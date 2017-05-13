Instant Replay: Moore pitches into eighth, Giants power past Reds

Giants

By Alex Pavlovic May 13, 2017 3:30 PM

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Moore wasn’t around for the end of a 17-inning marathon Friday night, but as he walked around Saturday morning, he surely understood how important his start would be. 

Players shuffled around the home clubhouse in a daze, weary from a game that ended well after midnight. That meant the Giants needed some serious length out of Moore, who is off to an inconsistent start. The left-hander delivered. 

Moore thew 120 pitches and got a lead into the eighth. The worn-down bullpen closed it out, giving the Giants a 3-1 win and Moore his first victory in over a month. The two-game winning streak is just the second of the season for the Giants. 

The ball flies on day games at the yard, and with the wind blowing slightly out to right, the Giants took advantage in the early innings. Brandon Belt splashed down in the first for his sixth homer of the year and Justin Ruggiano went to straightaway center an inning later for his first as a Giant. 

Moore fought through some early traffic, leaving the bases loaded in the second and stranding a pair in the third. Scott Schebler got the Reds on the board in the sixth when he blasted a high cutter into deep right-center. 

The Reds got the tying run to third in that inning, but Moore recorded a strikeout and flyout to keep it going. He retired the side in the seventh and got the first out of the eighth before Schebler doubled to left. 

Starting pitching report: Moore reached 120 pitches for the fourth time in his career. He previously did it once for Tampa Bay, as well as in his near no-hitter last August and Game 4 of the NLDS. 

Bullpen report: Pitching for the third straight day, Hunter Strickland stranded a runner in scoring position while finishing out the eighth. 

At the plate: The Splash Hit was the sixth of Belt’s career. He’s just one away from tying Pablo Sandoval for second on the all-time splash list, and he needs just 29 more to match Barry Bonds’ record. 

In the field: Joey Votto yelled an expletive after striking out in the fifth. His next at-bat was tougher to swallow. Votto smoked a ball back to the mound but it caught Moore’s glove.

Attendance: The Giants announced a crowd of 41,269 human beings. Nice. 

Up next: Jeff Samardzija faces Tim Adleman, a right-hander not to be confused with Tim Alderson. 

By Alex Pavlovic May 14, 2017 12:13 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are seeing improvement in left field and center, but they're now dealing with a problem in right. 

Hunter Pence is out of the lineup for a third straight game and manager Bruce Bochy said discussions have been had about putting Pence on the DL. Pence had an MRI that confirmed a slight left hamstring strain, and for now he is limited to pinch-hit duty.

"We're talking about his situation," Bochy said. "It looks like it'll be a few days. He's available to pinch-hit but we have to make the call of whether to strictly use him to pinch-hit or to get a healthy body up."

Bochy indicated he will take the decision out of Pence's hands, because the Giants have learned in the past that Pence is the type to try and play through injuries. If Pence doesn't play Sunday, a DL stint could be back-dated to Friday. The hamstring is not the same one Pence dealt with last season. He missed 48 games and had surgery after tearing a tendon in his right hamstring. 

Mac Williamson and Orlando Calixte are the options on the 40-man roster, and that's the list the Giants are currently working with, although there is some intrigue about what Austin Slater can do at this level sometime soon. The Giants would likely lean heavily on Justin Ruggiano, who is 5-for-17 with a homer since getting called up.

"He seems to be healthy," Bochy said. "He seems to be comfortable and he's getting in a groove. He's dangerous."

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 14, 2017 10:45 AM

The Giants look win their home series vs. the Reds and Buster Posey is back batting fourth and in the squat to catch Jeff Samardzija on Sunday at AT&T Park.

Cincinnati Reds (19-17)

1. Billy Hamilton (S) CF
2. Scooter Gennett (L) 2B
3. Joey Votto (L) 1B
4. Adam Duvall (R) LF
5. Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B
6. Scott Schebler (L) RF
7. Jose Peraza (R) SS
8. Devin Mesoraco (R) C
9. Tim Adleman (R) P

San Francisco Giants (14-24)

1. Denard Span (L) CF
2. Joe Panik (L) 2B
3. Brandon Belt (L) 1B
4. Buster Posey (R) C
5. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
6. Christian Arroyo (R) 3B
7. Eduardo Nunez (R) LF
8. Justin Ruggiano (R) RF
9. Jeff Samardzija (R) P

