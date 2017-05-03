Instant Replay: Giants win series over Dodgers in extra innings

Giants

By Alex Pavlovic May 03, 2017 11:00 PM

BOX SCORE

LOS ANGELES — After a blowout loss Wednesday, a voice echoed out of a back hallway in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium.

“Shark tomorrow,” a player said. “If he beats them it’s still a good series.”

Jeff Samardzija did his part, throwing eight brilliant innings, and about an hour later the lineup finally broke through. Gorkys Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th and the Giants kept piling on. When it was over, they had a 4-1 win and a series victory over the Dodgers. 

The victory was the 1,800th of Bruce Bochy’s career. The other eight managers with 1,800 wins and three World Series titles are in the Hall of Fame. 

On a night that started quietly, Joe Panik’s hustle out of the box kept Yasiel Puig from adding to his highlight reel in the fifth. Panik scorched ball off the wall in right-center and Puig came up with a rocket that missed getting the out at second by an inch. After two outs, walks of Gorkys Hernandez and Brandon Belt loaded the bases. With his final pitch of a 19-minute inning, Julio Urias got Hunter Pence to fly out to right. 

Puig and Panik were linked again in the sixth and this time it went the Dodgers’ way. Panik dropped a high pop-up down the first-base line and as it rolled a few feet away, Puig took off. He beat the throw to third and scored two batters later when Chris Taylor poked a slider into right. That was just the second hit off Samardzija, who had retired 14 straight entering the inning. 

The Giants tied it up on an oddly fitting way. Pence led off the top of the eighth with a single and went to third on a wild pitch that skipped around behind the plate. Buster Posey’s grounder to second knotted the night. 

Samardzija was done after 101 pitches. He gave up three hits and one unearned run, walked none, and struck out 11. He never pitched with the lead, and the Giants failed to take one in the 10th despite loading the bases. Phil Nevin held Belt at third on Posey’s single. Christian Arroyo then struck out and Eduardo Nuñez flied out. 

An inning later, the Giants broke through. With two on and one out, Hernandez ripped a double into the left field corner. Belt’s single made it 3-1 and Pence tacked on an insurance run with a sacrifice fly.

Mark Melancon made it interesting in the bottom of the inning, but held on. 

Starting pitching report: The double-digit strikeout game was the 10th of Samardzija’s career and his second as a Giant. 

Bullpen report: Steven Okert got a double play to end the ninth and cruised through the 10th. He recorded 10 outs in the series and picked up his first career win.

At the plate: Belt had a career-high 104 walks last season. With three against Urias and one by Josh Fields on Wednesday, he's on pace for 123. 

In the field: Belt and Samardzija teamed up for one of the plays of the year in the eighth. Belt went a healthy distance into foul territory for a weird grounder and made a quick throw back to the bag. Samardzija made a leaping grab and got a foot down before Puig could slide into first. 

Attendance: The Dodgers announced a crowd of 50,215 human beings who missed out on the frightening televised shot of Clayton Kershaw teaching Urias pitch grips in the dugout. 

Up next: A day off! (In Cincinnati, though.) The Giants will face Bronson Arroyo, Amir Garrett and Scott Feldman at Great American Ball Park. 

By Alex Pavlovic May 05, 2017 10:10 AM

LOS ANGELES — It took Christian Arroyo about five minutes to convince his mom that a call to the big leagues was real. He had considerably more success the first time he tried to convince the coaching staff to challenge the play.

Manager Bruce Bochy has had some trouble in recent years with players who believe they’re never on the wrong side of a potential review, but Arroyo was right on the money when he pointed at the bench and asked for a second look at third base in the sixth inning Tuesday. More importantly, he showed he’s a quick learner. 

On Saturday, Arroyo didn’t keep a tag on Will Myers long enough at second, which cost the Giants an out. Three days later, he stayed with the play and tagged Austin Barnes on the finger as he desperately tried to dive back into a base he had gone past. Arroyo said Hunter Pence and Brandon Crawford talked to him Saturday and reminded him that replay will often back up a big league infielder on those plays. 

“The first time it happened it was just really weird because Myers didn’t even slide (on the stolen base attempt). I went to tag him and I thought he was out anyway, and I went to show the tag and that I had him out, and (the umpire) called him safe and he was flying past the bag,” Arroyo said. “It was just kind of one of those awkward plays, a first experience with replay, and I had really never dealt with replay before. With replay, they told me to make sure you keep it on them. 

“As soon as I got that throw from Hunter (on Tuesday) I saw that Barnes was running pretty hard and he was going to have a late slide. I figured that maybe we had a chance and I tried to hold (the tag) on the bag, and he came off.”

The adjustment was minor, but that’s been the case with everything the Giants have asked of Arroyo defensively. His bat got him up here, but the glove has been right there in terms of impact through 10 games. Arroyo has made a pair of flashy barehanded grabs and he showed a spectacular diving stop Tuesday. Ron Wotus, who coaches the infielders, said he hasn’t felt the need to adjust much since Arroyo was called up and put at a relatively new position.

“There’s nothing glaring that he needs to do,” Wotus said. “We talk every day about learning the league and learning our pitchers, but right now there’s more of that taking place. Everything else is just minor technique stuff. If you can play shortstop you can play anywhere on the field and he’s shown that. Being closer to the batter (at third), I’ve seen some infielders have a difficult time with that adjustment, but we haven’t seen any signs of that with him. I like what I’ve seen.”

Some scouting reports on Arroyo in the minors noted that his arm might be a little short for third, and a few dipping throws in spring training concerned coaches. But Arroyo has made an adjustment, saying he’s working on “staying on my legs and staying low when I throw to prevent errors and getting sink on the ball.” 

That’s one area Arroyo focuses on. The other will simply improve with time. 

“It’s just about getting more comfortable with positioning,” he said. “At third, because I haven’t played it that much, I don’t really know the extent of my range, so I don’t really know necessarily how far I can go right or how far I can go left. I think that’s probably the biggest thing.”

The Giants aren’t concerned. In time, Arroyo will fully learn the spacing at a new position. He was drafted a shortstop and he has just 58 professional starts at third, but he looks more than capable of settling in there and giving them another strong glove on the infield. 

"He’s got good hands, good quickness, a good arm," Bochy said. "He’s a nice defender and he probably doesn’t get credit for how good he is defensively because there’s a lot of talk about him offensively. With time, I think he’ll get the credit he deserves.”

By Alex Pavlovic May 04, 2017 11:38 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith will miss the entire season after having Tommy John surgery in the spring. It appears the top prospect traded for Smith will also miss most or all of the year. 

Right-hander Phil Bickford had surgery to repair two fractures in his pitching hand, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Bickford was sent to Milwaukee last August 1 with Andrew Susac, with the Giants getting Smith in return. The 2015 first-round pick was already serving a 50-game suspension for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. 

Per Haudricourt, Bickford was pitching in an extended spring training game when a line drive hit his pitching hand. Surgery will keep him out for eight to 12 weeks. So far, none of the players in that deal have sniffed a major league game in 2017. A neck injury kept Susac from competing for an opening day job and he was recently sent to Triple-A. He is batting .118 in 10 games on a rehab assignment. 

In an odd coincidence, the other big name sent out at the deadline -- Matt Duffy -- is also still sidelined. Duffy is not fully recovered from heel surgery, although he has stepped up the rehab process in recent days. He has not yet appeared for Tampa Bay this season. 

