael Montero, who has a 10.45 ERA.

NEW YORK — Wednesday was the two-year anniversary of the last time the Giants trailed after eight innings and came back to win the game. The incredible streak finally came to an end.

Jeurys Familia melted down in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, with Christian Arroyo’s three-run double sparking a 6-5 win that ended a terrible trip on a high note. The Giants were two outs away from losing their sixth straight, but a walk, error and singled tied the game. With the bases loaded Arroyo got a 95 mph fastball over the heart of the plate and crushed it to left-center. 

Derek Law came on in the ninth and closed it out  -- barely -- in his first game as temporary closer. Wilmer Flores came about two feet from a three-run homer but settled for a two-run double off the wall in deep left-center. Law got the final out on a short grounder back in front of the plate. 

The Giants finished 3-6 on a three-city swing through Los Angeles, Cincinnati and New York. 

On a trip filled with walks that came back to haunt, Matt Cain’s day started with a couple in the first inning. Curtis Granderson’s double put an early run across, but Buster Posey got it back with a solo homer in the second, his third in three days at Citi Field. 

Jay Bruce went way deep to right in the third, reclaiming the lead for the Mets. An error by Posey got the Mets going again in the fourth, and they tacked on a run. 

The Giants looked to have a promising rally going in the sixth but they ended up with just one run after loading the bases with no outs. Justin Ruggiano’s deep fly to right brought Posey jogging in, but Arroyo was cut down at the plate when Gorkys Hernandez grounded out to third. Michael Morse hit for Cain and struck out. 

The Mets loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but George Kontos escaped. 

Starting pitching report: Cain finished on a high note, striking out Bruce and Neil Walker to end the fifth. His line: 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. 

Bullpen report: Kontos needed a good one, but a single, walk and bunt single got him in trouble in the sixth. He responded by striking out pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes. Kontos pumped his fist a couple of times and screamed as he hopped off the mound. 

At the plate: This is the third time in his career that Posey has gone deep in three straight games. He also did it in 2012 and 2013. 

In the field: Joe Panik made a quirky leaping attempt at a flare to right that was about 10 feet above his glove. Tip of the cap to him. This game is supposed to be fun. 

Attendance: The Mets announced a crowd of 31,066 human beings who got to once again enjoy Wilmer Flores walking up to the rocking theme song from “Friends.” 

Up next: A day off! Just kidding. The new CBA won’t keep the Giants from playing Thursday after they return from a three-city trip that ended across the country. Ty Blach takes on Bronson Arroyo of the streaking Reds. 

Giants call up hard-throwing right-hander Reyes Moronta

Giants call up hard-throwing right-hander Reyes Moronta

By Alex Pavlovic May 10, 2017 9:02 AM

NEW YORK -- Three years ago, facing a roster crunch and playing in New York, the Giants called up Jarrett Parker and little-known Matt Duffy from nearby Double-A Richmond. They took advantage of that short flight again Wednesday, adding right-hander Reyes Moronta a day after Mark Melancon was put on the DL. 

Moronta was the only 40-man pitcher at Double-A, and he's likely just here for a day. But Bruce Bochy smiled and conceded that sometimes the player has other plans. Duffy certainly did. He never went back down, and with a fastball that tickles triple digits and a big-league caliber slider, Moronta has the stuff to make a big impression. 

Moronta, 24, had 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings for the Flying Squirrels. He struck out 93 in San Jose last year in just 59 innings. 

"He looks like (Jean) Machi a little bit and he has a similar fastball, with a little different angle," Bochy said. "He's a very intense guy. That's the report on him. Sometimes you've got to get him to back off a little. He's definitely a guy we think a lot of. That's why he's on the roster, and that's why he's here."

Moronta got the news after his game last night and flew in this morning. He said this means a lot to him, and he was the first Giant to put on his full uniform Wednesday morning. 

"He's excited," Bochy said. "He's a good kid."

--- Brandon Crawford will get to Citi Field today and fly home with the team. He is expected to start tomorrow night at home, although he has to be checked by trainers one last time. Denard Span played five innings for San Jose last night and felt fine. He'll play seven today.

--- With Posey at first today, Bochy opted against the Brandon Belt in left plan. Belt is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. He has 25 walks, fourth in the NL, but he's also up to 41 strikeouts. 

"Brandon, over his career, he's one of those guys who can be streaky," Bochy said. "He'll tell you his homers come in bunches. Whenever he gets in one of these funks he's usually a little late (on the fastball). Whether it's his setup or getting the front foot down, however you want to say it, that's his adjustment. He is a guy who will walk a lot. He's patient, he's a guy who walks a lot by letting the ball travel and seeing it more. There's a fine line there between catching it out front and letting it travel."

The bottom line: Belt is working deep counts pretty much every plate appearance, but when pitchers get two strikes on him they feel way too comfortable just throwing a heater past his bat, even if they don't have a good fastball. Bochy has in the past given Belt two or three days to clear his head and mechanics when he's slumping like this. He said that's probably not the case this time. Belt is expected back tomorrow. 

